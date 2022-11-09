ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

WSAV News 3

Kemp and Abrams in rematch race for Georgia governor

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams are facing off in a rematch of the state’s last governor’s race, with both seeking a remarkable achievement. Kemp, who was a developer before serving as a state senator and secretary of state, could...
WBTW News13

Graham: ‘I want every liberal jumping off bridges in San Francisco because Herschel Walker won in Georgia’

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham said Thursday he wants “every liberal jumping off bridges in San Francisco because Herschel Walker won” while campaigning for him in Georgia. Graham said politics is tough, and unlike football, there’s “no helmet in politics.” “All this crap they’re throwing at you coming from Los […]
Washington Examiner

Trump is going to cost Republicans another Georgia Senate seat

It looks likely that Georgia’s Senate race between Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker will head into a December runoff. With 98% of the votes counted, neither candidate has managed to break the 50% needed in Georgia to win outright. A runoff is bad news for Walker, as...
Vibe

Stacey Abrams Concedes To Brian Kemp: “The People Of Georgia Deserve More”

Stacey Abrams officially conceded in the 2022 Georgia governor’s race on Tuesday night (Nov. 8). The gubernatorial candidate was defeated by Gov. Brian Kemp in their second faceoff. Abrams began her concession speech by congratulating her opponent before addressing her supporters. “Our state has experienced one soul-crushing crisis after another over the past two years, but even during these trying times, the fighting spirit of Georgia has prevailed,” remarked the Spelmanite. “We’ve made sacrifices, we’ve pitched in, we’ve seen each other’s fights as our own and we’ve done things we never thought we could.”More from VIBE.comStacey Abrams Joins Latto For...
NBC News

Georgia Governor Election Results 2022

Republican Gov. Brian Kemp faces Democrat and voting rights activist Stacey Abrams in a rematch from their 2018 contest. Some states and some individual counties provide results broken down by type of ballot cast, which can include Election Day votes, or those cast early, either in person or by mail. Whenever that information is widely available in a state on election night, NBC News will display it.
The Independent

Herschel Walker - live: Georgia election campaigns relaunched as Lindsey Graham makes tearful plea

Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker are headed to a runoff election in December, as neither candidate was able to secure enough votes for a full win under state law.Having won a shock victory for the Democrats in 2020, Mr Warnock is looking to prevent his Senate seat from being ripped away by the Republican Mr Walker.Mr Warnock won his seat in a second round in 2021, held the day before the January 6 attack on the US Capitol.The pair of Georgia Senate hopefuls went into overtime on Thursday night as they relaunched their campaigns by holding a pair of...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Warnock-Walker race remains too close to call

ATLANTA — The U.S. Senate race between incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock and his Republican challenger Herschel Walker remained too close to call early Wednesday morning. It’s still unclear if the race will go to a runoff. One candidate has to win by 50% plus one vote to avoid going head-to-head again.
NBC News

Chuck Todd: Ticket skippers could be ‘the story of tonight’ in Georgia

As early vote tabulations trickle in from Georgia, Chuck Todd says voters in the state may have “skipped” the Senate race and only voted in the governor’s race. It may be an indication that a candidate’s “character” counts, Todd says. Herschel Walker, Georgia Senate Republican nominee, faces allegations that he paid for former girlfriends’ abortions, despite running a pro-life campaign.Nov. 9, 2022.
