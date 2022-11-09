ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

Meta to Lay Off 11,000 Staffers, Cuts Workforce by 13%, ‘Reduces Perks’

By K.J. Yossman
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sm96S_0j4IXuia00

Facebook ’s parent company Meta is set to lay off 11,000 people and reduce its workforce by 13%, founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced on Wednesday.

The news was shared around 3 a.m. PST with staff access “to most Meta systems” removed effective immediately.

In a company-wide memo that was all posted on the company’s public pages, Zuckerberg blamed the pandemic, saying that the digital growth and “surge of e-commerce” experienced during the early days of COVID-19 — when lockdowns meant people were stuck at home — seemed as though it would become a “permanent acceleration that would continue even after the pandemic ended.”

Zuckerberg said employees would soon receive an email “letting you know what this layoff means for you” and support would be provided including severance packages, six months of health insurance in the U.S. and careers services. Those working in the U.S. on visas would be assisted by “immigration specialists” while Meta employees working internationally would be assisted in accordance with local employment laws.

“I [predicted this] too, so I made the decision to significantly increase our investments,” Zuckerberg said in his memo. “Unfortunately, this did not play out the way I expected. Not only has online commerce returned to prior trends, but the macroeconomic downturn, increased competition, and ads signal loss have caused our revenue to be much lower than I’d expected. I got this wrong, and I take responsibility for that.”

Zuckerberg said that as part of Meta’s effort to become “more capital efficient” it was “scaling back budgets, reducing perks, and shrinking our real estate footprint.” Instead, he said resources would continue being poured into the AI discovery engine, the ads and business platforms and its “long-term vision for the metaverse.”

“Today I’m sharing some of the most difficult changes we’ve made in Meta’s history,” Zuckerberg said in a message sent to Meta’s staff. “I’ve decided to reduce the size of our team by about 13% and let more than 11,000 of our talented employees go. We are also taking a number of additional steps to become a leaner and more efficient company by cutting discretionary spending and extending our hiring freeze through Q1.”

“I want to take accountability for these decisions and for how we got here. I know this is tough for everyone, and I’m especially sorry to those impacted.”

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Disney to Begin Layoffs, Targeted Hiring Freeze and Limiting Travel

Disney will begin enacting layoffs, implementing a targeted hiring freeze and limiting company travel as part of a sweep cost-cutting move announced to leadership Friday. In a memo obtained by Variety, which was sent to top execs Friday afternoon, Disney CEO Bob Chapek wrote: “I am fully aware this will be a difficult process for many of you and your teams. We are going to have to make tough and uncomfortable decisions. But that is just what leadership requires, and I thank you in advance for stepping up during this important time. Our company has weathered many challenges during our 100-year...
Variety

Amagi Announces $100 Million-Plus Investment Round to Expand Streaming Infrastructure Business

Amagi, a provider of infrastructure for delivering streaming video content and ads, announced that it raised more than $100 million in funding, including $80 million in primary capital, from private-equity firm General Atlantic. New York-based Amagi said it plans to use the funding to bolster its support infrastructure for customers and invest in AI-driven personalization, advertising and livestreaming solutions — particularly in the free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) segment. The investment brings the company’s valuation to $1.4 billion, up from $1 billion in March 2022 after it received a $95 million investment from Accel, Norwest Venture Partners and Avataar Ventures. The...
Variety

’Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Star Dominique Thorne’s Ironheart Suit Weighs More Than 50 Pounds

Just hours after Dominique Thorne made her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as Riri Williams in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” at the film’s world premiere in Hollywood on Oct. 26, she hopped on a flight to get back to work on “Ironheart,” the upcoming Disney+ spinoff in which she stars. Asked what she’ll remember most about sitting in the Dolby Theatre to watch “Wakanda Forever” for the first time, Thorne told Variety, “Riding the waves of emotions with the audience — getting to hear and see and feel folks hold their breath, or laugh, or cry, or try to wipe away their...
Variety

Mila Kunis Joins Over 200 Celebrities Calling on Amazon to Remove Antisemitic Film Touted by Kyrie Irving

Mila Kunis, Debra Messing and Mayim Bialik are among more than 200 celebrities and entertainment executives who have signed an open letter calling on Amazon and Barnes & Noble to remove the antisemitic documentary and book, “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America,” from their respective platforms. The letter was released by Creative Community for Peace, a non-profit entertainment industry organization. Additional signers of the statement include Sherry Lansing, former CEO of Paramount Pictures; Haim Saban, chairman and CEO of Saban Capital Group; Orly Marley, president of Tuff Gong Worldwide; Rick Rosen, Endeavor co-founder; Disturbed frontman David Draiman; Nina Tassler,...
Variety

Bruce Springsteen to Take Over Jimmy Fallon’s ‘Tonight Show’ With Four Musical Appearances

The Boss is taking over NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” with a string of late-night musical appearances. Bruce Springsteen will make his first of four stops in New York’s 30 Rock starting Monday, Nov. 14, through Wednesday, Nov. 16, plus one special appearance on Nov. 24, for the show’s Thanksgiving episode. Fans can also tune in to watch Springsteen as the show’s lead and musical guest, cracking his headline-making jokes alongside host Jimmy Fallon. Springsteen has stopped by the show before, with his latest appearance being in 2020, but it marks the first time that he will be a...
FLORIDA STATE
Variety

Ryan Coogler Learned to Swim for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Shoot: ‘If Actors Are in the Water, I’ve Got to Be in There Too’

Before filming “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” director Ryan Coogler didn’t know how to swim. “A lot of us were raised to have fear of water,” the 36-year-old filmmaker told Variety, admitting his own trepidation and evoking the various reasons Black people have avoided — or ways they’ve been excluded — from pools and the ocean over the years. “I had to figure out how to swim so I could direct this movie.” It’s late October and Coogler is sitting alongside two of his lead actors, Angela Bassett and Letitia Wright, at Variety’s cover shoot, just hours before the world premiere of the...
Variety

Oscar Predictions: Best Actress – Could Jennifer Lawrence Make It Back to the Oscars for ‘Causeway?’

