ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan power Pakistan into T20 World Cup final

By David Charlesworth
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32JzmY_0j4IYIeX00

Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan hit top form in a timely fashion to propel Pakistan into the T20 World Cup final as they overcame New Zealand by seven wickets at Sydney.

The opening pair are widely viewed as two of the best white-ball batters in the world and while they have both had quiet tournaments so far, they flourished when it mattered most against the Black Caps.

A bit of luck was involved as Babar was dropped off his first ball before going on to register 53 off 42 deliveries, taking the sting out of a chase of 153 alongside Rizwan in a 105-run first-wicket stand.

Rizwan departed for 57 off 43 balls with 21 still required off the last three overs but there was to be no dramatic twist despite New Zealand’s best efforts as Pakistan got home with five balls to spare.

Shan Masood’s single off the first ball of the final over made sure Pakistan will head to the MCG on Sunday to face either India or England, who play the other semi-final at Adelaide on Thursday.

Just one win separates Pakistan from the most unlikeliest of tournament triumphs. They lost their first two matches of the campaign and only got out of the group after the Netherlands upset South Africa.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Is England vs Samoa on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Rugby League World Cup semi-final

England target a Rugby League World Cup final place with Samoa standing between them.The hosts of the tournament have been in fine form and handed Samoa a demoralising defeat in the opener.But Samoa rebounded well, grinding out a victory over Pacific neighbours Tonga to book a rematch against the hosts here.But England have maintained their form, with Papua New Guinea going down 46-6 and Shane Wane’s side know one more victory will earn them a shot at glory.Here’s everything you need to know about the World Cup semi-final: When is England vs Samoa?England v Samoa will take place on Saturday...
The Independent

England coach Shaun Wane: Samoa were better team as they reached World Cup final

Emotional England coach Shaun Wane had no complaints after watching his side crash out of the Rugby League World Cup in a golden point semi-final defeat to Samoa at the Emirates Stadium.Stephen Crichton’s nerveless drop goal sealed a 27-26 win for the Pacific islanders after a breathless and see-sawing clash, completing a remarkable turnaround after England’s 60-6 win in last month’s opening game of the tournament.England’s performance was scattered with uncharacteristic errors, culminating in a forward pass from captain Sam Tomkins that ultimately allowed Samoa to set up Crichton to kick his side into their first World Cup final against...
The Independent

Chris Jordan would relish chance to emulate Jofra Archer and bowl a Super Over

Chris Jordan would relish the opportunity to emulate great friend Jofra Archer and bowl a Super Over that inspires England to World Cup glory.Archer wrote himself into England folklore in the 2019 50-over World Cup final against New Zealand, who were beaten on boundary countback after tied scores in the regulation ODI and the six-ball shootout.Should he be selected in Sunday’s T20 World Cup final against Pakistan at the MCG, Jordan insisted he would instantly raise his hand to bowl the Super Over if the tournament showpiece was decided that way.Jordan has some form in this regard, having been selected...
The Independent

T20 World Cup final: How to watch England vs Pakistan online and on TV

England take on Pakistan in the T20 World Cup final as Jos Buttler’s side look for further glory on the international stage.England are just one win away from unifying the T20 and ODI World Cups, following their success in the 50-over format on home soil in 2019.That final brought the thrilling tension of a Super Over, as England defeated New Zealand, and there are more fireworks expected as they face Pakistan at the iconic MCG.England advanced to the final after a stunning 10-wicket victory over Pakistan, as Buttler and Alex Hales put together a brilliant 170-run stand.Here’s everything you need...
The Independent

Great Britain lose deciding doubles tie-break as Australia reach BJK Cup final

Great Britain fell agonisingly short of a fifth Billie Jean King Cup final appearance as victory in a deciding doubles tie-break in Glasgow sent Australia through to the trophy match.Playing in their first semi-final for 41 years after Thursday’s remarkable whitewash of Spain, Anne Keothavong’s side had high hopes of emulating Sue Barker and Virginia Wade, who last led Britain to the final in 1981.Heather Watson lost the opening rubber 6-4 7-6 (3) to Storm Sanders but Harriet Dart followed up her victory over 13th-ranked Paula Badosa by upsetting world Ajla Tomljanovic 7-6 (3) 6-2 to take it to the...
The Independent

Great Britain ‘gutted’ after suffer agonising tie-break semi-final defeat in BJK Cup

Great Britain’s Billie Jean King Cup team were left with an agonising sense of what might have been after losing a deciding tie-break to Australia in the semi-finals in Glasgow.Playing in the last four for the first time in 41 years after Thursday’s remarkable whitewash of Spain, Anne Keothavong’s side had high hopes of emulating Sue Barker and Virginia Wade, who led Britain to their fourth final in 1981.Heather Watson lost the opening rubber 6-4 7-6 (3) to Storm Sanders but Harriet Dart followed up her victory over 13th-ranked Paula Badosa by upsetting world number 33 Ajla Tomljanovic 7-6 (3)...
The Independent

England warm up for New Zealand showdown with comfortable win over Japan

England warmed up for their autumn blockbuster against New Zealand by over-running Japan 52-13 at TwickenhamSix days after collapsing to a shock defeat by Argentina, Eddie Jones’ men regrouped by running in six tries to put a spring back in their step ahead of Saturday’s long-awaited clash with the All Blacks.Marcus Smith and Guy Porter crossed twice each to lead the charge and there was greater conviction about all aspects of England’s play on a day that saw Freddie Steward reign as the most influential player on the field.Forced to overcome the loss of Jack Nowell to an abdominal injury...
The Independent

