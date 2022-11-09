Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Florida man sentenced for role in construction-related wire and tax fraud
Tampa, Florida -- U.S. District Judge Thomas P. Barber has sentenced Ricky Gonzales to 48 months in federal prison for conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to defraud the United States. The court also entered an order of forfeiture in the amount of $500,731.13, the proceeds of the wire-fraud...
Oklahoma doctor sentenced to 4+ years in prison for health care fraud
OKLAHOMA CITY -- On October 25, 2022, MELVIN LEE ROBISON, 68, of Lake City, Colorado, was sentenced to serve 54 months in federal prison for illegal drug distribution and health care fraud, announced U.S. Attorney Robert J. Troester for the Western District of Oklahoma, U.S. Attorney Juan Antonio Gonzales for the Southern District of Florida, Special Agent in Charge Eduardo A. Chavez for the Drug Enforcement Administration -- Dallas Field Office, and Acting Special Agent in Charge Jason E. Meadows for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services -- Office of Inspector General's Dallas Regional Office.
Germany’s second largest health insurer withdraws appeal with Federal Social Court, accepts prior ruling of exoskeletons as direct disability compensation
Precedent set for all future cases as State Court verdict is legally binding and enforceable. Following the outcome of this legal dispute, eligible paraplegics in. have an easier pathway to be provided with a ReWalk exoskeleton going forward. MARLBOROUGH, Mass. and. BERLIN. ,. Nov. 11, 2022. (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReWalk...
Trump knew of alleged tax evasions, executive suggests during trial
NEW YORK, Nov 10- Former U.S. President Donald Trump was aware of allegedly illegal tax practices at his eponymous real estate firm, a senior executive said in testimony on Thursday during the criminal trial against the company on allegations of tax fraud. A prosecutor in Manhattan asked Jeffrey McConney, the company's controller, whether former CFO Allen…
Mass. U.S. Attorney: Owner, Operator of Arlington Insurance Agency Sentenced for Stealing Over $380,000 in Government Benefits
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) The owner and operator of an Arlington -based insurance agency was sentenced on. for fraudulently receiving disability benefits from the. to one year and one day in prison followed by one year of supervised release. Quinn was also ordered to pay restitution of. $98,940. to...
Longtime Trump executive details rampant tax fraud at NYC trial
New York Daily News, The (NY) A longtime Trump Organization senior executive painted himself Thursday as a lowly accountant who followed the boss’s orders and kept his head down, unaware he was engaging in rampant tax fraud. Jeff McConney’s testimony at the. Manhattan Supreme Court. trial of former...
Kentucky farmers lied on crop insurance policies to boost payouts, grand jury alleges [Lexington Herald-Leader]
Lexington Herald-Leader (KY) Two Central Kentucky farmers lied on crop-insurance policies to get payouts, a federal grand jury has charged. on three charges each of making false statements and two charges each of conspiring to commit an offense against. the United States. . The indictment also charged. Cherie Lynn Noble.
Niagara Falls woman who stole over $500,000 from her employer and its clients pleads guilty to wire fraud
Nov. 10—A Niagara Falls woman who used her position at an investment advisory firm in. from her employer and its clients pleaded guilty Wednesday to wire fraud in federal court, according to the. U.S. Attorney's Office. . Prosecutors said 47-year-old Jennifer Campbell. was the office manager and chief compliance...
NJ man illegally obtained more than $400,000 in unemployment benefits
NEWARK, N.J. -- A Gloucester County, New Jersey, man today admitted that he illegally obtained more than $400,000 in unemployment insurance benefits, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced. Willie Carter, 23, of Paulsboro, New Jersey, pleaded guilty by videoconference before U.S. District Judge Renee Marie Bumb to an information charging...
Providence man fraudulently applied for COVID unemployment benefits
PROVIDENCE, R.I. -- A Providence man who filed a fraudulent application for unemployment benefits under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act and the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program, and received more than $7,000 in ill-gotten payments, was sentenced on Tuesday to thirty days of incarceration to be followed by three months home confinement, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha and Rhode Island Attorney General Peter F. Neronha.
Florida man sentenced to more than 5 years in prison for bank fraud scheme
Tampa, Florida -- U.S. District Judge Steven D. Merryday has sentenced Christopher Alholm (39, Clearwater) to five years and six months in federal prison for conspiracy to commit bank fraud and aggravated identity theft. As part of his sentence, the court also entered an order of forfeiture in the amount...
NY man arrested in connection with African sports investment fraud
BOSTON -- A Watertown man was arrested today for allegedly defrauding investors who believed they were financing lucrative short-term sports ventures in Africa. Adrian Kawuba, 33, was charged with one count of wire fraud. Kawuba will appear in federal court in Boston at 2:30 p.m. today before United States Magistrate Judge M. Page Kelley.
Pittsburgh doctor admits to health care fraud, will pay $264,730
A former physician has pleaded guilty in federal court to a health care fraud charge associated with the pain management practice, Jefferson Pain and Rehabilitation Center, the U.S. Attorney's office in Pittsburgh announced. John Keun Sang Lee, 79, of Peters, pleaded guilty Friday to one count of health care fraud before United States District Judge W. Scott…
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
2K+
Followers
31K+
Post
219K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0