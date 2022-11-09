ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BGR.com

Someone made a foldable iPhone before Apple

By Chris Smith
BGR.com
BGR.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B7QaY_0j4IcHH000

Apple does not have a foldable iPhone to compete against the foldable Galaxy handsets from Samsung and various foldable smartphones from China, and it’s not like it really needs one. But the Cupertino-based company is certainly studying technology that would let it manufacture devices with foldable screens.

Rumors say Apple might make a foldable iPad or Mac before a foldable iPhone. Whatever the path Apple might have chosen, we’re still a few years away from it. But you don’t have to wait to see a foldable iPhone in action. I’m not just talking about concepts that imagine what such a device would do. Someone turned an iPhone X into a foldable iPhone that’s functional.

We shouldn’t be surprised that someone took apart an Apple product to customize the hardware. We saw similar tricks in the past. Someone put a headphone jack on the iPhone 7. A different engineer added USB-C ports to the iPhone X and AirPods recently.

It was only a matter of time until someone tried to build a foldable iPhone. The first attempt comes from YouTuber 科技美学 and his team.

It took them several months and a considerable budget to pull the whole thing off. They used iPhone X components that fitted inside the Motorola Razr chassis to make this elusive iPhone V foldable handset.

The process was very difficult, as separating the iPhone X’s OLED screen layers to preserve the flexible parts was daunting. Not only that, but the team had to customize the internal wiring and rearrange the iPhone’s components to fit inside the two halves of the Razr.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HeMEL_0j4IcHH000
Foldable iPhone V concept render. Image source: YouTube

Interestingly, they also tried a Galaxy Z Flip chassis, but Samsung’s design did not fit their needs.

The foldable iPhone design also required some compromises. The iPhone V prototype has a much smaller battery than the iPhone X. Therefore, battery life will suffer significantly. Moreover, the handset doesn’t support wireless charging.

Finally, the team tried adapting iOS to recreate foldable smartphone experiences you’d see on competing devices. Like having two apps run side by side. Needless to say, the workarounds they employed are not perfect. That’s understandable, as you can’t just take apart iOS and recode it for foldable screen experiences.

The overall result is a functional foldable iPhone that doesn’t necessarily look pretty. The image above shows a digital render of the concept.

The foldable OLED screen will break after a few days of use, as it can’t withstand repeated folding and unfolding.

Be sure to turn on the subtitles and watch the entire foldable iPhone clip below. The 17-minute video gives us an idea of how complicated the engineering of a foldable device is.

Whether it’s an iPhone or a Galaxy, making a foldable phone is an incredibly challenging process. The video also explains why Apple would want to wait to make a foldable iPhone. The technology isn’t ready, and the compromises might not be worth it.

More iPhone coverage: For more iPhone news, visit our iPhone 14 guide.

Comments / 0

Related
Android Police

Here's when your Samsung Galaxy phone will get One UI 5

We all know the 5 'W's' (and 1 'H') of questionhood, but when it comes to getting Android 13 on our Samsung Galaxy devices, the word we've been missing out on was "when?" Many European Galaxy S22, Flip, and Fold 4 devices began getting One UI 5 this week, but, as you might've noticed, the whole world isn't Europe. We're getting a slightly better idea now as the company's just dropped a detailed device schedule. Just don't get too excited yet.
Phone Arena

Most Americans still charge their phones two or more times each day

OnePlus today announced the results of a consumer study compiled by The NPD Group. This study captured the responses from 1,000 U.S. consumers who have purchased a smartphone priced at $600 and up over the last 12 months. The survey revealed that even in this era of larger smartphone batteries, users are charging their handsets multiple times per day and 43% are frustrated with how long it takes their phone's battery to charge. 69% have to charge their device at least twice a day.
Tom's Guide

Best used smartphones 2022

Consider buying one of the best used smartphones if you're looking for a low-priced phone that still offers great performance.
Phone Arena

