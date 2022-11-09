Read full article on original website
Related
wjol.com
Will County Clerk’s Office Reporting More Than 65-Hundred Mail-In Ballots To Be Counted
Will County Clerk Lauren Staley-Ferry confirming to WJOL that there are 6,527 mail-in ballots that remain to be counted. Those ballots could drastically change the results of two county wide races like Will County Sheriff democrat Mike Kelley who is trailing challenger Jim Reilly by just under 300 votes. Also incumbent, Will County Treasurer Tim Brophy trails challenger Raj Pillai by 478 votes.
Only 289 votes separate Will County Sheriff candidates as final 5% of ballots are tallied
It didn’t get much closer during the 2022 Illinois midterm election than the race for Will County Sheriff. Will County Sheriff’s Deputy Jim Reilly, a Republican, leads his Democratic boss Sheriff Mike Kelley by only 289 votes with 95% reporting.
WSPY NEWS
LaSalle County Election Results
LaSalle County had just under 40,000 registered voters cast a ballot in the general election. In the race for LaSalle County Clerk, Republican Jennifer Ebner had 20,512 votes. Democratic Incumbent Lori Bongartz had 18,293 votes. Bongartz had been seeking a second term as County Clerk. In District 3, Republican Kindra...
wjol.com
Voter Turnout In Will County Shatters 2018 Results
The big winner in Will County is voter turnout. Voter turnout shattered 2018 midterm election participation. Just under 50% of registered voters cast their ballots in Will County this year as opposed to just under 20% four years ago. In Will County there are 462-thousand registered voters and over 227-thousand voted this year.
Election Night: Track Grundy County area ballot results right here
Unofficial ballot results from Tuesday’s General election:. Elizabeth Haderlein (D) - 81,291 votes (33.7%) Darin LaHood (R) - 160,156 votes (66.3%) Patrick Joyce (D)- 35,114 votes (54.4%) Philip Nagel (R) - 29,398 votes (45.6%) 75th Representative District:. Heidi Henry (D) - 15,366 votes (38.8%) Jed Davis (R) - 24,205...
wjol.com
Will County Board Split Even
The balance of power is still in democratic hands at the Will County Board. The board was reduced from 26 seats to 22 this year. Following Tuesday’s election, unofficially there are 11 democrats elected and 11 republicans with the tying vote cast by democrat, Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant. Provisional and mail-in ballots will be counted this week and put into the system on Tuesday of next week. On November 22 the final vote tally will be calculated. To see the current results click here.
Preliminary election results: Most Cook County judges appear poised to win retention
With up to 140,000 mail-in ballots still outstanding, preliminary results in the 2022 judicial retention elections show nearly all Cook County judges on a secure track to retain their seats. However, those results could change. In 2020, Judge Jackie Portman-Brown appeared headed for a narrow victory on election night, but...
Illinois Election: DuPage County voters can vote at any polling site Tuesday
CHICAGO (CBS)— Voters in DuPage County are not limited to a single polling place. The 'Vote Anywhere" opportunity is only happening in DuPage County after it was implemented for the first time in the June primary elections. Voters will have over 260 locations to choose from Tuesday.Elmhurst City Hall, along with other locations opened their doors to voters at 6 a.m. CBS 2's Asal Rezaei said as of 11 a.m., already 350 people have voted at the city hall. Voters told Rezaei the process has been pretty simple. You can find DuPage polling places here.
Some Voters Weren't Given 2nd Ballot Page in Error at Multiple Chicago Precincts, Officials Say
In an error that was reported at nearly two dozen Chicago precincts, some voters were only given the first of two ballot pages when they went to cast their ballots this Election Day. But the Chicago Board of Elections said voters shouldn't head back to finish their vote. Voters given...
Voters Elect 23-Year-Old Nabeela Syed to Illinois 51st District
For Nabeela Syed, the first order of business is thanking everyone who helped her get to become one of the first Gen Z members in state government. On Election Day, voters in the 51st district elected the 23-year-old to the Illinois House of Representatives. “It is an honor, and I...
For the first time, a woman will lead the DuPage County Board
After being led by generations of Republican men, voters in the western suburbs have elected a new chair of the DuPage County Board who is a woman and a Democrat.
wjol.com
Will County Participates in “Operation Green Light” to Support Veterans
The Will County Courthouse outfitted with green lighting throughout the interior. The lights will switch to green every night in November. County buildings illuminated green as part of nationwide initiative. Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant today announced Will County’s participation in Operation Green Light, a nationwide initiative for buildings to...
Cook County residents approve property tax increase that will fund forest preserves
Cook County residents voted overwhelmingly Tuesday to raise their property taxes. 68% of voters agreed to increase their property taxes in order to generate $40 million dollars more a year for the Cook County Forest Preserve District.
WSPY NEWS
Kendall County judge denies request to require local man to appear before Georgia grand jury investigating election disruptions
Kendall County Judge Robert Pilmer on Wednesday denied a request from a special grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia that would have required a Montgomery man to appear for testimony. The grand jury was formed by the Fulton County District Attorney's Office to investigate disruptions of the 2020 election. Pilmer...
warricknews.com
Republican wins Indiana Senate seat representing Lake County
Two experienced politicians competing in a redrawn district generated some of the most excitement, and anguish, of any Indiana Senate contest anywhere in the state this year. In the end, it appears that District 1 voters decided to award Lake County Councilman Dan Dernulc, R-Highland, a four-year term representing Highland, Griffith, Dyer, Schererville, St. John, unincorporated Calumet Township and southwestern Merrillville.
First Muslim Americans elected to Illinois General Assembly
Nabeela Syed and Abdelnasser Rashid just became the first Muslims to be elected to serve in the Illinois General Assembly.
Burr Ridge Mayor Gary Grasso: ‘We need more moderate Republicans in order to win general elections’
Burr Ridge Mayor Gary Grasso joins John Williams to talk about the results of last night’s midterm elections, how many of the Illinois races were not competitive, why he believes there were too many extreme Republican candidates, and how the party needs to get a more moderate message out in order to win elections in the state.
Cook County Treasurer warns residents to pay late property taxes before tax sale on Nov. 15
If you haven't paid your property tax bill, you need to do it immediately so your property taxes won't be offered up for auction.
fox32chicago.com
Cook County property tax sale begins next week
COOK COUNTY - More than 45,000 properties are listed in the upcoming Cook County property tax sale. Collectively, more than $169 million is due on these delinquent homes, businesses, and land. The owners were notified by certified mail. Property tax sale is a form of real estate investment. You are...
Illinois Election: Some Chicago voters don't receive second page of ballot
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A mistake by election judges in Chicago Tuesday could leave some voters partially out of luck.As CBS 2 Investigator Dorothy Tucker reported, this year's ballot has two double-sided pages – marked as Ballot A and Ballot B. For some reason at 24 precincts, election judges only handed out Ballot A.That means some voters never got Ballot B – which has all the judges up for retention. According to election officials, some voters recognized the mistake immediately and complained. They were able to get the second ballot and vote for everyone. But those who didn't catch the mistake...
Comments / 0