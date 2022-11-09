ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

The Associated Press

No. 2 Ohio St loses RB Williams in 56-14 rout of Indiana

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Miyan Williams rushed for 147 yards and a touchdown before leaving with an injury late in the first half, C.J Stroud threw five TD passes and No. 2 Ohio State buried Indiana 56-14 on Saturday. Williams went down awkwardly on his right ankle and had to be helped to a cart and taken to the locker room with 2:17 left in the half. That came after the Buckeyes had pushed the score to 28-7 on Williams’ 48-yard scoring run. Williams has carried the load of the Ohio State running game the last two games with TreVeyon Williams out with injury. Ohio State hasn’t disclosed a timetable for Henderson’s return but could certainly run into some difficulty if both experienced backs are still on the shelf for the showdown with No. 3 Michigan in two weeks. Freshman Dallen Hayden moved up to be the No. 1 back, rushing for 102 yards and a touchdown. Wide receiver Xavier Johnson lined up as a back and ran for a 71-yard TD in the fourth quarter.
COLUMBUS, OH
BuckeyesNow

Watch Ryan Day’s Postgame Press Conference After Ohio State Beat Indiana

Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes just completed a huge bounce-back victory over Indiana, in a wire-to-wire dominant performance. The Buckeyes controlled the game in all three phases from the start, and had key contributions from multiple players in the game. C.J. Stroud, Miyan Williams, and Marvin Harrison Jr. led the way for the offense, and Lathan Ransom and Tommy Eichenberg flashed on the defensive end.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Associated Press

Lenzy makes super catch as No. 20 Notre Dame tops Navy 35-32

BALTIMORE (AP) — Braden Lenzy reached around a defender with both arms to make a spectacular touchdown catch, one of four TD passes by Drew Pyne before halftime in No. 20 Notre Dame’s 35-32 win over Navy on Saturday. Pyne also ran for a touchdown in the first half, and Notre Dame (7-3) blocked a punt for a fifth straight game. Lenzy’s catch, however, was the most impressive highlight. Navy’s Mbiti Williams Jr. was positioned between Lenzy and the ball on Pyne’s deep pass to the goal line, but Lenzy reached around with both hands and controlled the ball, appearing...
NOTRE DAME, IN

