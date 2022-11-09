Gregg Berhalter named 26 players to his World Cup roster on Wednesday, but not all of them are currently healthy. Some, like Miles Robinson, Sam Vines and Chris Richards, had already been ruled out for the tournament. Others are healthy enough to make the roster, but aren’t quite ready to play right away. Here we take a look at four important U.S. men’s national team players who are still working their way back to fitness. hhMatt TurnerTurner has been battling a groin injury that has seen him not play since October 20. Though he's made two straight matchday squads for Arsenal, the goalkeeper...

2 DAYS AGO