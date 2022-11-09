ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Man fighting extradition now facing further requests for transfer to US

By The Newsroom
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4auTep_0j4Ibykg00

A man fighting extradition over a rape allegation is facing two further extradition requests from US prosecutors, a court has heard.

Edinburgh Sheriff Court was told that US prosecutors submitted supplementary extradition requests in late October for the man they say is Nicholas Rossi.

One relates to another allegation of rape and another to an allegation of sexual assault.

The 35-year-old man denies that he is Rossi and claims to be Arthur Knight, from Ireland.

The extradition requests were served on him at the court on Wednesday morning.

Advocate depute Paul Harvey said: “As a result of the extradition process I’m told that two other women in Utah have come forward with allegations of sexual offences.

“On Friday October 28 the US Embassy in London issued a diplomatic notice for supplementary extradition requests, requesting the extradition of the person.

“This morning Scottish ministers certified the extradition requests and copies of both extradition requests and the Scottish ministers’ certification were served on the requested person by a police constable at the court this morning.”

He said one relates to an allegation of rape in Salt Lake City and another to an allegation of sexual assault elsewhere.

The man is already fighting an extradition request by authorities in Utah who allege he raped a 21-year-old in the state.

Sheriff Norman McFadyen adjourned the case until later on Wednesday morning to give the man the opportunity to discuss the matter with his lawyer, Mungo Bovey KC.

