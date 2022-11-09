ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

Stressed about finances? Financial advisors say to start saving early

By Jennifer Kraus
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vSRMQ_0j4Ib6c300

A recent survey found that more than half of U.S. adults are anxious about their finances.

One of the biggest things is retirement. People have seen their 401k's take huge drops in the last year or two meaning a lot of people now feel they have to work longer and save more money.

This year, it's been harder to stretch a dollar.

"Inflation is really psychological for folks, as much as it impacts our bank accounts,” said Michael Goldberg, Associate Professor of Design & Innovation at the CWRU School of Management.

Consumers are really feeling the pinch at the grocery store, where food prices are up 13 percent from this time last year. And at the pump where the national average price per gallon hit 5 dollars this summer.

So economists say it’s no wonder many are also stressing about retirement.

"Because they’re worried about the present, they’re naturally worried about the future and making sure they have enough savings to sustain them for those years when they’re not going to be bringing in significant income,” Goldberg said.

This month, one survey found more than half of working Americans feel behind on their retirement savings.

Another found the average adult plans to retire at 64 and expects to need more than a million dollars in their retirement savings.

That’s a year and a half older and almost a quarter of a million dollars more than last year.

Financial advisors point to the current market conditions.

“This has, like, never happened…so if you go back in history, the times that the stock and bond market were down at the same time is extraordinarily rare,” said Brian Pietrangelo, Managing Director of Investment Strategy at KeyBank.

"When you put those two together, that’s 90 percent of people’s wealth for retirement," said wealth advisor at Cleveland Wealth, Corbin Blackburn. "Naturally, that causes a lot of emotion, a lot of doubt that’s there.”

How much you need to save for retirement depends on when you plan to stop working and your standard of living.

“Step one, understand what you’re going to need to spend in retirement. Step two is to then create a plan to generate that income. But make sure it’s a plan that can weather the storm, like we’re seeing this year,” Blackburn explained.

And the earlier you can begin saving, the better, even if you start small.

"The key is not how much you’re putting away. It’s starting the process of gaining confidence to put away money in a retirement plan over the long-term, like a habit,” Pietrangelo said.

Financial experts also recommend regular financial check-ups and while it’s easy to panic about the current state of your savings, they say the long-term game is the most important.

"Take a step back, look at it according to your plan and figure out what the right path is forward,” Blackburn said.

And don't forget to take advantage of your employer 401(k) contribution match. It's basically free money and it can make a big difference in how much money you have when you retire.

Most companies that have 401k plans also will match employee contributions anywhere generally from three to six percent of your annual salary.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now , wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Comments / 0

Related
Vail Daily

Financial Focus: Here’s your recession survival checklist

It’s unfortunate, but recessions are a fairly normal part of the economic landscape. When a recession occurs, how might you be affected? The answer depends on your individual situation, but regardless of your circumstances, you might want to consider the items in this recession survival checklist:. Assess your income...
moneytalksnews.com

Don’t Even Think About Buying Bank CDs. Here’s Why.

If you’re the type who insists on the safety of bank money market accounts and certificates of deposit, your time has finally arrived. After years of waiting, you’re earning more than a pathetic pittance on your savings. But there’s a simple way to earn even more without taking on more risk: investing in United States Treasurys.
seniorresource.com

Annuity or 401(k)? Which is Better for Retirement?

When it comes to choosing how you want to invest money for retirement, there is no shortage of choices. Perhaps two of the most common options are annuities and 401(k)s. But, which is better? Well, the answer to that may not be straightforward for everyone. Let’s discuss the basics of each and then do some comparing.
Queen City News

Crypto exchange giant FTX collapses, files for bankruptcy

NEW YORK (AP) — It took less than a week for FTX to go from the third-largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world to bankruptcy court. The embattled cryptocurrency exchange, short billions of dollars, sought bankruptcy protection after the exchange experienced the crypto equivalent of a bank run. FTX, the hedge fund Alameda Research, and dozens […]
TheStreet

Women, Divorce, and Retirement: Answers to Your Questions

Your divorce is final. Now what? For women especially, handling the details and preparing a new personal finance plan brings challenges and opportunities. Join Robert Powell, editor of Retirement Daily on TheStreet for a free webinar featuring leading divorce and financial planning experts to explain next steps and answer your questions in this live event: Women, Divorce & Retirement: Creating Your New Personal Finance Plan.
Entrepreneur

13 Ways You Are Sabotaging Your Retirement

One of the most significant and confusing parts of being an adult is planning for retirement. Retirement savings and concerns are regularly-talked about issues in the news, and, frankly, the...
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

37K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.newschannel5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy