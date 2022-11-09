Jacksonville residents vote on 23 propositions – here’s what passed and what didn’t

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – The City of Jacksonville had 23 measures on the ballot this November.

Most of them were changes to the city charter, changing Depression-era terminology, “a multitude of sections that go against state law”, and many “references to state law that are no longer valid,” according to the city.

Below is a list of propositions from Jacksonville, along with the full ballot text explaining the measure. For vote totals, check the bottom of the story.

PROPOSITION A – PASSED

“Shall the Charter of the City of Jacksonville, Texas be amended in various sections to remove provisions in conflict with state law and to remove specific state law references and instead require that the City shall act in accordance with state law and to exercise the powers conferred by the Constitution and laws of this State upon home rule cities?”

PROPOSITION B – FAILED

“Shall the Charter of the City of Jacksonville, Texas be amended in various sections to eliminate the use of gender specific nouns and pronouns?”

PROPOSITION C – PASSED

“Shall the Charter of the City of Jacksonville, Texas be amended in various sections to eliminate the use of the terms chairman , vice-chairman , city secretary and city recorder and replace those terms with mayor , mayor pro tem, city clerk and municipal judge, respectively?”

PROPOSITION D – PASSED

“Shall Art. I, Sect. 14 of the Charter of the City of Jacksonville, Texas be amended to clarify that the City’s zoning powers encompass all those conferred by the constitution and laws of this State upon cities having more than five thousand inhabitants?”

PROPOSITION E – PASSED

“Shall Art. II, Sect. 1 of the Charter of the City of Jacksonville, Texas be amended to remove from the Council the ability to increase the number of its council members and the corresponding number of precincts or districts and instead require an election to change the Charter in order to change the number of council members?”

PROPOSITION F – PASSED

“Shall Art. II Sect. 1 of the Charter of the City of Jacksonville, Texas be amended to remove as unnecessary provisions adopting polling places and limiting the number of precincts?”

PROPOSITION G – PASSED

“Shall Art. II, Sect. 2 of the Charter of the City of Jacksonville, Texas be amended to change the removal of a council member from office for missing three (3) consecutive meetings from occurring automatically to making such removal contingent upon a vote of the Council?”

PROPOSITION H – PASSED

“Currently, only the Mayor has term limits, consisting of three 2-year terms. Shall the Charter of the City of Jacksonville, Texas be amended to change the term of office for members of the Council (including the Mayor) from 2-year terms to 3-year terms, alter the elections calendar to accommodate the change from 2-year terms to 3-year terms and to create term limits of no more than 3 consecutive 3-year terms? New terms and term limits would be effective beginning the May following the passage of this Proposition.”

PROPOSITION I – PASSED

“Currently Art. II, Sect. 7 of the Charter of the City of Jacksonville, Texas requires all members present to vote on every ordinance or resolution brought before the Council and the refusal of any member to vote is to be counted as a vote in favor of a measure. Shall Art. II, Sect. 7 be amended to remove the provision requiring all members present to vote on every ordinance or resolution and further removing the provision counting any refusal to vote as a vote in favor of the measure?”

PROPOSITION J – PASSED

“Shall Art. II, Sect. 10 of the Charter of the City of Jacksonville, Texas be amended to require the favorable vote of a simple majority of the quorum present to pass an emergency measure, rather than requiring the favorable vote of four or more councilmembers?”

PROPOSITION K – PASSED

“Shall Art. II, Sec. 17 of the Charter of the City of Jacksonville, Texas be amended to update audit requirements, change the public availability of the audit from a summary published in the newspaper to the full auditor’s report to be available for public review at city hall, with the city secretary, at the library and on the City’s website?”

PROPOSITION L – PASSED

“Shall Art. III, Sec. 1 of the Charter of the City of Jacksonville, Texas be amended to change the procedure for election to the City Council from election by majority to election by majority only if there are four or more candidates for office? If there are three or fewer candidates for any office, election would be by plurality.”

PROPOSITION M – PASSED

“Shall Art. V, Sec. 2 of the Charter of the City of Jacksonville, Texas be amended to clarify that the city secretary (city clerk) is appointed and removed upon recommendation of the city manager with approval of the City Council and update the duties of such office?”

PROPOSITION N – PASSED

“Shall Art. V, Sect. 8 of the Charter of the City of Jacksonville, Texas be amended to remove the requirement that the City Council make bonds of all officers and employees of the City as an unnecessary requirement and expense and instead make such bonding optional at the discretion of the City Council?”

PROPOSITION O – PASSED

“Shall the Charter of the City of Jacksonville, Texas be amended to delete Art. V, Sect. 9 as an unnecessary requirement and expense because an ordinance setting out the duties and qualifications of each employee is not needed?”

PROPOSITION P – PASSED

“Shall Art. VII Section 2 of the Charter of the City of Jacksonville, be amended to remove the existing provision containing a lengthy list of items for the City Manager to cover in the annual budget and replace with a requirement for the City Manager to prepare the budget to set out a complete plan for the year and allow for budgeting methods permitted under state law?”

PROPOSITION Q – PASSED

“Shall Art. VII, Sect. 11 of the Charter of the City of Jacksonville, Texas be amended to change the deadline for the budget to be adopted from the 27th day of the last month of the fiscal year to the 30th day of that month?”

PROPOSITION R – PASSED

“Shall Art. VII, Sect. 15 of the Charter of the City of Jacksonville, Texas be amended to limit contingent appropriations to five percent (5%) of the total general fund expenditure and allow such contingent funds to be used only in the case of established emergencies as controlled by the city manager subject to approval by the city council?”

PROPOSITION S – PASSED

“Shall Art. VIII, Sections 1 thru 4 “Issuance and Sale of Bonds” of the Charter of City of Jacksonville, Texas be amended to delete the current provisions as outdated and no longer necessary and replace with sections governing general obligation bonds, revenue bonds and the sale of bonds, requiring all bonds to be issued and sold in accordance with state law and once sold in accordance with the Charter to be incontestable?”

PROPOSITION T – PASSED

“Shall Art. IX, Sect. 2 of the Charter of the City of Jacksonville, Texas concerning the power to levy poll tax be amended to remove the section entirely because poll taxes were ended in Texas decades ago?”

PROPOSITION U – PASSED

“Shall Art. IX, Sect. 8 of the Charter of the City of Jacksonville, Texas be amended to change the date to levy the annual tax for the fiscal year from June of each year to a date being as soon as practicable, in accordance with state law?”

PROPOSITION V – PASSED

“Shall Art. IX, Sect. 12 of the Charter of the City of Jacksonville, Texas requiring a board of equalization be removed because the need for such a board no longer exists due to the existence of the appraisal district?”

PROPOSITION W – PASSED

“Authorizing the City of Jacksonville, Texas to provide for the planning, acquisition, establishment, development, construction, renovation, and financing of a Civic Center and related facilities owned by the City of Jacksonville, and to impose a hotel occupancy tax at a rate not to exceed two percent (2%) in the City of Jacksonville, Texas. If approved, the maximum hotel occupancy tax rate imposed from all sources in the City of Jacksonville would be 15% of the price paid for a room in a hotel.”

