Bitcoin price - live: Crypto market hits two-year low as Binance abandons FTX takeover

By Anthony Cuthbertson
 2 days ago

The price of bitcoin fell to its lowest level since November 2020 following a tumultuous few days for the crypto market.

The chaos centres on the popular cryptocurrency exchange FTX, which saw a “significant liquidity crunch” when customers rushed to withdraw billions of dollars worth of assets due to fears relating to its digital token FTT.

As the world’s third largest exchange by trading volume, the uncertainty had repercussions for the rest of the market.

Rival exchange Binance initially sought a rescue deal, with both FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried and Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao, known as CZ, announcing a non-binding letter of intent for the takeover.

“Our teams are working on clearing out the withdrawal backlog as is... But the important thing is that customers are protected,” Mr Bankman-Fried tweeted.

However this fell through late on Wednesday.

You can follow all the latest crypto news, price developments and market analysis in our live coverage below.

