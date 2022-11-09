Judge Judy Says Justin Bieber is Scared of Her!

Photo : Getty Images

When is comes to Justin Bieber, Judge Judy is promising to "...tell the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth."

According to Us Weekly, Judge Judy told Access Hollywood "He’s scared to death of me... There was a period of time before he grew up — when he was foolish and doing foolish things.”

She went on to say, "I must have said something about it, and then, I understood that he was paying the front door people to let them know when I was there, coming and going, so he wouldn’t have to bump into me."

Us Weekly also reports Judge Judy was very vocal amid Justin's DUI arrest back in 2014. "Being a celebrity is a gift,” she told CBS Los Angeles. “You could either treat it reverently or you could make a fool out of yourself. And he’s doing a very good job of making a fool out of himself... I think it’s sad. And nobody’s going to remember that he was a marginal singer. But they’re going to remember a young kid who had a chance to have it all and who is blowing it by acting like a fool.”

