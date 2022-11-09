Read full article on original website
Related
PUCO review of AEP Ohio's decision to cut power incomplete, 5 months after outages
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio has yet to release a report on the forced power outages that impacted hundreds of thousands of people during extreme temperatures last summer. On June 13, AEP Ohio initiated an emergency outage without advance notice to customers due to severe...
cleveland19.com
Some gas stations aren’t dropping prices like they could be, so you may want to wait to fill up
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Prices at the pumps in Northeast Ohio should be falling like the leaves on the trees, but in some cases, stations are 20 cents higher than they need to be, according to experts with GasBuddy.com. Patrick De Haan is the lead petroleum analyst for GasBuddy and...
Hot commodity: Used cooking grease stolen from restaurants in Ohio, waste management company says
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Criminals are getting their hands dirty by stealing used cooking oil from restaurants across central Ohio. Sumit Majumdar, the president of Buffalo Biodiesel, reached out to NBC4 Investigates to get the word out about the slimy crime that he said has cost his company millions of dollars. “It’s ballooning. It’s wiping […]
$3000 to $4000 stimulus payment available for thousands of Michigan residents: See if you are eligible
This could help people resolve different financial issues. A total of 18 states across the US are getting tax rebates or stimulus payments. These include Georgia, Florida, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, Virginia, South Carolina, Massachusetts, and New Jersey.
alleghenyfront.org
How one Pennsylvania company is using waste coal to mine Bitcoin
Twenty miles northeast of Pittsburgh, in Russellton, Pennsylvania, is a waste coal pile, although “pile” isn’t really accurate. It’s actually huge mountains of black rock stacked as tall as houses that sit nearby–the site is in the middle of a residential area. There’re no trees or vegetation on the site, except for patches of grass here and there.
fooddive.com
Sara Lee owner Grupo Bimbo to spend more than $600M to build 2 new plants
Grupo Bimbo, the maker of Sara Lee, Entenmann's and Thomas’ English Muffins, is investing more than $600 million to build two plants in the U.S. A facility in Valdosta, Georgia, will cost at least $200 million and have nearly 300 new jobs. It will be the second plant run by Grupo Bimbo in the city. A $431 million plant in Zanesville, Ohio, will create at least 320 jobs. The facilities in Ohio and Georgia were announced by the governors of each state.
Thousands of turkeys affected after bird flu hits popular Pennsylvania farm
Authorities are setting up a control area and surveillance zone around the farm to hopefully prevent the flu from spreading.
NBC4 Columbus
Grease thefts rising in Ohio
Veterans return home from honor flight to Washington, …. Veterans return home from honor flight to Washington, D.C. Police ID body found on I-71, said he was there for …. Police ID body found on I-71, said he was there for hours. Wagner Trials: Jake Wagner IV’s defense puts blood...
Benefits you may not know you have for veterans and their spouses through PACT Act
Veterans or their surviving spouses may qualify for benefits, but they may not know it.
$3,000 stimulus payments could be coming for millions of Louisiana residents
As we all know, residents of Louisiana are already facing so much financial trouble due to the cost of living crisis and high inflation. To help families in this challenging time, millions of residents in Louisiana will receive a stimulus payment of $3,000.
In new post-Roe era of “states rights,” voters told Ohio Republicans they can get their freak on
With the new emphasis the U.S. Supreme Court put on the importance of state government in this post-Roe v. Wade era, many Americans decided Tuesday to put some checks in place. They also roasted some conspiracy nuts over the camp fire. Abortion rights ballot questions were passed in five states, including GOP-dominated Kentucky to the […] The post In new post-Roe era of “states rights,” voters told Ohio Republicans they can get their freak on appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
mymixfm.com
20 years since historic F4 tornado swept through northeastern Indiana, northwestern Ohio
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Some may remember the flipped cars, destroyed houses and businesses plus scattered debris that covered much of northeastern Indiana and northwestern Ohio on November 10, 2002. 20 years ago today, a tornado swept from Blackford County, Indiana to Henry County, Ohio. The damage ranged...
Ohio sues Family Dollar, Dollar Tree for deceptive advertising
The lawsuit comes less than a week after Yost's office sued Dollar General for similar overcharging. In Monday's lawsuit, Yost asked the court for an injunction against Family Dollar doing business in Ohio until the company has "satisfied all monetary obligations," including a $25,000 fine for each violation.
Nicole’s Impact on West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky
(WOWK) Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists forecast major changes heading to the tristate area ahead of tropical storm Nicole. Remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole will pass through West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky overnight. Rain showers will start to pop up around 2am, and thunderstorms will start to form in the region around 4am. Locally there will […]
13abc.com
Fire officials stress the importance of Ohio’s burn ban
JERUSALEM TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio’s burn ban goes from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. during October and November, and it’s the law for a good reason. Due to our very dry fall, there’s plenty of dry leaves, corn stubble, and dry grass for fuel. When it you add a windy day, it can be frightening how fast a fire can take off.
Popular discount store chain opens another new location in Ohio
A popular discount warehouse store chain recently opened another new store location in Ohio. Read on to learn more. Last week, the popular discount warehouse chain BJ's Wholesale Club opened its newest Ohio store location in New Albany.
Tim Ryan’s heartfelt, gracious concession speech is a lesson for America’s election deniers: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Democrat Tim Ryan’s concession speech, after losing Tuesday’s U.S. Senate election to Republican J.D. Vance, included a rebuke to the faction of Republicans who embrace the lie that the 2020 presidential election was stolen. In saying that it was a “privilege to concede” to Vance,...
Why are two Ohio lawmakers trying to outlaw ‘hooning’ - and what is it?
“Hoon” and “hooning” may derive from an old English word for fool, but as used today, appear to trace to Australian terms that refer to reckless drivers and driving that causes hazards on public streets. The words have now arrived in Ohio via Dayton, where police have...
Ohio’s congressional results suggest newly gerrymandered map more closely aligns with electorate
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio’s new congressional map appears less gerrymandered than it has been over the past decade by at least one measurement. The result is the allocation of Ohio’s 15 congressional seats come 2023 will be closer to the partisan split of voters than it has been over the last several election cycles.
Veterans Day: List of discounts, freebies around central Ohio for service members
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The following offers are available Thursday unless otherwise noted and require a military ID / Proof of Service. BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse: Free mean from a select menu and a Dr. Pepper. Bob Evans: Free meal off special menu of 10 homestyle favorites to veterans and...
Comments / 1