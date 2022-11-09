Read full article on original website
Rick Brown
A celebration of life service for Rick Brown, 66, of Chariton, will be held Saturday, November 12, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at the Pierschbacher Funeral Home in Chariton. Family will receive friends on Friday evening from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Pella’s Holiday Heroes Returns in December
A returning program for the Pella Police Department aims to brighten the holidays for dozens of children. Holiday Heroes returns in December, and on Friday, the Pella Walmart made a $2,500 donation to pay expenses related to the shopping experience. Pella Police Captain Paul Haase says volunteers from Pella Fire...
Merry-N County Christmas
THRIVE Knoxville, in partnership with the Marion County Historical Society and Marion County Conservation, are pleased to announce Merry-N County Christmas, a lighted holiday display through Marion County Park. This year the event will be open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 6-9 pm and will run November 20 through December...
Indianola Veterans Day Events Today
Indianola and area residents can honor those who are serving or have served in the nation’s armed forces for Veterans Day throughout the day today. The Indianola American Legion is holding a service and flag raising ceremony beginning at 11am in the IOOF Cemetery. Victory Christian Academy in Indianola...
Living Windows and Helping the Military
Living Windows, Knoxville’s annual kick-off to the holiday season will be held on Thursday, November 17, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. in downtown Knoxville. The town square, including many storefront windows, will be decorated for the theme of “Christmas Around the World.”. Knoxville Chamber of Commerce...
Indianola American Legion Holds Veterans Day Service
The Indianola American Legion Post 165 held a Veterans Day Service at the IOOF Cemetery in Indianola Friday. The ceremony involved the playing of reveille, the raising of the flag, a 21-gun salute, and the playing of taps. The Indianola HyVee also invited all veterans and their families for a free breakfast Friday, serving 403 total meals.
Veterans to be Honored in Pella
An annual program returns to Jefferson Intermediate School. The traditional event will be held on Friday, November 11th at 10:30 a.m., ending with a moment of silence and the playing of TAPS. Jefferson School staff asks those who wish to attend to wait until at least 10:00 so they can run their normal morning up until the assembly. Parking is available in the Jefferson parking lot. There will also be a live stream of the assembly that can be found on the Pella Dutch Live YouTube channel. This year, Jefferson Intermediate will be featuring the 4th & 5th grade students singing three songs to honor/celebrate those who have served the country. In addition, students will read personal essays about Veterans Day and there will also be a Q&A session with veterans. The Pella Hy-Vee is also hosting a free breakfast for veterans and their spouses from 6 to 10 a.m.
Jefferson Intermediate Hosts Veterans Day Ceremony
Jefferson Intermediate School honored veterans for their service with their returning Veterans Day ceremony Friday. Fourth and fifth grade students from the school sang patriotic songs, read letters to service members, and asked questions of members of American Legion Post 89 in Pella about their time in the military. Prior...
Knoxville Hy-Vee Food Store Serves Veterans
The Knoxville Hy-Vee Food Store served a total of 508 meals Friday for their Veterans Day breakfast held at the National Guard Armory. Hy-Vee partnered with the Knoxville VFW. Knoxville Store Manager Levi Martley tells KNIA/KRLS News, “We served breakfast to veterans and their families. We had included biscuits and gravy, bacon and sausage, eggs and party potatoes.We wanted to make sure everybody was filled up for the day. We had the opportunity to serve 508 breakfasts this morning, which is one of the best that I’ve seen. I’m so proud of the team and how they executed. There were over a dozen Hy-Vee employees involved, showing up and starting at 3 a.m. starting to cook breakfast just to make sure that everything ran as successfully as possible.”
Stan Eysink To Retire from Pella Cooperative Electric
After a nearly 45-year career at Pella Cooperative Electric Association, Stan Eysink is hanging up his lineman gear on December 30th. Stan joined the Cooperative as summer help in 1977 at 17 years old during his senior year at Pella Community High School. Following his graduation, Stan returned to the Cooperative and was later hired as an apprentice lineman.
Knoxville Hy-Vee to Offer Veterans Day Breakfast at the Armory
The Knoxville Hy-Vee Food Store is sponsoring a Veterans Day Breakfast Friday from 6 a.m. until 10 a.m. at the National Guard Armory. The breakfast is for veterans and their families. The meal will be catered by Hy-Vee. In addition to the meal Hy-Vee will be offering veterans 15% off groceries Friday.
Families First of Pella Hosting Snapshot Class
Families First of Pella is hosting a session to discuss its Love and Logic program. A snapshot parenting class will be held on Monday, November 14th from 6 to 8 p.m. at Trinity Reformed Church, with childcare and pizza provided. The evening is meant to give a brief overview of the Love and Logic program for a few techniques, and is an introduction to their longer classes held twice a year. Those who would like to register should contact Allison Kerndt with Families First of Pella at familiesfirst94@gmail.com.
Let’s Talk Knoxville; Mike Kuhn
Our guest today on Let’s Talk Knoxville is Mike Kuhn, Marion County Executive Director for Commission of Veteran Affairs, as we talk about veterans. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
Let’s Talk Pella – Food Shelf Radiothon
Melissa Zula with the Pella Community Food Shelf previews Tuesday’s KNIA/KRLS Food Drive Radiothon. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Pella.
Victory Christian Academy Holds Annual Veterans Day Program
Victory Christian Academy held their annual Veterans Day Service at the Indianola Community Church Friday, inviting veterans for a free breakfast and a ceremony with students singing songs, the folding of the flag, and presenting quilts of valor to veterans in attendance. Mindie Dumas with Victory Christian Academy tells KNIA News the event is not only a way to honor veterans, but to pass along the meaning of the day to the students.
Let’s Talk Indianola – Swagabees Ribbon Cutting
Today’s Let’s Talk Indianola features Stephanie Brookhart, owner of Swagabees, about hte Indianola Chamber of Commmerce Ribbon Cutting Ceremony. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Indianola.
Groundbreaking Event Slated for Former VA Grounds
Marion County and the City of Knoxville will be kicking off the initial phase of redevelopment on the former Veterans Administration grounds. The area that is slated to get underway is for 34 new housing units. There will be a groundbreaking ceremony Monday, November 21st at 10 a.m. at the...
Indianola Chamber Holds Ribbon Cutting for Swagabees
The Indianola Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony for Swagabees Wednesday, welcoming the business to the Indianola area and the chamber. Owner Stephanie Brookhart tells KNIA News it was important to be a part of the chamber as they want to be very community oriented and involved with the local schools, and her husband and family grew up in Indianola, and she hopes the community comes and checks out what they have to offer.
Hartford Betterment Community Welcoming Veterans for Raffle
The Hartford Betterment Community is welcoming all veterans this evening for a free raffle event, involving donations such as a metal or wooden flag, and gift cards from local businesses. The free raffle event is from 6-9pm at the Hartford Sportsmen’s Club.
Indianola Brush Facility Free Yard Waste Disposal
The Indianola Brush Facility will be open for free yard waste disposal this weekend to Indianola residents. The facility will be open from 9am to 4pm today and noon to 4pm tomorrow, and will be open throughout the month of November on Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday with normal hours of operation. A state issued ID showing an Indianola address is required.
