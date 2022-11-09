OKLAHOMA CITY -- On October 25, 2022, MELVIN LEE ROBISON, 68, of Lake City, Colorado, was sentenced to serve 54 months in federal prison for illegal drug distribution and health care fraud, announced U.S. Attorney Robert J. Troester for the Western District of Oklahoma, U.S. Attorney Juan Antonio Gonzales for the Southern District of Florida, Special Agent in Charge Eduardo A. Chavez for the Drug Enforcement Administration -- Dallas Field Office, and Acting Special Agent in Charge Jason E. Meadows for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services -- Office of Inspector General's Dallas Regional Office.

LAKE CITY, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO