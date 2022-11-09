ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

13-year-old girl shot in Frayser, police say

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LX7wH_0j4IYXeC00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 13-year-old girl was taken to the hospital after being shot in Frayser, according to Memphis Police.

The shooting happened Wednesday morning around 5 a.m. in the 4000 block of Leweir Street near Georgian Hills Middle School.

MPD said the teen was taken to Le Bonheur in non-critical condition.

Crime scene investigators placed evidence markers across the street from the home the teen girl is said to have been in when the shooting happened.

Those evidence markers could possibly pinpoint where shell casings from the gun used in the shooting fell.

“It’s sad because our kids are not getting a fair chance to live,” one resident said after the shooting.

Several people in the neighborhood said they woke up to flashing blue lights before dawn, but didn’t hear the shooting.

“The last couple of weeks we have seen nothing but kids killed or shot. It’s not fair to our children,” one said.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information should call 901-528-CASH with tips.

©2022 Imagicomm Memphis, Inc.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

Man carjacks victim after asking for ride: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is facing charges after he reportedly carjacked a man after asking him for a ride. Dontavius Barron, 24, has been charged with attempted second-degree murder, as well as carjacking and two counts of employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony. Memphis Police responded to a report […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man shot several times in North Memphis, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was hurt in a shooting in North Memphis early Saturday morning. At approximately 12:15 a.m., Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Vollintine Avenue and North Bellevue Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found a man on the ground with several gunshot wounds, police said.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Fatal stabbing suspect found dead at 201 Poplar

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An investigation is underway after a man accused of stabbing five people died at 201 Poplar. A week after the death of an inmate at 201 Poplar, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed his identity as 24-year-old Leaudre Isabell. WREG previously saw Isabell in court back in April, days after investigators say […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man shot to death in Fox Meadows

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a man was shot to death in Fox Meadows Thursday evening. The shooting happened at the Reserve at Mt. Moriah on Julann Drive off Pickering Drive. Police say a man was pronounced dead on the scene. Memphis Police say no suspect information is available at this time. Since March, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Two injured after man shoots SUV with assault rifle: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man accused of using an assault rifle to shoot up a vehicle has been charged. Rocky Leal allegedly shot up an SUV following an argument last Friday. It happened at an Exxon gas station at 1184 Covington Pike. A man and woman were inside the vehicle and were both hurt during the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Suspect allegedly shoots man sleeping on sidewalk

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been charged after being accused of shooting one person in North Memphis late Wednesday night. According to police reports, Timothy Finley shot the victim around 10:30 p.m. on Hamlin Plaza near Exchange Avenue. Witnesses say the victim was asleep on the sidewalk when Finley woke him up and fired […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Who is Hernandez Govan? Details revealed about new Young Dolph murder suspect

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WREG is learning more about the man authorities believe ordered Memphis rapper Young Dolph’s killing. Images of the now infamous white Mercedes Memphis Police say was the getaway car used in Young Dolph’s murder at Makeda’s Cookies have been viewed by millions. The car was found outside an abandoned home on Bradley […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man arrested in shooting at Summer Ave. grocery store

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in jail after Memphis police say he shot another man in the back in a Summer Avenue parking lot in September. Memphis Police say Frederick Delbridge is responsible for shooting a man in the back in the parking lot of Summer Grocery on Sept. 29. Court records say the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Nearly 100 cars broken into in Arlington, Lakeland, Cordova areas within 2 days

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Nearly 100 car theft and vandalism incidents were reported within two days in the Arlington, Lakeland, and Cordova areas earlier this month. Shelby County deputies have arrested 19-year-old Keshawn Ayers and two 17-year-old juveniles in connection with the crimes. Deputies say 94 vandalism and theft incidents were reported on the nights of […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
121K+
Followers
136K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy