Spanish police search for missing English rugby player

 3 days ago

Police in northeast Spain are searching for an English rugby player who apparently went missing in Barcelona.

The regional police of Catalonia told The Associated Press on Wednesday that they are investigating the whereabouts of Levi Davis, who beside playing professional rugby has also been a contestant on British music contest show Celebrity X Factor.

Bath Rugby issued a call on Sunday to help find Davis, a former player. The club said that the 24-year-old was last seen on Oct. 29 in an Irish pub in Barcelona.

Catalonia’s police said they have not received a formal search request for Davis from British authorities.