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages are Davis’ assessment of the current standings of the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any film or performance. Like any organization or body that votes, each individual category is fluid and subject to change. Predictions are updated every Thursday. LAST UPDATED: Nov. 10, 2022 2023 Oscars Predictions: Best Actress CATEGORY COMMENTARY: Jennifer Lawrence is a...
MONTANA STATE
getnews.info

Indian Visa For US Citizens – Details of Visa Issued by India

Well, there are some things in the world that, once done, are very dear to your heart and soul. And one of those things is a luxury holiday in India. India has always been on the list of the best places in the world plus, it has everything, whether it’s landscapes, adventure trips, or restaurants. In 2014, the country introduced an e-Visa system for the first time, allowing citizens from more than 60 countries to apply for their visas online. Travelers need a visa to enter India. Currently, US citizens can obtain the India e-Visa for short stays. US citizens are eligible for an e-Visa for India, a multiple-entry visa that allows stays of up to 180 days in the country. American travelers can obtain an electronic visa for tourism, business, or medical treatment. The India e-Visa makes it easy for American travelers to obtain visas to enter the country. American travelers need to meet a few requirements to apply for their India visa online.
Variety

Gottmik Parties on a ‘WednesGAY’ and Sylvester Stallone Is ‘King’: Must Attend Calendar Listings Nov. 9-15

Find out what’s happening in Hollywood, New York and beyond. Nov. 9, WednesdayGottmik, Violet Chachki, Mo Heart and Crystal Methyd perform at WednesGAY, a party for Netflix’s new series “Wednesday.”Los Globos, Los Angeles Sylvester Stallone walks the red carpet at the “Tulsa King” premiere.Regal Union Square, New York Nov. 12, SaturdayKim Kardashian is honored at the Baby2Baby Gala. Sean “Diddy” Combs performs and Mindy Kaling hosts.Los Angeles Chita Rivera, Anthony Rapp, Jane Krakowski, Christine Ebersole, Mario Cantone and Shoshana Bean celebrate the opening of The Museum of Broadway.The Museum of Broadway, New York Nov. 13, SundayJeremy Pope and Gabrielle Union attend a Dwyane Wade-hosted screening...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CNBC

Elon Musk tells Twitter staff he sold Tesla stock to save the social network

Elon Musk told Twitter staff at an all hands meeting he sold Tesla shares to "save" the social network. Musk is making sweeping changes at the social media business after acquiring it in a contentious deal for $44 billion in late October. Among other things, Musk wants Twitter to get...
Variety

‘The Masked Singer’ Reveals Identities of Gopher and Venus Flytrap: Here’s Who They Are

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read ahead if you have not watched the Season 8, episode 7, of “The Masked Singer,” “Hall of Fame Night,” which aired Nov. 9 on Fox. “The Masked Singer” paid tribute to late actor Leslie Jordan on Wednesday night’s episode, opening with a brief card dedicating the episode “to a beloved member of the Fox family, Leslie Jordan 1955-2022.” Jordan, who had previously appeared as a guest judge on “The Masked Singer,” returned as a panelist for this week’s show, which was taped back in August. (The comedic star, who was a part of the cast on Fox’s...
Variety

Michelle Obama to Be Interviewed by Robin Roberts in ABC News Primetime Special (EXCLUSIVE)

ABC is turning “Good Morning America” co-anchor Robin Roberts’ sitdown with former first lady Michelle Obama into a primetime special. ABC News’ “Michelle Obama: The Light We Carry, A Conversation with Robin Roberts” will air Sunday, Nov. 13 at 10 p.m. ET; scroll down for an exclusive first look. “The Light We Carry” is the title of Michelle Obama’s new book, the follow-up to her critically acclaimed bestseller memoir “Becoming.”  The book, published by Crown/Penguin Random House, will be released on Tuesday, Nov. 15. According to ABC News, Roberts chats with Michelle Obama about “her marriage and her husband, the pandemic, revealing her...
Variety

Gallagher, Comedian Known for Smashing Watermelons, Dies at 76

Gallagher, the inventive prop comedian known for smashing watermelons as part of his act, died Friday of organ failure, his former manager Craig Marquardo confirmed to Variety. He was 76. Gallagher had been in hospice care in California after suffering multiple heart attacks in recent years. Born Leo Anthony Gallagher...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Variety

Paramount Global’s Bob Bakish Holds Firm on Intl. Expansion Despite Macroeconomic Impact: ‘I’m Not Going to Risk a Strategy That Was Fundamentally Working’

Paramount Global CEO Bob Bakish sees “real opportunity” in a radical alignment of his domestic and international operations, and promises that macroeconomic headwinds won’t impact his content investment in global originals. Speaking to Variety in London on his way to this weekend’s MTV European Music Awards in Düsseldorf, Germany — a frequent trip for the executive, who’s been a regular at the event for many years — Bakish elaborated on the promised “global mindset” he hinted at on the company’s Q3 earnings call on Nov. 2. Said Bakish: “What we’re talking about with international is really creating that global framework around broadcast,...
Variety

Variety

89K+
Followers
63K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy