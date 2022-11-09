ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irina Shayk Looking To Get Back with Ex, Bradley Cooper

 3 days ago
Photo : Getty Images

Rumor has it supermodel Irina Shayk is looking to scoop up her ex, Bradley Cooper!

Page Six reports the couple spent some quality time together and now the rumor mill is turning! The two, who have a 5-year-old daughter together, were seen walking their two dogs in New York City.

Page Six also reports that there were some very flirty touches happening on the walk!

They also say that a source told People that “She would like for them to be back together.” The source also mentioned the former couple “have both been single and started hanging out more together... After they split, she missed him. She feels very proud how they have been able to get along and co-parent their beautiful daughter.”

