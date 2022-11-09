ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dan McCafferty death: Lead singer of Nazareth band dies aged 76

By Megan Graye
The Independent
 3 days ago
(Shutterstock )

Dan McCafferty, the lead singer of Scottish rock band Nazareth, has died at aged 76.

The news was announced on Tuesday (8 November) by McCafferty’s bandmate Paul Agnew.

“Dan died at 12:40 today,” bassist Agnew wrote, “This is the saddest announcement I ever had to make.”

“Maryann [McCafferty’s wife] and the family have lost a wonderful loving husband and father,” he continued in the post accompanied by a photo of McCafferty.

“I have lost my best friend and the world has lost one of the greatest singers who ever lived.”

“Too upset to say anything more at this time,” he added.

The cause of McCaffery’s death had not been disclosed at the time of writing.

McCafferty sang in Nazareth until 2013 when he stopped touring due to health issues affecting his voice.

The band was formed by McCafferty and Agnew in 1968 in Dunfermline. They were completed by Manny Charlton on Guitar and Darrell Sweet on drums.

They were heavily inspired by British bands such as The Beatles and The Rolling Stones, but got their name from The Band’s iconic song “The Weight” which mentions the city of Nazareth in the first line.

Nazareth moved to London to pursue the band’s career in 1970 and supported Deep Purple on tour.

Notable works include the band’s cover of The Everly Brothers’ single “Love Hurts”, which was included on their album Hair of The Dog in 1975.

The rock ballad went on to reach No 8 on the Billboard 100 charts and has since been used across multiple films and TV moments.

McCafferty is survived by his wife Maryann and their two children.

Related
Popculture

Metal Band 'Parts Ways' With Founding Vocalist

Death metal band Rivers of Nihil announced last week that their founding vocalist, Jake Dieffenbach, is leaving the band. The group said the decision was "necessary," and vowed to continue on. Their bassist, Adam Biggs, will take over lead vocals for their upcoming tour of the U.K. and European Union.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Popculture

'The Masked Singer': Gopher Is a Music Icon

The Masked Singer celebrated the greatest artists of all time with this week's "Hall of Fame Night" episode. The first unmasked contestant was Gopher, who swaggered onstage just like a "Rhinestone Cowboy." Gopher's singing skills were not enough to help him reach the next stage, so he was unmasked in the end! He was revealed to be an iconic funk musician. Continue on if you're stumped and don't want to play along at home. (You can still tune in live via FuboTV or another live service.) Spoilers ahead!
Guitar World Magazine

Wolfgang Van Halen is using more of his dad’s guitars on the new Mammoth WVH album – including a modded Gibson SG from Dirty Movies

The SG Junior has had its lower horn sawn off, and is joined by an ultra-rare Veillette Citron Shark baritone, which Eddie Van Halen used during the recording of 1984. Earlier this month, Wolfgang Van Halen announced work had begun on his sophomore Mammoth WVH studio album – an announcement that has since been followed by numerous updates confirming the completion of drums, the recording of the bass guitars and, last week, the start of electric guitar tracking.
iheart.com

Video: 'Time Traveler' Spotted in Crowd at 1977 Elvis Concert

A crowd shot from one of Elvis Presley's final concerts shows what some suspect could be a time traveler in the form of a woman holding a modern-day cell phone. The odd scene was reportedly discovered by a Reddit user who noticed the peculiar moment while watching a 1977 CBS special which featured some of the King of Rock and Roll's final performances in June of that year. During the program, as Elvis begins singing "Don't be Cruel," he tosses one of his trademark scarves into the crowd. When the camera briefly pans to his adoring fans attempting to catch it, a woman can be seen holding a rather curious black rectangular object with a small silvery square that bears an uncanny resemblance to a cell phone.
Louder

Boomtown Rats guitarist Garry Roberts dead at 72

The Boomtown Rats have announced the news of the death of founding guitarist Garry Roberts. Garry Roberts, founding lead guitarist with Irish punk/new wave band The Boomtown Rats, has died at the age of 72. The news was confirmed in a social media post from the band. The band's statement...
BuzzFeed

"Piano Man," "Dirty Diana," And 14 More Songs That Have Some Pretty Fascinating Behind-The-Scenes Stories

In July 1988, Michael Jackson allegedly decided to remove the song "Dirty Diana" from his setlist out of respect for Princess Diana, who would be attending the show. In a 1997 interview with Barbara Walters, Jackson said that when he met Diana before the show, she asked him if he was going to play the song. He told her that he cut it from the setlist out of respect for her, but she told him that she loved the song and wanted to hear him perform it.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

The Independent

