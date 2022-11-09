Read full article on original website
Frederickson moves ahead of Dornan in pivotal Nebraska legislative race
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It looks like Nebraska Democrats may thwart an effort by state Republicans to obtain a filibuster-proof majority in the one-house Nebraska Legislature. On Friday morning, absentee ballots submitted on Election Day were counted in Douglas County. Those new ballots moved Omaha mental health provider John Frederickson, a Democrat, ahead of attorney Stu Dornan, a Republican, by 69 votes in Legislative District 20.
'Razor thin' races in Omaha, Lincoln tighten race for Nebraska Legislature
Neb. — Political priorities at Nebraska's Legislature are in jeopardy as razor-thin races tighten. Partisan issues like abortion, concealed carry and voter ID are on the line. The political director of the Nebraska Republican Party says they're keeping a close eye on races in Omaha and Lincoln. “We...
State Republicans tout 'filibuster-proof' super majority in Unicameral, Democrats react
LINCOLN, Neb. — Issues such as voter photo ID, abortion and critical race theory were at stake in the 25 Nebraska legislative races. The Unicameral is officially non-partisan but partisan politics was at play according to both state Republican and Democratic leaders. "The red wave did happen in Nebraska,"...
Pillen names Dave Lopez, Kenny Zoeller to key staff positions
Gov.-elect Jim Pillen on Wednesday began construction of his administration by naming the two key figures on his emerging gubernatorial staff. Former Assistant Attorney General Dave Lopez will serve as Pillen's chief of staff when Pillen assumes the governorship in January, and Kenny Zoeller, his campaign manager, will be director of policy research in the governor's office.
Governor-elect Pillen's Veterans Day Statement
Nebraska Governor-elect Jim Pillen made the following statement in observance of Veterans Day. "Today, we honor the veterans who dedicated themselves in the service of our country and state," said Governor-elect Pillen. "Thousands of veterans call Nebraska home. Their sacrifices are why we enjoy our freedoms as Americans. I encourage every Nebraskan to take the time today to thank a veteran for their dedication in protecting our country, values, and way of life."
Gov. Ricketts congatulates Pillen on victory
Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement following the election of Jim Pillen as the State of Nebraska’s 41st Governor. “Congratulations to Jim Pillen for being elected to serve Nebraskans as our state’s next Governor,” said Gov. Ricketts. “I look forward to working closely with Governor-Elect Pillen and his team to ensure a smooth transition. Having a regular opportunity to elect our leaders is one of the many blessings of American citizenship. Thank you to the Secretary of State’s Office for your hard work to oversee the election, to the many Nebraskans who volunteered as poll workers, and to everyone who exercised their right to vote.”
Candidates backed by conservative PAC win most Nebraska education board races
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The conservative slate of candidates won at least three of the Nebraska State Board of Education races on Tuesday. The elections were under a brighter spotlight than usual after an attempt to implement health education standards sparked backlash. The proposed standards originally included instruction on...
Gov. Ricketts' Veterans Day message
Governor Pete Ricketts issued the following statement in recognition of Veterans Day. Veterans Day is observed on November 11, 2022. “Throughout our state’s history, Nebraskans have made it a priority to honor our veterans. In fact, our appreciation is built into the very foundation of our State Capitol. The building’s cornerstone—set in place 100 years ago—is dedicated to Nebraska’s veterans.”
Jim Pillen wins election, becomes Nebraska's new governor
Republican hog farmer Jim Pillen from Columbus has defeated Democrat state Senator Carol Blood of Lincoln to become the new governor of Nebraska. According to the Nebraska Secretary of State website, Pillen received around 60.5% percent of the vote, winning all but two counties in Nebraska. Blood received around 35.5% of the total votes, winning the counties of Douglas and Lancaster. Libertarian candidate Scott Zimmerman also received votes, coming in at just under 4%.
Flood earns victory in Nebraska’s 1st District; Smith wins 3rd
OMAHA — Motivated Republicans in northeast Nebraska showed up Tuesday for a hometown guy and powered U.S. Rep. Mike Flood to a second victory over Democratic State Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks in the 1st Congressional District. Flood won a full two-year term by a bigger margin than he posted...
Labor Dept. alleges 'oppressive child labor' at Nebraska packing plant
The U.S. Department of Labor has asked the U.S. District Court for Nebraska in Lincoln to issue "a nationwide temporary restraining order and injunction against Packers Sanitation Services Inc. LTD.
Abortion rights supporters in Nebraska vow to take fight to ballot box if needed
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Members of Save IVF Nebraska have revealed that a ballot initiative aimed at keeping abortion legal in our state is in the works. They say Nebraskans can’t leave it up to the Legislature to protect a woman’s right to choose, given the midterm election results.
Don Bacon says he's ready to reach across the aisle again, while Democrats look ahead to 2024
LINCOLN, Neb. — The state GOP is celebrating a red wave that engulfed Nebraska, if not the nation. "I want to thank the voters, thank you for putting your confidence in me," said Don Bacon, who was re-elected for his fourth term in the House of Representatives. Congressman Bacon...
Election 2022: Nebraska voters raise the minimum wage
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The argument over the minimum wage in Nebraska is over. Some argue a minimum wage increase from $9 to eventually $15 an hour will hurt small businesses and cost low-wage earners their jobs, others argue the wage increase will help pull people out of poverty. Miranda...
2022 Nebraska election results
As polls close across Nebraska, KCAU 9 is following many races. Data will be updated as results come in, providing you with the latest information.
Sen. Sasse wins final vote to be next U of Florida president
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Nebraska U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse has won final approval to become the 13th president of the University of Florida, capping a swift and sometimes contentious process. Sasse, a Republican, was confirmed for the post by the state university system Board of Governors on a voice vote Wednesday. Sasse will leave the Senate — he's two years into his second term — before taking the Florida school's helm in February. The vote came just over a month after Sasse was revealed as the sole finalist for the job. That followed a confidential search process that drew a vote of no confidence from the Florida Faculty Senate.
Election 2022: Nebraska minimum wage going up, Council Bluffs not worried
New details tonight about a double shooting near a downtown Omaha parking garage Wednesday morning. Today is national signing day. High school athletes officially accept college offers Wednesday. NFL insider shares his mental health journey in Omaha. Updated: 13 hours ago. An NFL insider sharing his mental health journey with...
Nebraskans voted in favor of voter ID. What’s next?
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Election Day has come and gone and as a result of the voter ID initiative passing in the state, hitting the polls may look a little different going forward. Before anything changes, it still has to go through the state legislature where lawmakers will have to...
Nebraska votes in favor of a $15 minimum wage
Nebraskans have approved a ballot measure that would gradually increase the state’s minimum wage to $15, making it the latest red state to adopt the policy position long championed by those on the Left.
Nebraska voters overwhelmingly approve voter ID, back minimum wage hike
Nebraska voters Tuesday overwhelmingly approved making voters show identification in future elections. Initiative 432, which amends the state constitution to require voters to "present valid photographic identification” before casting a ballot, passed easily, with more than six in 10 voters supporting it as of 10:45 p.m. Tuesday. It's unclear...
