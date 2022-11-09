ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Oklahoma doctor sentenced to 4+ years in prison for health care fraud

OKLAHOMA CITY -- On October 25, 2022, MELVIN LEE ROBISON, 68, of Lake City, Colorado, was sentenced to serve 54 months in federal prison for illegal drug distribution and health care fraud, announced U.S. Attorney Robert J. Troester for the Western District of Oklahoma, U.S. Attorney Juan Antonio Gonzales for the Southern District of Florida, Special Agent in Charge Eduardo A. Chavez for the Drug Enforcement Administration -- Dallas Field Office, and Acting Special Agent in Charge Jason E. Meadows for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services -- Office of Inspector General's Dallas Regional Office.
LAKE CITY, CO
Germany’s second largest health insurer withdraws appeal with Federal Social Court, accepts prior ruling of exoskeletons as direct disability compensation

Precedent set for all future cases as State Court verdict is legally binding and enforceable. Following the outcome of this legal dispute, eligible paraplegics in. have an easier pathway to be provided with a ReWalk exoskeleton going forward. MARLBOROUGH, Mass. and. BERLIN. ,. Nov. 11, 2022. (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReWalk...
Trump knew of alleged tax evasions, executive suggests during trial

NEW YORK, Nov 10- Former U.S. President Donald Trump was aware of allegedly illegal tax practices at his eponymous real estate firm, a senior executive said in testimony on Thursday during the criminal trial against the company on allegations of tax fraud. A prosecutor in Manhattan asked Jeffrey McConney, the company's controller, whether former CFO Allen…
NEW YORK STATE
Providence man fraudulently applied for COVID unemployment benefits

PROVIDENCE, R.I. -- A Providence man who filed a fraudulent application for unemployment benefits under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act and the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program, and received more than $7,000 in ill-gotten payments, was sentenced on Tuesday to thirty days of incarceration to be followed by three months home confinement, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha and Rhode Island Attorney General Peter F. Neronha.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Pittsburgh doctor admits to health care fraud, will pay $264,730

A former physician has pleaded guilty in federal court to a health care fraud charge associated with the pain management practice, Jefferson Pain and Rehabilitation Center, the U.S. Attorney's office in Pittsburgh announced. John Keun Sang Lee, 79, of Peters, pleaded guilty Friday to one count of health care fraud before United States District Judge W. Scott…
PITTSBURGH, PA
