Nebraska State

1011now.com

Frederickson moves ahead of Dornan in pivotal Nebraska legislative race

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It looks like Nebraska Democrats may thwart an effort by state Republicans to obtain a filibuster-proof majority in the one-house Nebraska Legislature. On Friday morning, absentee ballots submitted on Election Day were counted in Douglas County. Those new ballots moved Omaha mental health provider John Frederickson, a Democrat, ahead of attorney Stu Dornan, a Republican, by 69 votes in Legislative District 20.
KETV.com

'Razor thin' races in Omaha, Lincoln tighten race for Nebraska Legislature

Neb. — Political priorities at Nebraska's Legislature are in jeopardy as razor-thin races tighten. Partisan issues like abortion, concealed carry and voter ID are on the line. The political director of the Nebraska Republican Party says they're keeping a close eye on races in Omaha and Lincoln. “We...
Sioux City Journal

Pillen names Dave Lopez, Kenny Zoeller to key staff positions

Gov.-elect Jim Pillen on Wednesday began construction of his administration by naming the two key figures on his emerging gubernatorial staff. Former Assistant Attorney General Dave Lopez will serve as Pillen's chief of staff when Pillen assumes the governorship in January, and Kenny Zoeller, his campaign manager, will be director of policy research in the governor's office.
North Platte Post

Governor-elect Pillen's Veterans Day Statement

Nebraska Governor-elect Jim Pillen made the following statement in observance of Veterans Day. "Today, we honor the veterans who dedicated themselves in the service of our country and state," said Governor-elect Pillen. "Thousands of veterans call Nebraska home. Their sacrifices are why we enjoy our freedoms as Americans. I encourage every Nebraskan to take the time today to thank a veteran for their dedication in protecting our country, values, and way of life."
North Platte Post

Gov. Ricketts congatulates Pillen on victory

Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement following the election of Jim Pillen as the State of Nebraska’s 41st Governor. “Congratulations to Jim Pillen for being elected to serve Nebraskans as our state’s next Governor,” said Gov. Ricketts. “I look forward to working closely with Governor-Elect Pillen and his team to ensure a smooth transition. Having a regular opportunity to elect our leaders is one of the many blessings of American citizenship. Thank you to the Secretary of State’s Office for your hard work to oversee the election, to the many Nebraskans who volunteered as poll workers, and to everyone who exercised their right to vote.”
North Platte Post

Gov. Ricketts' Veterans Day message

Governor Pete Ricketts issued the following statement in recognition of Veterans Day. Veterans Day is observed on November 11, 2022. “Throughout our state’s history, Nebraskans have made it a priority to honor our veterans. In fact, our appreciation is built into the very foundation of our State Capitol. The building’s cornerstone—set in place 100 years ago—is dedicated to Nebraska’s veterans.”
norfolkneradio.com

Jim Pillen wins election, becomes Nebraska's new governor

Republican hog farmer Jim Pillen from Columbus has defeated Democrat state Senator Carol Blood of Lincoln to become the new governor of Nebraska. According to the Nebraska Secretary of State website, Pillen received around 60.5% percent of the vote, winning all but two counties in Nebraska. Blood received around 35.5% of the total votes, winning the counties of Douglas and Lancaster. Libertarian candidate Scott Zimmerman also received votes, coming in at just under 4%.
WOWT

Election 2022: Nebraska voters raise the minimum wage

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The argument over the minimum wage in Nebraska is over. Some argue a minimum wage increase from $9 to eventually $15 an hour will hurt small businesses and cost low-wage earners their jobs, others argue the wage increase will help pull people out of poverty. Miranda...
North Platte Post

Sen. Sasse wins final vote to be next U of Florida president

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Nebraska U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse has won final approval to become the 13th president of the University of Florida, capping a swift and sometimes contentious process. Sasse, a Republican, was confirmed for the post by the state university system Board of Governors on a voice vote Wednesday. Sasse will leave the Senate — he's two years into his second term — before taking the Florida school's helm in February. The vote came just over a month after Sasse was revealed as the sole finalist for the job. That followed a confidential search process that drew a vote of no confidence from the Florida Faculty Senate.
WOWT

Election 2022: Nebraska minimum wage going up, Council Bluffs not worried

New details tonight about a double shooting near a downtown Omaha parking garage Wednesday morning. Today is national signing day. High school athletes officially accept college offers Wednesday. NFL insider shares his mental health journey in Omaha. Updated: 13 hours ago. An NFL insider sharing his mental health journey with...
1011now.com

Nebraskans voted in favor of voter ID. What’s next?

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Election Day has come and gone and as a result of the voter ID initiative passing in the state, hitting the polls may look a little different going forward. Before anything changes, it still has to go through the state legislature where lawmakers will have to...
doniphanherald.com

Nebraska voters overwhelmingly approve voter ID, back minimum wage hike

Nebraska voters Tuesday overwhelmingly approved making voters show identification in future elections. Initiative 432, which amends the state constitution to require voters to "present valid photographic identification” before casting a ballot, passed easily, with more than six in 10 voters supporting it as of 10:45 p.m. Tuesday. It's unclear...
North Platte Post

North Platte Post