Stephen Crichton claims Samoa winner as England suffer semi-final defeat

Samoa completed one of the great sporting comebacks of all time to knock England out of the World Cup and earn a final showdown with Australia at Old Trafford next Saturday.Four weeks after being humiliated 60-6 by England in the tournament opener in Newcastle, the Samoans turned the table in dramatic fashion with a golden point 27-26 semi-final victory at the Emirates Stadium.Centre Stephen Crichton was the match winner, kicking a 40-metre drop goal in the fourth minute of extra time, to add to his two tries and three conversions.England, so impressive on their run to the last four, saved...
The Independent

Is France vs South Africa on TV tonight? Kick-off time and how to watch autumn international

France will look to get their first win over South Africa since 2009 as they meet in Marseille today.Les Blues have lost their last seven matches against the Springboks, although they are unbeaten this year and arguably the best team in the world under Fabien Galthie.LIVE! Follow France vs South Africa with our blogFrance opened their autumn campaign against Australia in Paris last weekend and left it late to extend their winning run.South Africa were beaten in their opening fixture against Ireland, with the world champions now looking for a response in what is set to be a fiery atmosphere...
The Independent

Andy Farrell rates error-strewn Ireland win over Fiji ‘pretty underwhelming’

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell lamented a lack of ruthlessness and a string of errors following a “pretty underwhelming” 35-17 victory over undisciplined Fiji.The much-changed Irish retained their status as rugby’s top-ranked nation but were far below their free-flowing best against depleted opposition in a disjointed Dublin display.Fiji were a man down for most of a stop-start second half at the Aviva Stadium following the dismissal of flanker Albert Tuisue, while Manasa Saulo and Api Ratuniyarawa each spent spells in the sin bin.Winning on home soil! 🫶#TeamOfUs | #IREvFIJI pic.twitter.com/UgJ7F2J7rN— Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) November 12, 2022Nick Timoney’s two tries, plus...
The Independent

Wales vs Argentina LIVE rugby: Result and reaction from autumn international as Wales edge to win

Wales will look to bounce back from their heavy defeat to New Zealand as they host Argentina in the autumn internationals today.Wayne Pivac’s side conceded 55 points against the All Blacks - the most ever by Wales in Cardiff - and the pressure will be truly on the head coach if they slip to a second defeat.Argentina are riding high following their brilliant 30-29 win at Twickenham, while the Pumas have also beaten New Zealand this season in the Rugby Championship.Wales have had few wins over top-ranked opposition in recent years, so a victory over a side who are sixth in the world ranking - three places above Pivac’s men - would boost confidence ahead of the World Cup.Relive all the action from Cardiff with our blog below: Read More Wales vs Argentina: The key talking points ahead of autumn internationalLouis Rees-Zammit backed to impress at full-back for Wales against ArgentinaWales aiming to ‘put things right’ against Argentina after New Zealand collapse
The Independent

England vs Japan LIVE rugby: Result and reaction as much-improved England seal big win

England put last week’s ragged defeat by Argentina firmly behind them when they ran in six tries, plus a penalty try, and played some highly entertaining rugby along the way to overwhelm Japan 52-13 at Twickenham.Full-back Freddie Steward was the star of the first half as he claimed the opening try and had a hand in scores for Guy Porter and Marcus Smith as England led 24-6 at the break and stretched that lead in the second half through Ellis Genge and Porter.England lost their way for 20 minutes, allowing Naoto Saito to score Japan’s only try, before a penalty try and a second from Smith finished things off for the hosts. Owen Farrell landed all six conversion attempts as well as an early penalty.England, who will play Japan again in the pool stage of the World Cup next September, face New Zealand next week, before finishing their autumn internationals against South Africa. Japan, who pushed France and New Zealand close in their previous two games, play France again next Sunday.Relive all the action from Twickenham with our blog:
The Independent

Italy claim first win over Australia

Italy registered a historic first win over Australia after stunning the Wallabies 28-27 in Florence.Two tries from full-back Ange Capuozzo helped steer Italy to victory, with a much-changed Australia side unable to deny them right at the death as debutant Ben Donaldson’s conversion attempt whistled past the post.It is Italy’s maiden triumph in 19 meetings with Australia and leaves them with two wins from two so far in the Autumn Nations Series following their success over Samoa.They’ve done it!Italy claim their first ever win against Australia 🙌🇮🇹 28-27 🇦🇺#AutumnNationsSeries | #ITAvAUS pic.twitter.com/BJlh0TGVPO— Autumn Nations Series (@autumnnations) November 12, 2022However, the...
The Independent

Nick Timoney weighs in with try double as much-changed Ireland beat 14-man Fiji

Nick Timoney claimed two tries as Ireland overcame a sloppy start to prolong their fine form courtesy of a disjointed 35-17 Dublin victory over indisciplined Fiji.Robert Baloucoune, Mack Hansen and Cian Healy were also on the scoresheet at the Aviva Stadium to help rugby’s top-ranked nation back up victory over world champions South Africa.Andy Farrell’s much-changed side were well below their free-flowing best and forced to come from behind following Kalaveti Ravouvou’s fine opener, before conceding an outstanding consolation score to Simione Kuruvoli.Yes the lads! 🔥#TeamOfUs | #IREvFIJI pic.twitter.com/AinWqG6R9K— Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) November 12, 2022Fiji played most of a stop-start...
The Independent

The Independent

915K+
Followers
300K+
Post
459M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy