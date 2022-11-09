Sid Miller wins another term as Texas Agriculture Commissioner

Texas Ag Commissioner Sid Miller also cruised to another victory last night.

Miller beat challenger Susan Hays with an estimated 53% to 47% of the vote.

Miller says one of the main things he is working on is to get legislation passed to stop people and companies from China from buying Texas farmland.

He easily beat Democrat Susan Hays. Part of her platform was to make marijuana legal in Texas.

