ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

I’m a Celebrity 2022 - live updates: Boy George has strong reaction to Matt Hancock’s arrival in the jungle

By Isobel Lewis,Jacob Stolworthy,Peony Hirwani,Annabel Nugent and Nicole Vassell
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V25Pe_0j4IYJXG00

Boy George had a strong reaction after former health secretary Matt Hancock’s arrival in I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

The popular ITV reality series has returned for its 20th series, which is taking place in the jungle in Australia for the first time since 2019. Read The Independent ’s review of the debut episode here.

I’m a Celeb was forced to relocate to Wales due to the pandemic, but this year’s crop of celebrities are back where the show truly belongs: Down Under.

During the first episode on Sunday (6 November), Mike Tindall and Jill Scott impressed the public with their supremely chilled reactions to their first challenges.

However, early frontrunner Olivia Attwood has sadly dropped out of the competition due to a medical matter less than 24 hours after she entered the jungle.

The second episode, which aired on Monday (7 November), saw the show’s first Bushtucker trial, which was done by Chris Moyles, Scarlette Douglas, Boy George, and Attwood prior to her departure.

Controversy rocked the show in October upon the announcement that disgraced politician Matt Hancock will be entering the series on Wednesday (9 November) alongside comedian Seann Walsh.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

TV presenter Jonnie Irwin reveals terminal cancer diagnosis

TV presenter Jonnie Irwin has said he hopes sharing his terminal cancer diagnosis will inspire others to “make the most of every day”.The 48-year-old, who presents Channel 4’s A Place In The Sun and the BBC’s Escape To The Country, revealed his lung cancer had spread to his brain, telling Hello magazine: “I don’t know how long I have left.”Irwin revealed the first warning sign of his illness came while he was filming A Place In The Sun in August 2020 in Italy, when his vision became blurry while driving.“Within a week of flying back from filming, I was being...
The Independent

85% of men admit they wouldn’t open up about their struggles with friends in the pub

Telling someone your troubles won’t ‘fix’ everything. But it could be a massive weight off your mind and help you feel less alone – as River Hawkins, actor and founder of men’s mental health charity, HUMEN, knows firsthand.“When you’re going through something, you often feel like you’re the only one,” Hawkins reflects. “But so many other people will have also gone through that before. More often than not, you’ll find by sharing that someone will be able to emphasise or relate to an element of what you’re saying.“That’s through us connecting and sharing – and it is a scary thing...
The Independent

Tyler Perry reveals Meghan Markle shopped for baby formula for family amid national shortage

Tyler Perry revealed that close friend Meghan Markle shopped for baby formula for a family in need amid the national formula shortage in the US.The 53-year-old actor discussed how the duchess tried to help during the shortage while speaking on stage at the Baby2Baby Gala last week. According to Vanity Fair, Perry told the 800 guests that one of his employees had reached out to him for help, as their child needed formula.As the employee acknowledged that he couldn’t find baby formula in any of the stores across the country, Perry said that he personally started looking for them....
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Molly-Mae ‘20 months’ pregnant, claims boyfriend Tommy Fury

Tommy Fury claimed girlfriend Molly-Mae Hague is “20 months pregnant” as he took a swipe at KSI.Responding to suggestions he could fight the YouTuber-turned-boxer after his latest bout fell through, Fury joked that even his pregnant partner could win.“KSI is... well, KSI is not even worth talking about, Molly would beat KSI and she’s 20 months pregnant,” he said.In reality, Molly-Mae is in her third trimester and is expecting to welcome a baby girl sometime around the new year.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Baby monkey rescued by firefighters after getting head stuck between rocksElon Musk tells Twitter staff to embrace 'hardcore' work ethic after takeoverRunner casually completes ‘mountain marathon’ before starting shift at cocktail bar
The Independent

Meghan faces ‘demonisation’ in the media, actress Jameela Jamil says

The Duchess of Sussex has thanked Jameela Jamil for “fighting back” on her behalf after the actress criticised the “demonisation” of Meghan in the media.Jamil – a friend of Meghan’s – said the duchess had faced an “unfathomable amount of shit” amid the “intense unkindness and bigotry and misogyny” of the press.The duchess, who stepped down as senior working royal in 2020, was exploring the stereotypes and judgments women encounter in the world of activism in the latest episode of her Archetypes podcast.I fought back on your behalf years before I'd ever met you because I was so outraged by...
The Independent

The Independent

920K+
Followers
300K+
Post
463M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy