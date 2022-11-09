ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Will County Clerk’s Office Reporting More Than 65-Hundred Mail-In Ballots To Be Counted

Will County Clerk Lauren Staley-Ferry confirming to WJOL that there are 6,527 mail-in ballots that remain to be counted. Those ballots could drastically change the results of two county wide races like Will County Sheriff democrat Mike Kelley who is trailing challenger Jim Reilly by just under 300 votes. Also incumbent, Will County Treasurer Tim Brophy trails challenger Raj Pillai by 478 votes.
WSPY NEWS

LaSalle County Election Results

LaSalle County had just under 40,000 registered voters cast a ballot in the general election. In the race for LaSalle County Clerk, Republican Jennifer Ebner had 20,512 votes. Democratic Incumbent Lori Bongartz had 18,293 votes. Bongartz had been seeking a second term as County Clerk. In District 3, Republican Kindra...
wjol.com

Voter Turnout In Will County Shatters 2018 Results

The big winner in Will County is voter turnout. Voter turnout shattered 2018 midterm election participation. Just under 50% of registered voters cast their ballots in Will County this year as opposed to just under 20% four years ago. In Will County there are 462-thousand registered voters and over 227-thousand voted this year.
Morris Daily Herald

Election Night: Track Grundy County area ballot results right here

Unofficial ballot results from Tuesday’s General election:. Elizabeth Haderlein (D) - 81,291 votes (33.7%) Darin LaHood (R) - 160,156 votes (66.3%) Patrick Joyce (D)- 35,114 votes (54.4%) Philip Nagel (R) - 29,398 votes (45.6%) 75th Representative District:. Heidi Henry (D) - 15,366 votes (38.8%) Jed Davis (R) - 24,205...
wjol.com

Will County Board Split Even

The balance of power is still in democratic hands at the Will County Board. The board was reduced from 26 seats to 22 this year. Following Tuesday’s election, unofficially there are 11 democrats elected and 11 republicans with the tying vote cast by democrat, Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant. Provisional and mail-in ballots will be counted this week and put into the system on Tuesday of next week. On November 22 the final vote tally will be calculated. To see the current results click here.
WILL COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

Illinois Election: DuPage County voters can vote at any polling site Tuesday

CHICAGO (CBS)— Voters in DuPage County are not limited to a single polling place. The 'Vote Anywhere" opportunity is only happening in DuPage County after it was implemented for the first time in the June primary elections. Voters will have over 260 locations to choose from Tuesday.Elmhurst City Hall, along with other locations opened their doors to voters at 6 a.m. CBS 2's Asal Rezaei said as of 11 a.m., already 350 people have voted at the city hall. Voters told Rezaei the process has been pretty simple. You can find DuPage polling places here. 
DUPAGE COUNTY, IL
wjol.com

Will County Participates in “Operation Green Light” to Support Veterans

The Will County Courthouse outfitted with green lighting throughout the interior. The lights will switch to green every night in November. County buildings illuminated green as part of nationwide initiative. Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant today announced Will County’s participation in Operation Green Light, a nationwide initiative for buildings to...
WILL COUNTY, IL
warricknews.com

Republican wins Indiana Senate seat representing Lake County

Two experienced politicians competing in a redrawn district generated some of the most excitement, and anguish, of any Indiana Senate contest anywhere in the state this year. In the end, it appears that District 1 voters decided to award Lake County Councilman Dan Dernulc, R-Highland, a four-year term representing Highland, Griffith, Dyer, Schererville, St. John, unincorporated Calumet Township and southwestern Merrillville.
LAKE COUNTY, IN
fox32chicago.com

Cook County property tax sale begins next week

COOK COUNTY - More than 45,000 properties are listed in the upcoming Cook County property tax sale. Collectively, more than $169 million is due on these delinquent homes, businesses, and land. The owners were notified by certified mail. Property tax sale is a form of real estate investment. You are...
CBS Chicago

Illinois Election: Some Chicago voters don't receive second page of ballot

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A mistake by election judges in Chicago Tuesday could leave some voters partially out of luck.As CBS 2 Investigator Dorothy Tucker reported, this year's ballot has two double-sided pages – marked as Ballot A and Ballot B. For some reason at 24 precincts, election judges only handed out Ballot A.That means some voters never got Ballot B – which has all the judges up for retention. According to election officials, some voters recognized the mistake immediately and complained. They were able to get the second ballot and vote for everyone. But those who didn't catch the mistake...
CHICAGO, IL

