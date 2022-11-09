Read full article on original website
France name final squad for 2022 World Cup
Confirmed France World Cup squad - Didier Deschamps names 25 players for tournament in Qatar.
BBC
Harry Kane: Tottenham captain subbed off suffering from fatigue, says Antonio Conte
Tottenham boss Antonio Conte says Harry Kane is "really, really tired" after he was replaced in the second half of a Carabao Cup loss at Nottingham Forest. The England captain Kane started the 2-0 defeat 12 days before his country's opening World Cup game against Iran. England boss Gareth Southgate...
Watch: Scott McTominay Scores Great Goal For Manchester United v Aston Villa
Scott McTominay has completed the win for Manchester United against Aston Villa and you can watch the goal here.
Watch: Bruno Fernandes Goal Gives Manchester United Lead v Aston Villa
Bruno Fernandes has given Manchester United the lead against Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup.
FOX Sports
USMNT World Cup Roster Guide: Who is Tyler Adams?
Birthplace: Wappingers Falls, N.Y. A tireless running, ball-winning defensive midfielder, Adams is perhaps the most irreplaceable player on the U.S. roster. Mature beyond his years, he’s a leader on and off the field. Adams has been in some of the best form of his young career this season with...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo in Portugal squad
Cristiano Ronaldo may have struggled for first-team football at Manchester United this season but is in Portugal's 26-man squad for the 2022 World Cup. The 37-year-old has played 16 times, including 10 starts, for United this season and scored three goals. "All the players called up come with the hunger...
Juventus beats Verona 1-0 to move into top 4 in Serie A
MILAN (AP) — Despite a bad start to the season, Juventus could end the year in the top four in Serie A. Moise Kean’s goal was enough for Juventus to win 1-0 at bottom club Hellas Verona on Thursday to move fourth in the league standings. Juventus is...
Arsenal Agree Deal With Liverpool Midfield Transfer Target
Arsenal have reportedly agreed a deal for a Liverpool midfield transfer target.
SB Nation
Uruguay announce their World Cup roster in epic fashion
With the 2022 FIFA World Cup fast approaching, teams are unveiling their rosters in a variety of ways on social media. For example, the United States announced their squad for Qatar recently, and included videos of phone calls between head coach Gregg Berhalter and players who were selected. England took supporters on an animated tour, from a child’s bedroom to the local pub.
Qatar Airways CEO knocks World Cup critics at airport event
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The outspoken CEO of Qatar Airways lashed out Thursday at critics of his country hosting the upcoming FIFA World Cup, saying his nation will “always rub salt into the wound” of its adversaries. Akbar Al Baker’s comments show the increasingly confrontational stance of...
FOX Sports
Germany taking Moukoko, 17, to World Cup; Reus misses out
BERLIN (AP) — Germany is taking 17-year-old striker Youssoufa Moukoko to the World Cup but Borussia Dortmund teammates Marco Reus and Mats Hummels have missed out. Germany coach Hansi Flick named his 26-man squad for the tournament in Qatar on Thursday, rewarding Moukoko for scoring six goals and setting up four more in 13 Bundesliga appearances this season. Moukoko is the youngest player to reach 10 career Bundesliga goals. Last season, he became the youngest player to appear in the league.
USMNT World Cup roster: Kellyn Acosta realizes his dreams, Zack Steffen's are crushed
The U.S. men's soccer roster for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar is announced. Surprisingly, left off the team was Zack Steffen, the most experienced goalkeeper in the player pool.
USMNT injuries: Berhalter gives updates on four World Cup roster players
Gregg Berhalter named 26 players to his World Cup roster on Wednesday, but not all of them are currently healthy. Some, like Miles Robinson, Sam Vines and Chris Richards, had already been ruled out for the tournament. Others are healthy enough to make the roster, but aren’t quite ready to play right away. Here we take a look at four important U.S. men’s national team players who are still working their way back to fitness. hhMatt TurnerTurner has been battling a groin injury that has seen him not play since October 20. Though he's made two straight matchday squads for Arsenal, the goalkeeper...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Lionel Messi joined by five Premier League players in Argentina squad
Paris St-Germain's Lionel Messi will play in his fifth World Cup finals as part of an Argentina squad that includes five Premier League players. Head coach Lionel Scaloni has combined veterans like Messi, 35, and Angel di Maria, 34, with younger players such as Manchester City forward Julian Alvarez. Injured...
BBC
Guardiola on the World Cup, Carabao Cup and Premier League title race
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has been speaking to the media before Saturday's Premier League game against Brentford - their final match before the World Cup. Here are the key lines from his news conference:. Guardiola quickly removed himself from any debate over the England World Cup squad...
Germany World Cup Preview: Redemption on the Mind
The 2018 World Cup was a national disaster for the Germans, who are back with a blend of stars old and new and an experienced manager tying it all together.
NBC Sports
Sadio Mané, Chris Richards join 2022 World Cup injuries list
The 2022 FIFA World Cup is just days away and the world’s best soccer talent is getting ready to take on the big stage. Unfortunately, for some teams the tournament is arriving at a time when players are still dealing with injuries or picking up fresh knocks, making their chances of playing the prestigious event unlikely.
Report: Chelsea Are Targeting Palmeiras Forward Endrick As Part Of Plan
Chelsea are targeting Endrick as part of a plan to sign the world's best young players.
Manchester United To Face Burnley In Carabao Cup 4th Round
Manchester United have learned their fate for the fourth round of the Carabao Cup following their win against Aston Villa.
Didier Deschamps Only Names 25 Players In France's World Cup Squad
New tournament rules allow managers to pick 26 players, increased from 23 at previous World Cups.
