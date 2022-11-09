CHICAGO (CBS)— Voters in DuPage County are not limited to a single polling place. The 'Vote Anywhere" opportunity is only happening in DuPage County after it was implemented for the first time in the June primary elections. Voters will have over 260 locations to choose from Tuesday.Elmhurst City Hall, along with other locations opened their doors to voters at 6 a.m. CBS 2's Asal Rezaei said as of 11 a.m., already 350 people have voted at the city hall. Voters told Rezaei the process has been pretty simple. You can find DuPage polling places here.

