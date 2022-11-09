ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Ricketts' Veterans Day message

Governor Pete Ricketts issued the following statement in recognition of Veterans Day. Veterans Day is observed on November 11, 2022. “Throughout our state’s history, Nebraskans have made it a priority to honor our veterans. In fact, our appreciation is built into the very foundation of our State Capitol. The building’s cornerstone—set in place 100 years ago—is dedicated to Nebraska’s veterans.”
Gov. Ricketts congatulates Pillen on victory

Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement following the election of Jim Pillen as the State of Nebraska’s 41st Governor. “Congratulations to Jim Pillen for being elected to serve Nebraskans as our state’s next Governor,” said Gov. Ricketts. “I look forward to working closely with Governor-Elect Pillen and his team to ensure a smooth transition. Having a regular opportunity to elect our leaders is one of the many blessings of American citizenship. Thank you to the Secretary of State’s Office for your hard work to oversee the election, to the many Nebraskans who volunteered as poll workers, and to everyone who exercised their right to vote.”
Neb. psychiatrist regains license, can’t treat female patients

LINCOLN — The medical license of an Omaha— psychiatrist has been reinstated — with the condition that he not treat any female patients. The license of Dr. Gregory Wigington was suspended for six months beginning in April for unprofessional conduct after he admitted having sexual relations with two female patients, including one woman he eventually married.
Kansas board recommends ending Native American mascots

TOPEKA (AP) —The Kansas State Board of Education on Thursday recommended that the state's public school districts eliminate Native American mascots and branding to reduce their harmful impacts on students. The board approved a motion making a “strong recommendation” that Kansas public K-12 nontribal schools retire Native American-themed mascots...
EPA to consider tougher locomotive emissions rules

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency said Wednesday it will consider adopting stricter rules on locomotive emissions in response to concerns by California regulators. EPA investigators will evaluate whether the agency needs to update the pollution standards for locomotives that the agency put in place in 2008. The EPA team will also look at what it can do to encourage railroads to upgrade their locomotives. The EPA said it recognizes that even after those 2008 rules locomotives have continued to be a significant source of emissions associated with increased cancer risks and other health problems, particularly in neighborhoods around ports and railyards.
Nebraska kiosks provide new option for paying child support

LINCOLN — Nebraskans now have another option in paying child support: self-service kiosks installed in seven communities. State Treasurer John Murante said the new “Rapid Pay” kiosks allow parents to pay in cash, check, money order, credit card or debit card. He said the kiosks should help parents remain current on their payments.
Nebraska on pace for second-worst wildfire year ever

LINCOLN — Worsening drought, coupled with strong, sustained winds, have combined to put 2022 on track as the second-worst year for wildfires in Nebraska. And unless there’s an increase in expected precipitation this fall and winter, the state will be in for more of the same in 2023, a state fire authority predicted this week.
Kansas veteran values service in country that welcomed him as refugee

TOPEKA — Gleb Gluhovsky enlisted for military service as a way of repaying the country that saved his life as a teenage refugee from war-torn Eastern Europe. Gluhovsky, a physician assistant and colonel in the Kansas Army National Guard, has been deployed to Kosovo, Egypt, Kuwait and Liberal, Kansas, where he helped keep meatpacking plants open at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic by testing workers.
Gov. Ricketts to receive Order of the Rising Sun Award from Japan

Governor Pete Ricketts will be honored by the Government of Japan with the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Star, for his work to strengthen the relationship between Nebraska and Japan. Gov. Ricketts will travel to Japan to accept the award at a presentation ceremony held at the Imperial Palace on November 9, 2022. The Order of the Rising Sun is the Government of Japan’s oldest national decoration, dating back to 1875, and one of the highest honors bestowed on international leaders by the country. It is awarded to individuals who have displayed especially meritorious service in building mutually beneficial ties with Japan.
ASHFORD: Tale of an Ak-Sar-Ben Knight on Veterans Day

Editor’s note: Brad Ashford, a former Nebraska legislator and member of Congress, wrote several columns for the Nebraska Examiner before his death in April of this year. His widow, Ann Ashford, continues to share some of Brad’s essays with the Nebraska Examiner. Here is a note she sent ahead of Veterans Day.
