Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fugitive Bookkeeper Apprehended After 8 Years, Sentenced to Federal PrisonTaxBuzzIndianapolis, IN
Ex-Husband Kills Former Wife's New Husband At Her Mother's Funeral In IndianapolisThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedIndianapolis, IN
Dollar General Is Unexpectedly Closing Stores In DecemberBryan DijkhuizenIndianapolis, IN
Dollar General Closes Stores In IndianaBryan DijkhuizenIndianapolis, IN
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in IndianaTravel MavenIndiana State
Related
WISH-TV
Woman dead after northeast side shooting
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman has died after a shooting on the northeast side of Indianapolis on Tuesday afternoon. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to the 3500 block of Blue Spruce Lane just before 4 p.m. Tuesday. That’s near 38th Street and Sherman Drive. The victim...
Man arrested in deadly shooting on Indy's east side
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested a man in connection to a deadly shooting that happened Thursday afternoon on the city's east side. Police responded to a report of a person shot in the 3400 block of North Grant Avenue, near East 34th Street and North Sherman Drive, around noon. A...
Police investigate shooting on Indy’s east side
Police are investigating after someone was killed in a shooting Thursday afternoon.
IMPD: Man arrested for murder after woman shot and killed
IMPD said detectives determined Hubbard to be the suspect and arrested him for murder.
IMPD's North District recovers over 300 stolen guns
INDIANAPOLIS — One IMPD district is seeing an uptick in stolen guns. "People will walk by, look into a vehicle and if they see it, they'll go get it," said IMPD North District Cmdr. Michael Wolley. Wolley said more guns are being stolen from vehicles - 329, to be...
1 critically injured in shooting on Indianapolis' near east side
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a shooting that seriously injured one person early Thursday. Officers were called to a report of the sound of gunfire in the 2300 block of Beckwith Drive, near 25th Street and Keystone Avenue, just before 1 a.m. They found a victim with an apparent gunshot wound.
Police find shooting victim outside east Indianapolis convenience store
INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway after a person was shot on Indianapolis' east side Wednesday night. IMPD officers were called to a Shell gas station in the 3400 block of North Emerson Avenue around 8 p.m. They found an adult man outside the business with an apparent gunshot wound.
wrtv.com
Person shot to death near Massachusetts and 34th on Indianapolis' northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — A person was killed in a shooting Tuesday evening on the city's northeast side, police say. Officers found the victim — a male — while responding about 11:30 a.m. to the 6000 block of Massachusetts Avenue for a report of a person shot. This is near the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and East 34th Street.
wfft.com
Man gets home detention for shooting Black man during unrest
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A man convicted of reckless homicide in the 2020 shooting of a young Black man in Indianapolis during unrest sparked by George Floyd’s killing by Minneapolis police was sentenced Thursday to one year of home detention. Tyler Newby, 32, also was sentenced to four years...
Tyler Newby sentenced to home detention in killing during the 2020 riots
"You weren’t out there casually walking," Marion Superior Court Judge Angela Dow Davis told Tyler Newby. "You shot him before he did anything to you."
Up to $6K offered for info identifying person involved in Indy apartment arson
A reward of up to $6,000 is being offered for information that helps investigators identify a person connected with a suspected arson last month on the city's west side.
Man shot dead at trailer park on Indy's southwest side
A person was shot to death near a trailer park Tuesday afternoon on the city's southwest side, police say.
Carmel police looking for 4 accused of stealing bottles in liquor store robbery
CARMEL, Ind. — Police in Carmel are seeking four people in connection to a robbery at a liquor store. Carmel Police are investigating a robbery that was reported just before 1 p.m. Thursday at Payless Liquors at 14580 River Road. Four people who were seen on surveillance video are believed to have taken “numerous” bottles […]
'We're survivors': Richmond Hill neighbors 10 years later
Neighbors in the Richmond Hill subdivision reflect 10 years after an explosion that happened in the neighborhood.
Investigation underway after workplace death in Kokomo
An investigation is underway after a worker died at a Kokomo manufacturer Friday morning.
cbs4indy.com
Police arrest 2 suspected in series of robberies targeting Indianapolis pharmacies, Family Dollar stores
Indianapolis Metropolitan police arrested two people suspected of carrying out several robberies around the Indianapolis area in October and November. https://cbs4indy.com/news/indycrime/police-arrest-indianapolis-serial-robbery-suspects/. Police arrest 2 suspected in series of robberies …. Indianapolis Metropolitan police arrested two people suspected of carrying out several robberies around the Indianapolis area in October and November....
Indianapolis Recorder
Man convicted in fatal 2020 protests shooting won’t serve time in prison
A man convicted of reckless homicide in the fatal 2020 shooting of a young Black man in Indianapolis during unrest sparked by outrage over George Floyd’s killing won’t serve time in prison. A Marion County judge sentenced Tyler Newby, 32, to one year of home detention and four...
cbs4indy.com
Father recalls family deaths 10 years after Richmond Hill explosion
INDIANAPOLIS — It was on the night of Nov. 10, 2012, just a little after 11, when the south side community of Richmond Hill was rocked by an explosion that some neighbors at first thought was as the result of a plane crash. John Longworth recalls what he was...
Police arrest two suspects in connection to Keystone store robberies
Two people have been arrested in connection with a string of robberies across the city's north side following a standoff and pursuit that followed their latest heist, police have announced.
Family of man killed by Lawrence Police taking first step to potentially sue department
INDIANAPOLIS — Nearly two weeks after Carlos Trotter was shot and killed by a Lawrence Police officer, Trotter’s family is looking into suing the department. Jeff Cardella, a criminal defense and expungement lawyer, shared a tort claim with FOX59. The claim cites several allegations including battery, excessive force, wrongful death, intentional infliction of emotional distress […]
Comments / 2