Pennsylvania State

alleghenyfront.org

How one Pennsylvania company is using waste coal to mine Bitcoin

Twenty miles northeast of Pittsburgh, in Russellton, Pennsylvania, is a waste coal pile, although “pile” isn’t really accurate. It’s actually huge mountains of black rock stacked as tall as houses that sit nearby–the site is in the middle of a residential area. There’re no trees or vegetation on the site, except for patches of grass here and there.
RUSSELLTON, PA
fooddive.com

Sara Lee owner Grupo Bimbo to spend more than $600M to build 2 new plants

Grupo Bimbo, the maker of Sara Lee, Entenmann's and Thomas’ English Muffins, is investing more than $600 million to build two plants in the U.S. A facility in Valdosta, Georgia, will cost at least $200 million and have nearly 300 new jobs. It will be the second plant run by Grupo Bimbo in the city. A $431 million plant in Zanesville, Ohio, will create at least 320 jobs. The facilities in Ohio and Georgia were announced by the governors of each state.
VALDOSTA, GA
NBC4 Columbus

Grease thefts rising in Ohio

OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

In new post-Roe era of “states rights,” voters told Ohio Republicans they can get their freak on

With the new emphasis the U.S. Supreme Court put on the importance of state government in this post-Roe v. Wade era, many Americans decided Tuesday to put some checks in place. They also roasted some conspiracy nuts over the camp fire. Abortion rights ballot questions were passed in five states, including GOP-dominated Kentucky to the […] The post In new post-Roe era of “states rights,” voters told Ohio Republicans they can get their freak on appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Ohio sues Family Dollar, Dollar Tree for deceptive advertising

The lawsuit comes less than a week after Yost's office sued Dollar General for similar overcharging. In Monday's lawsuit, Yost asked the court for an injunction against Family Dollar doing business in Ohio until the company has "satisfied all monetary obligations," including a $25,000 fine for each violation.
OHIO STATE
WOWK 13 News

Nicole’s Impact on West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky

(WOWK) Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists forecast major changes heading to the tristate area ahead of tropical storm Nicole. Remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole will pass through West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky overnight. Rain showers will start to pop up around 2am, and thunderstorms will start to form in the region around 4am. Locally there will […]
KENTUCKY STATE
13abc.com

Fire officials stress the importance of Ohio’s burn ban

JERUSALEM TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio’s burn ban goes from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. during October and November, and it’s the law for a good reason. Due to our very dry fall, there’s plenty of dry leaves, corn stubble, and dry grass for fuel. When it you add a windy day, it can be frightening how fast a fire can take off.
OHIO STATE

