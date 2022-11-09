ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

WISH-TV

Woman dead after northeast side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman has died after a shooting on the northeast side of Indianapolis on Tuesday afternoon. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to the 3500 block of Blue Spruce Lane just before 4 p.m. Tuesday. That’s near 38th Street and Sherman Drive. The victim...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Man arrested in deadly shooting on Indy's east side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested a man in connection to a deadly shooting that happened Thursday afternoon on the city's east side. Police responded to a report of a person shot in the 3400 block of North Grant Avenue, near East 34th Street and North Sherman Drive, around noon. A...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IMPD's North District recovers over 300 stolen guns

INDIANAPOLIS — One IMPD district is seeing an uptick in stolen guns. "People will walk by, look into a vehicle and if they see it, they'll go get it," said IMPD North District Cmdr. Michael Wolley. Wolley said more guns are being stolen from vehicles - 329, to be...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wfft.com

Man gets home detention for shooting Black man during unrest

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A man convicted of reckless homicide in the 2020 shooting of a young Black man in Indianapolis during unrest sparked by George Floyd’s killing by Minneapolis police was sentenced Thursday to one year of home detention. Tyler Newby, 32, also was sentenced to four years...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Police arrest 2 suspected in series of robberies targeting Indianapolis pharmacies, Family Dollar stores

Indianapolis Metropolitan police arrested two people suspected of carrying out several robberies around the Indianapolis area in October and November. https://cbs4indy.com/news/indycrime/police-arrest-indianapolis-serial-robbery-suspects/. Police arrest 2 suspected in series of robberies …. Indianapolis Metropolitan police arrested two people suspected of carrying out several robberies around the Indianapolis area in October and November....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Family of man killed by Lawrence Police taking first step to potentially sue department

INDIANAPOLIS — Nearly two weeks after Carlos Trotter was shot and killed by a Lawrence Police officer, Trotter’s family is looking into suing the department. Jeff Cardella, a criminal defense and expungement lawyer, shared a tort claim with FOX59. The claim cites several allegations including battery, excessive force, wrongful death, intentional infliction of emotional distress […]
LAWRENCE, IN

