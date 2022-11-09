ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FOX Sports

USMNT World Cup Roster Guide: Who is Tyler Adams?

Birthplace: Wappingers Falls, N.Y. A tireless running, ball-winning defensive midfielder, Adams is perhaps the most irreplaceable player on the U.S. roster. Mature beyond his years, he’s a leader on and off the field. Adams has been in some of the best form of his young career this season with...
BBC

World Cup 2022: Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo in Portugal squad

Cristiano Ronaldo may have struggled for first-team football at Manchester United this season but is in Portugal's 26-man squad for the 2022 World Cup. The 37-year-old has played 16 times, including 10 starts, for United this season and scored three goals. "All the players called up come with the hunger...
SB Nation

Uruguay announce their World Cup roster in epic fashion

With the 2022 FIFA World Cup fast approaching, teams are unveiling their rosters in a variety of ways on social media. For example, the United States announced their squad for Qatar recently, and included videos of phone calls between head coach Gregg Berhalter and players who were selected. England took supporters on an animated tour, from a child’s bedroom to the local pub.
The Associated Press

Qatar Airways CEO knocks World Cup critics at airport event

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The outspoken CEO of Qatar Airways lashed out Thursday at critics of his country hosting the upcoming FIFA World Cup, saying his nation will “always rub salt into the wound” of its adversaries. Akbar Al Baker’s comments show the increasingly confrontational stance of...
FOX Sports

Germany taking Moukoko, 17, to World Cup; Reus misses out

BERLIN (AP) — Germany is taking 17-year-old striker Youssoufa Moukoko to the World Cup but Borussia Dortmund teammates Marco Reus and Mats Hummels have missed out. Germany coach Hansi Flick named his 26-man squad for the tournament in Qatar on Thursday, rewarding Moukoko for scoring six goals and setting up four more in 13 Bundesliga appearances this season. Moukoko is the youngest player to reach 10 career Bundesliga goals. Last season, he became the youngest player to appear in the league.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USMNT injuries: Berhalter gives updates on four World Cup roster players

Gregg Berhalter named 26 players to his World Cup roster on Wednesday, but not all of them are currently healthy. Some, like Miles Robinson, Sam Vines and Chris Richards, had already been ruled out for the tournament. Others are healthy enough to make the roster, but aren’t quite ready to play right away. Here we take a look at four important U.S. men’s national team players who are still working their way back to fitness. hhMatt TurnerTurner has been battling a groin injury that has seen him not play since October 20. Though he's made two straight matchday squads for Arsenal, the goalkeeper...
BBC

G﻿uardiola on the World Cup, Carabao Cup and Premier League title race

M﻿anchester City boss Pep Guardiola has been speaking to the media before Saturday's Premier League game against Brentford - their final match before the World Cup. H﻿ere are the key lines from his news conference:. Guardiola quickly removed himself from any debate over the England World Cup squad...
NBC Sports

Sadio Mané, Chris Richards join 2022 World Cup injuries list

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is just days away and the world’s best soccer talent is getting ready to take on the big stage. Unfortunately, for some teams the tournament is arriving at a time when players are still dealing with injuries or picking up fresh knocks, making their chances of playing the prestigious event unlikely.

