Grupo Bimbo, the maker of Sara Lee, Entenmann's and Thomas’ English Muffins, is investing more than $600 million to build two plants in the U.S. A facility in Valdosta, Georgia, will cost at least $200 million and have nearly 300 new jobs. It will be the second plant run by Grupo Bimbo in the city. A $431 million plant in Zanesville, Ohio, will create at least 320 jobs. The facilities in Ohio and Georgia were announced by the governors of each state.

VALDOSTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO