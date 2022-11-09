Read full article on original website
Republican hog farmer Jim Pillen elected Nebraska governor
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Republican businessman Jim Pillen was elected Nebraska’s next governor on Tuesday by defeating Democratic state Sen. Carol Blood to extend the GOP’s 24-year string of success in the conservative state. Nebraska hasn’t elected a Democrat as governor since 1994, and Pillen was the...
Flood earns victory in Nebraska’s 1st District; Smith wins 3rd
OMAHA — Motivated Republicans in northeast Nebraska showed up Tuesday for a hometown guy and powered U.S. Rep. Mike Flood to a second victory over Democratic State Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks in the 1st Congressional District. Flood won a full two-year term by a bigger margin than he posted...
Gov. Ricketts' Veterans Day message
Governor Pete Ricketts issued the following statement in recognition of Veterans Day. Veterans Day is observed on November 11, 2022. “Throughout our state’s history, Nebraskans have made it a priority to honor our veterans. In fact, our appreciation is built into the very foundation of our State Capitol. The building’s cornerstone—set in place 100 years ago—is dedicated to Nebraska’s veterans.”
Gov. Ricketts congatulates Pillen on victory
Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement following the election of Jim Pillen as the State of Nebraska’s 41st Governor. “Congratulations to Jim Pillen for being elected to serve Nebraskans as our state’s next Governor,” said Gov. Ricketts. “I look forward to working closely with Governor-Elect Pillen and his team to ensure a smooth transition. Having a regular opportunity to elect our leaders is one of the many blessings of American citizenship. Thank you to the Secretary of State’s Office for your hard work to oversee the election, to the many Nebraskans who volunteered as poll workers, and to everyone who exercised their right to vote.”
Neb. psychiatrist regains license, can’t treat female patients
LINCOLN — The medical license of an Omaha— psychiatrist has been reinstated — with the condition that he not treat any female patients. The license of Dr. Gregory Wigington was suspended for six months beginning in April for unprofessional conduct after he admitted having sexual relations with two female patients, including one woman he eventually married.
Kansas board recommends ending Native American mascots
TOPEKA (AP) —The Kansas State Board of Education on Thursday recommended that the state's public school districts eliminate Native American mascots and branding to reduce their harmful impacts on students. The board approved a motion making a “strong recommendation” that Kansas public K-12 nontribal schools retire Native American-themed mascots...
An Election Day cheat sheet from the Nebraska Examiner
OMAHA — Tuesday is Election Day in Nebraska, a civic test that political nerds who love to vote have been preparing for since at least January. Others are just now tuning in, the voters who keep politics at an arm’s length until the last minute. For them (and...
Death sentence upheld in Nebraska killing, dismemberment
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A man sentenced to death for the killing and dismemberment of a Lincoln woman he met through the dating app Tinder lost his initial appeal in which he argued he should have been granted a mistrial after violently disrupting his own trial. The Nebraska Supreme...
EPA to consider tougher locomotive emissions rules
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency said Wednesday it will consider adopting stricter rules on locomotive emissions in response to concerns by California regulators. EPA investigators will evaluate whether the agency needs to update the pollution standards for locomotives that the agency put in place in 2008. The EPA team will also look at what it can do to encourage railroads to upgrade their locomotives. The EPA said it recognizes that even after those 2008 rules locomotives have continued to be a significant source of emissions associated with increased cancer risks and other health problems, particularly in neighborhoods around ports and railyards.
Nebraska kiosks provide new option for paying child support
LINCOLN — Nebraskans now have another option in paying child support: self-service kiosks installed in seven communities. State Treasurer John Murante said the new “Rapid Pay” kiosks allow parents to pay in cash, check, money order, credit card or debit card. He said the kiosks should help parents remain current on their payments.
Nebraska on pace for second-worst wildfire year ever
LINCOLN — Worsening drought, coupled with strong, sustained winds, have combined to put 2022 on track as the second-worst year for wildfires in Nebraska. And unless there’s an increase in expected precipitation this fall and winter, the state will be in for more of the same in 2023, a state fire authority predicted this week.
Medical marijuana firms lead donors for legal weed campaigns
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The call went out from leaders in the medical marijuana industry: Money was needed for a Missouri ballot initiative to legalize recreational cannabis for adults. Their colleagues responded. Marijuana farms, manufacturers and retailers provided millions of dollars that footed a petition drive to put...
Kansas veteran values service in country that welcomed him as refugee
TOPEKA — Gleb Gluhovsky enlisted for military service as a way of repaying the country that saved his life as a teenage refugee from war-torn Eastern Europe. Gluhovsky, a physician assistant and colonel in the Kansas Army National Guard, has been deployed to Kosovo, Egypt, Kuwait and Liberal, Kansas, where he helped keep meatpacking plants open at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic by testing workers.
Powerball ticket sold in California snags record $2.04B win
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Southern California has won a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot after more than three months without anyone hitting the top prize. The winning numbers drawn Tuesday morning at the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee were: white...
Gov. Ricketts to receive Order of the Rising Sun Award from Japan
Governor Pete Ricketts will be honored by the Government of Japan with the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Star, for his work to strengthen the relationship between Nebraska and Japan. Gov. Ricketts will travel to Japan to accept the award at a presentation ceremony held at the Imperial Palace on November 9, 2022. The Order of the Rising Sun is the Government of Japan’s oldest national decoration, dating back to 1875, and one of the highest honors bestowed on international leaders by the country. It is awarded to individuals who have displayed especially meritorious service in building mutually beneficial ties with Japan.
Kansas drought has left a million migrating birds high and dry
BARTON COUNTY — Pull off Kansas 156 in Barton County during a wet year, and it might feel like you took a wrong turn into Florida. This part of central Kansas is home to the largest interior wetlands in the country: Cheyenne Bottoms. It can hold nearly 10 billion gallons of water.
ASHFORD: Tale of an Ak-Sar-Ben Knight on Veterans Day
Editor’s note: Brad Ashford, a former Nebraska legislator and member of Congress, wrote several columns for the Nebraska Examiner before his death in April of this year. His widow, Ann Ashford, continues to share some of Brad’s essays with the Nebraska Examiner. Here is a note she sent ahead of Veterans Day.
Powerball jackpot up to record $1.9 billion after no winner
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A record Powerball jackpot grew to an even larger $1.9 billion after no one won the lottery drawing on Saturday night. The numbers for the drawing were: white balls 28, 45, 53, 56, 69 and red Powerball 20. The website of the California Lottery Association...