Samsung is rapidly spreading the stable Android 13 love to the Galaxy S21 series

The (Android) world's heavyweight champion of software updates is at it again, doing what it does best by delivering the latest OS build to last year's Galaxy S21 family. That means the (slowly) aging S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra powerhouses are officially beating the vast majority of other companies' 2022 flagships to the stable Android 13 punch. The over-the-air rollout widely reported across Reddit comes just a couple of weeks after Samsung kicked things off with this year's S22 trio.
Gizmodo

Hackers Claim World’s First Folding iPhone Required a Monumental Amount of Modifications

Does Apple plan to ever release an iPhone or iPad with a folding screen? If so, the company doesn’t seem to be in any rush to get it out the door. Instead of jumping ship to Android to hop on the folding screen bandwagon, a group of talented Chinese engineers claims they’ve hacked together the world’s first folding iPhone, and it looks like it was a real nightmare to build.
CNET

iOS 16.1.1 Arrives With Apple Bug Fixes

Apple on Wednesday released iOS 16.1.1 and iPadOS 16.1.1 with bug fixes. The Software Update section on iPhone and iPad devices states that iOS 16.1.1 "includes bug fixes and security updates." Apple's Support page goes into more detail, noting that the update will prevent remote users from causing "unexpected app termination or arbitrary code execution." Apple didn't provide more detail.
laptopmag.com

Walmart early Black Friday tablet deal: Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for just $109

Walmart Black Friday deals are here with stellar discounts on Samsung tablets. If you want the best iPad alternative at an affordable price, this deal is sure to motivate you. For example, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for $109 (opens in new tab) at Walmart. It normally costs $159, so that's $50 off and its lowest price ever. This is one of the best early Black Friday tablet deals going on right now. You may also purchase it directly from Samsung (opens in new tab) for the same price.
Digital Trends

Dell XPS 13 Plus vs. Apple MacBook Pro 14

If you’re looking for a 13-inch laptop or 14-inch laptop and you want a truly premium offering, then Dell’s XPS 13 Plus and Apple’s MacBook Pro 14 are likely to be on your list. Arguably, the MacBook is in a different class as a powerful creator’s machine versus the XPS 13 Plus that’s aimed at demanding productivity workers.
knowtechie.com

How to use AirPods as a spying device

Thanks to some tech trickery Apple added to iOS 12, you can turn the combo of your iPhone and AirPods into a makeshift spy gadget to eavesdrop on conversations. The feature is called Live Listen, and it lets you turn your iPhone into a directional microphone, transforming it into an accessibility hearing aid of sorts.
knowtechie.com

Apple’s AR glasses have reportedly been delayed

Apple’s lightweight augmented reality (AR) glasses might not be ready for market until 2026, according to one high-profile analyst, Jeff Pu of Haitong International Tech Research. Speaking to MarketWatch, Pu said that the everyday wear AR glasses are delayed for “design issues,” and won’t be ready until 2025 or...
Digital Trends

Walmart’s 55-inch TV for $188 deal is over — here’s the next best thing

The Walmart Black Friday sale is underway already, giving customers a chance to beat the rush and get products they want now while still enjoying Black Friday prices. That means we’re seeing some amazing discounts on TVs. One such deal was being able to buy a 55-inch TCL 4K TV for only $188. The TV deal sold out fast so if you missed out and you’re still looking for a great bargain, we’ve found one. Right now, you can buy a 50-inch Onn. 4K TV for just $238 instead of $268. Sure, it’s not quite as sweet a deal but we still think it’s worth your time. Here’s why you need it.
Phone Arena

Galaxy S23 Plus vs iPhone 14 Plus: Which one's a plus and which one's a minus?

Are you looking to jump ship between iPhone and Android, without breaking the bank on the most top tier flagships by the two brands that dominate those two worlds?. Well, currently both Apple and Samsung are happy to offer "Plus" models of their flagship series for people who either want to do that, or simply want a big and reliable phone, and are not exactly sure whether the upcoming Galaxy S23 Plus or the already-released iPhone 14 Plus is the better choice for them.
BGR.com

BGR.com

347K+
Followers
11K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy