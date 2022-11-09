ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 0

Related
kyoutv.com

Strong to severe storms possible Thursday

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -It was a very warm day across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri with temperatures in the 70s across the region and a mix of sunshine and clouds. Tonight’s lows will drop into the 60s with a partly cloudy sky. However, storms and colder temperatures are on...
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy