Tropics are quiet, but Red Tide is blooming!
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole move through the far northeastern states today and the tropics are quiet for the next several days. There are only 18 days left until the end of Hurricane Season. Red Tide flared up for all our Suncoast beaches. The effects of Red Tide include skin irritation, burning eyes, and cough with respiratory irritation. So far the greatest effects have been reported at the southern beaches. Rip currents should settle down today with lighter winds. An isolated shower or two are still possible during the weekend, but very isolated showers.
Nicole churning across Florida as a tropical storm
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Tropical Storm Nicole is making its way across Florida after making landfall early Thursday morning. At 7 a.m., the center was 55 miles east of Tampa. Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 60 mph with higher gusts. Additional weakening is forecast while Nicole moves over land during the next day or two, the National Hurricane Center said.
Nicole weakens back to Tropical Storm after making landfall
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Nicole made landfall in Florida, the National Hurricane Center reports. Not long after, the storm weakened back to a Tropical Storm, but there are still warnings of surge and flooding. The center of Nicole made landfall on North Hutchinson Island around 3 a.m. just south of...
Nicole downgraded again; dumps rain in Georgia, Carolinas
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Nicole has been downgraded to a tropical depression and is expected to dissipate later today, the National Hurricane Center said Friday. At 4 a.m., Nicole was 70 miles southwest of Macon, Georgia, with sustained winds of 35 mph. An acceleration toward the north and north-northeast is...
Hurricane Nicole maintains maximum sustained winds as she heads to Florida
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Nicole is advancing quickly towards Florida. Her maximum sustained winds have remained high at 75 mph. The storm became a Category 1 Hurricane as it slammed into Grand Bahama and has potential to strengthen before it strikes Florida. The National Hurricane Center reports the storm is...
NHC: Nicole makes landfall at 3.a.m as Category 1 Hurricane
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Hurricane Nicole has made landfall in Florida, the National Hurricane Center reports. The center of Nicole has made landfall on North Hutchinson Island just south of Vero Beach. The maximum sustained winds have remained at 75 mph. It’s a rare November Hurricane in Florida and it hits as the state is still recovering from Hurricane Ian.
Nicole weakening as it rolls toward Tampa
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A weakened Tropical Storm Nicole continues to make its way across the state. At 10 a.m., the center of the storm was 30 miles northeast of Tampa, with sustained winds of 50 mph. The NOAA National Ocean Service station at Clearwater Beach has reported sustained winds of 51 mph and a wind gust of 59 mph.
Tropical Storm Nicole making her exit from Florida, 2 deaths reported so far
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Nicole made landfall on the east coast of the state of Florida, and though she quickly weakened to Tropical Storm strength winds, she left a lot of catastrophic damage to towns such as Wilbur-by-the-Sea in Volusia County and Daytona Beach. It caused collapses of buildings in...
Tropical Storm Nicole nearing Tallahassee, 2 deaths reported so far
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Nicole made landfall on the east coast of the state of Florida, and though she quickly weakened to Tropical Storm strength winds, she left a lot of catastrophic damage to towns such as Wilbur-by-the-Sea in Volusia County and Daytona Beach. It caused collapses of buildings in...
Nicole hits Great Abaco Island near hurricane strength; Florida expects landfall tonight
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Tropical Storm Nicole made landfall on Great Abaco Island Wednesday, with estimated maximum sustained winds of 70 mph, the National Hurricane Center says. At 1 p.m., the Nicole’s center was passing over Great Abaco, about 175 miles east of West Palm Beach. The storm is moving...
Hurricane Nicole around 100 miles away from landfall in Florida
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Nicole is advancing quickly towards Florida. Her maximum sustained winds have remained high at 75 mph. The storm became a Category 1 Hurricane as it slammed into Grand Bahama and has potential to strengthen before it strikes Florida. Nicole is 100 miles from West Palm Beach...
Mandatory Evacuations issued for many on East Coast of Floriida
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Emergency Management has issued several mandatory evacuation orders on the East Coast. Here are a list of the orders issued county-by county. Florida Emergency Management officials are urging people to take evacuations seriously. Evacuation Orders. Brevard County. Evacuation Order: Voluntary. Evacuation Info:...
2-year-old in need of kidney donor: ‘He needs a kidney to have a healthy life’
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY/Gray News) - A Wisconsin family says they are looking for a miracle in the form of a kidney donor for their 2-year-old son. WBAY reports Arlo Lesatz spends eight hours a night hooked up to machines that help to keep him alive. Arlo’s father Max Lesatz said...
