PV Tech
New California net metering proposal would cut average export rates 75%, critics warn
The Californian Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) issued a proposal yesterday to alter its net energy metering (NEM) tariff to encourage battery storage systems alongside distributed residential solar. The new proposal reversed some of the measures in the poorly-received NEM 3.0 programme. The proposal has removed the US$8/kW monthly grid connection...
PV Tech
COP27: three new partners sign up to IRENA energy transition fund for emerging economies
The Energy Transition Accelerator Financing Platform (ETAF) has gained three new partners this week at the United Nations COP27 conference in Egypt. The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), Masdar and Swiss Re all signed partnerships on site in Sharm-El-Sheikh. ETAF is a programme of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA)...
PV Tech
Battery storage, agrivoltaics and 1.8 million modules: behind the scenes of Europe’s ‘largest’ solar plant
After Actis-backed developer Rezolv Energy announced its acquisition of what it said will be Europe’s largest solar project earlier this month, PV Tech Premium caught up with Rezolv CEO Jim Campion to discuss the unique blend of power purchase agreements (PPAs) on offer, the rising appeal of the Romanian PV market, and the novel attempt to restore degraded agricultural lands on site.
PV Tech
New development JV targets 3GW of renewables in PJM region
US solar developer OYA Renewables and energy company Oil Well Shares have embarked upon a joint venture (JV) to develop and construct community and utility-scale solar and storage projects across the PJM region. Named Chrysalis Energy, the JV aims to develop 3GW of renewables capacity across 1.5 million acres of...
PV Tech
Array records its largest quarter in revenue, due to strong organic growth and STI Norland’s acquisition
US solar tracker supplier Array Technologies has continued to post strong financial results with Q3 revenue driven up by STI Norland’s acquisition and strong organic growth within its legacy business. As it continues to bounce back from a difficult 2021, the tracker supplier’s revenue continued to increase from the...
PV Tech
Bridging the gap between battery supply and energy storage demand
How PV plants are being adapted to their grid surroundings by connecting to adjacent technologies. Battery safety – why it’s important and what we can do about it. With the great demand for lithium batteries comes great responsibility to install and use them safely. Although much of that responsibility lies with manufacturers, Dr Kai-Philipp Kairies of ACCURE Battery Intelligence discusses how a combination of data gathered from the field and analytics embedded in software can make batteries safer to operate while maximising value.
PV Tech
Maxeon’s Q3 results boosted by distributed generation market in Europe
Maxeon Solar Technologies has improved its results from the previous quarter, with Q3 2022 revenue up, driven by the European distributed generation (DG) business. For a sixth consecutive quarter, the company achieved record sales and volumes shipped with its DG business in the EU market, primarily in France and the Netherlands.
PV Tech
DIF acquires majority stake in Swedish solar developer Alight, accelerates pipeline delivery
Swedish solar developer Alight Energy has received a US$150 million investment from DIF Capital Partners to accelerate the deployment of its near-term solar pipeline. The agreement sees the investor take a majority stake in Alight, coupled as it is with a secondary buyout of some existing shareholders. A developer of...
PV Tech
Major Asian countries saved US$34 billion through solar deployment in H1 2022
Seven key Asian countries collectively saved approximately US$34 billion in fossil fuel costs in the first half of 2022 through solar generation, according to research from Ember, the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) and the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA). China, India, Japan,...
PV Tech
Battery safety – why it’s important and what we can do about it
How PV plants are being adapted to their grid surroundings by connecting to adjacent technologies. Bridging the gap between battery supply and energy storage demand. The mismatch between supply and demand for lithium batteries presents a challenge to the global transition to sustainable energy and the role energy storage will play in it. Andy Colthorpe hears how the dynamics are playing out, and how the challenge can be overcome.
