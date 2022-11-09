13-year-old girl shot in Frayser, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 13-year-old girl was taken to the hospital after being shot in Frayser, according to Memphis Police.

The shooting happened Wednesday morning around 5 a.m. in the 4000 block of Leweir Street near Georgian Hills Middle School.

MPD said the teen was taken to Le Bonheur in non-critical condition.

Crime scene investigators placed evidence markers across the street from the home the teen girl is said to have been in when the shooting happened.

Those evidence markers could possibly pinpoint where shell casings from the gun used in the shooting fell.

“It’s sad because our kids are not getting a fair chance to live,” one resident said after the shooting.

Several people in the neighborhood said they woke up to flashing blue lights before dawn, but didn’t hear the shooting.

“The last couple of weeks we have seen nothing but kids killed or shot. It’s not fair to our children,” one said.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information should call 901-528-CASH with tips.

©2022 Imagicomm Memphis, Inc.