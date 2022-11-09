Read full article on original website
Cleveland Jewish News
Netanyahu on course to being tasked with forming coalition
The Likud and Shas political parties recommended on Wednesday that opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu be tasked with forming Israel’s next governing coalition. The recommendations were made following consultations between party representatives and President Isaac Herzog, who will hand out the mandate to form the next government on Sunday. On...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israeli president calls for ‘renewable Middle East’ at COP27, but some call it a pipedream
Israeli President Isaac Herzog went beyond reaffirming his country’s 2021 commitment to fight climate change at the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) in Egypt at Sharm el-Sheikh. On Nov. 7, Herzog presented a far-reaching vision of a sustainable energy infrastructure serving as the foundation for Middle East...
Cleveland Jewish News
Ben-Gvir: ‘I am not Rabbi Kahane and I do not support the deportation of all Arabs’
During a ceremony on Thursday commemorating 32 years since Rabbi Meir Kahane’s assassination, Otzma Yehudit chairman and Religious Zionist Party MK Itamar Ben-Gvir was booed for saying he does not want to deport all Arabs from Israel and disagrees with some of the Jewish Defense League founder’s statements.
Cleveland Jewish News
Pro-Israel watchdog alleges ‘sham hearings’ by controversial UN commission
The pro-Israel organization NGO Monitor is accusing the United Nations commission investigating Israel of ignoring the group’s research in favor of pro-Palestinian testimony that fits the commission’s biases. The U.N. Human Rights Council in Geneva created the three-person commission last year following an 11-day conflict between Israel and...
Cleveland Jewish News
Nides: US will fight any Israeli attempts at annexation
U.S. Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides said on Wednesday that the Biden administration would forcefully oppose any move by Israel’s next government to annex areas in Judea and Samaria, commonly known as the West Bank. “We will fight any attempt at annexation,” Nides told Israel’s Channel 11.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Moscow declares new ‘temporary capital’ for Kherson region after Ukraine retakes city
Russian state news agency says Henichesk declared temporary administrative capital after Kherson city taken by Ukraine
Cleveland Jewish News
Israeli elections 2022: Making sense of the results
On November 1, the citizens of Israel went to the polls. They clearly elected a more right-wing government. Likud, together with other members of the right-wing parties received 65 seats of the 120 in in the parliament. In this webinar, JNS CEO Alex Traiman answers the following questions:. What are...
Cleveland Jewish News
Why is Hamas arresting fighters firing rockets at Israel?
Hamas recently arrested two men for firing rockets at Israel, demonstrating the terror group’s pragmatism but not moderation. Hamas, a Muslim Brotherhood offshoot, does have ideological red lines, but it also tries to find practical solutions to its predicament when dealing with a far more powerful Israeli military. “It...
Cleveland Jewish News
Polls show most Jewish voters backed Democrats, animated by democracy and abortion concerns
(JTA) — A poll of Jewish voters showed them overwhelmingly listing abortion rights and risks to democracy as their top issues when they voted in midterm elections. The poll commissioned by J Street and another exit poll conducted on behalf of Fox News Channel and the Associated Press also showed substantial majorities of Jews voting Democratic, although they differed on how big the majorities were. That is commensurate with Jewish voting in the past, which favors Democrats two-to-one generally.
Cleveland Jewish News
Miller wants to be ‘largest Jewish voice in Congress'
Max L. Miller vowed to be “the largest Jewish voice in Congress on the Republican side of the House of Representatives,” saying he feels it is his duty to represent Jews of all political affiliations. “I feel it is a duty upon myself to represent the Jewish people...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israelis, Palestinians will fly together to Qatar World Cup
FIFA has met with representatives from FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 LLC and Israel’s Foreign and Sport ministries to finalize arrangements that will allow Israelis and Palestinians to attend matches in the Gulf state beginning on Nov. 20. The meeting was held in accordance with Qatar’s pledge to meet...
Cleveland Jewish News
With a dark winter looming in Ukraine, Jewish groups send generators and other support
(JTA) — Since Feb. 24, when Russian troops invaded Ukraine, Jewish groups from around the world have flooded the country with support, from food to medical care to evacuations. Now, as temperatures fall and Russian attacks on Ukraine’s power grid ramp up, those groups are directing their efforts toward...
Cleveland Jewish News
Jewish Federations allocate $7 million to support JDC’s humanitarian efforts in Ukraine
The Jewish Federations of North America (JFNA) on Thursday announced a new allocation of $7 million in aid to Ukraine in response to widespread power outages as well as in anticipation of a worsening humanitarian crisis in the war-torn country this winter. JFNA’s allocation will help fund the relief efforts...
Cleveland Jewish News
Republican share of the Jewish vote rises to 33% in midterms, exit poll shows
Thirty-three percent of American Jews who participated in Tuesday’s midterm elections voted Republican, up from 30% in the 2020 election and 24% in 2016, an exit poll conducted by Fox News found. Jews comprised 3% of the American electorate, according to Fox News, which included a question about religion...
Cleveland Jewish News
Fake AIPAC’s endorsement of apartheid goes viral and top Jewish exec departs as Twitter turmoil mounts
(JTA) — For a short time Thursday night, Twitter users could see a post that would confuse anyone plugged in to the world of Israel advocacy. “We apartheid,” tweeted an account with the handle AIPAC, the acronym for the American Israel Public Affairs Committee. The account’s profile picture was the same red-and-blue Jewish star that the organization has long used on the social media platform.
Cleveland Jewish News
Holocaust survivor-led campaign relaunched in response rising antisemitism
In commemoration of the 84th anniversary of Kristallnatcht (the “Night of Broken Glass”) in November 1938—when the Nazis ransacked synagogues and Jewish businesses, and murdered Jews in Germany—the Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany (Claims Conference) is relaunching its digital campaign #ItStartedWithWords. #ItStartedWithWords is an...
Cleveland Jewish News
Two incumbent Jewish Democrats win competitive congressional races
Jewish Democrats breathed a sigh of relief on Wednesday as Jewish, pro-Israel Democrats edged out their Republican challengers in two close congressional races. It took The Associated Press until 3:08 a.m. to call the winner of the race to represent Michigan’s 7th Congressional District for incumbent Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.), a former CIA and Defense Department official.
Cleveland Jewish News
Yad Vashem releases rare photos of Kristallnacht pogrom
A newly discovered photo album recently donated to Yad Vashem, Israel’s Holocaust Museum, features rare photos of the events of the November Pogrom of 1938, termed “Kristallnacht” by the Nazis. The museum released the photos to the public on Wednesday. The album contains photographs of vandalized Jewish...
Cleveland Jewish News
IAEA chief: Iran ‘didn’t bring anything new’ in latest meeting on nuke program
Iranian officials offered no new information or concessions in their most recent meeting with representatives of the International Atomic Energy Agency, the U.N. organization’s chief, Rafael Grossi, told Reuters on Wednesday. “So, they didn’t bring anything new. We are going to meet again at a technical level in Iran...
Cleveland Jewish News
Golan deserves an answer
Narkis Golan, a U.S. citizen, won a historic 9-0 victory in her international child custody case, Golan v. Saada, before the U.S. Supreme Court on June 15. Golan’s case was the fifth 1980 Hague Convention on the Civil Aspects of International Child Abduction case ever heard. On Oct. 19, Golan was found dead in her apartment. The tragic end to her life and custody case was, at once both shocking and foreseeable.
