ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Climate watchdog attacks collapse in work on energy-leaking buildings under Tories

By Rob Merrick
The Independent
The Independent
 5 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p4gGv_0j4IYDEu00

An extraordinary collapse in work to tackle the UK’s energy-leaking buildings over the last decade has been revealed, as the crucial Cop27 climate summit continues.

Some 2.3 million measures were installed each year through government-backed schemes when the Conservatives came to power – but that tally plummeted to fewer than 100,000 in 2021.

The figures are revealed in a highly-critical letter from the independent climate watchdog , which calls the government’s record “particularly poor”.

“Heating UK buildings contributed more than a fifth of the UK’s greenhouse gas emissions in 2021,” Lord Deben, the chair of the Climate Change Committee has written.

“Building emissions have stagnated over the past decade, in large part due to under-investment in energy efficiency.”

The letter, to the chancellor Jeremy Hunt , will be seen as an attempt to put tackling the climate crisis through better energy efficiency on the agenda for next week’s autumn statement .

“Regrettably, it is too late to introduce new policies to achieve widespread improvements to the fabric of buildings for this winter,” the committee says.

But it adds: “Government can lead by example by investing in the energy efficiency of the public estate, demonstrating national and local government efforts to reduce energy demand.”

The watchdog says it would cost “less than £1,100” to give more than six in ten households “levels of energy efficiency that are compatible with Net Zero ”.

The criticism comes after Rishi Sunak came under fire for a “vacuum of leadership” over the climate crisis and a claim that the UK is “at the forefront” of global efforts to avert disaster.

The prime minister initially refused to attend Cop27 and the UK was criticised for being among 165 countries that have failed to beef-up promises to cut greenhouse gas emissions.

The UK’s plans to expand North Sea oil and gas production dramatically are in the firing line, with Joe Biden’s climate envoy, John Kerry , warning against new licences.

The government, under Liz Truss, also resisted the sort of energy-saving drive introduced by the EU, in reaction to soaring gas prices following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The committee urges Mr Hunt to “make energy efficiency a core part of the government’s exit strategy from expensive energy bill subsidies”.

“With higher prevailing energy prices, investments in energy efficiency measures are recouped faster through savings on energy bills, even as inflation increases some construction costs,” the letter states.

“The next two years should be a period for a concerted push to improve rates of loft and cavity wall insulation, draught-proofing and installing modern tools to manage energy use (such as smart thermostats, thermostatic radiator controls and smart meters).”

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Oil CEOs warn this winter's energy crisis will be nothing compared to the next

For this winter, Europe's gas storage is more than 90% full, according to the International Energy Agency, providing some assurance against a major shortage. But a large proportion of that is made up of Russian gas imported in previous months, which likely won't be available at all by winter of 2023.
The Independent

‘We’re not in a climate crisis’: David Frost joins think tank that disputes global heating OLD

Former Brexit minister David Frost has joined a controversial think tank that denies global heating is a problem, declaring: “We’re not in a climate emergency.”The Global Warming Policy Foundation (GWPF) – founded by ex-Conservative chancellor Nigel Lawson – has faced calls for it to be stripped of charitable status because of its policy stance.But Lord Frost, a key figure on the Tory right, said the organisation provided an “objective view” of climate change, as he also suggested the drive for net zero is unachievable.“One of the things we most need is open debate, full and frank debate,” the former...
Newsweek

American Troops Prepared to Engage in War With Russia

A U.S. aircraft carrier is prepared to lead an international charge should Russia escalate attacks against Ukraine and its allies. The USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), christened in 2006 and delivered to the Navy in 2009, is in the Adriatic Sea leading Neptune Strike 2022—a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) deployment that tests deterrence and defense in the Euro-Atlantic area.
Newsweek

Diesel Is Far From the Only Shortage U.S. Is Facing

Americans experienced the impact of labor and product shortages in earnest during the COVID-19 pandemic. More than two years later, shortages continue to arise and impact Americans. Earlier this month, Americans learned there was less than a month of diesel supply left in storage. It is the lowest storage supply...
Washington Examiner

‘Pandemic of the unvaccinated’ turned out to be just another Democratic lie

For months, the Left in the United States told us to get the vaccine to prevent transmission of COVID. The vaccine was touted as efficient, effective, and a key to saving lives because it stopped the virus from spreading. But last week, while giving testimony to the European Parliament, Pfizer executive Janine Small admitted that Pfizer did not test to determine whether the vaccine would prevent the spread of COVID. This admission debunked essentially everything the Left told people about vaccination and showed the “pandemic of the unvaccinated” narrative was nothing but another Democratic lie.
TheDailyBeast

Italy’s Had Enough of U.K. Shitshow Constantly Getting Compared to Their Politics

ROME—Italians are furious over a slew of memes comparing the flailing British government to their own instability. Ever since Liz Truss’s tax debacle started last week, a number of rather surly memes have culminated in an offensive cover of the Economist showing Truss as the helmeted British soldier Britannia holding a fork draped in spaghetti in place of a sword with the headline, “Welcome to Britaly.” Shortly after the cover story, #Britaly?YouWish started trending.This cover by The Economist is the subject of much debate in Italy today. pic.twitter.com/rW5xmm8SAM— Wanted in Rome (@wantedinrome) October 20, 2022 Some of the memes leading up...
The Independent

The Independent

915K+
Followers
300K+
Post
459M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy