KEARNEY, Neb. — Meet Diesel at the Kearney Area Animal Shelter!. "Hi there! My name is Diesel. I am a very handsome Boxer mix who would love to find my forever home soon! I am a very well behaved dog, I never have accidents in my kennel, I never jump, and I know many basic commands. I can be weary of new people at first, but I warm up quickly with treats and butt scratches. I will need to meet any kiddos or other dogs in the home if you are interested in me. I would make a great dog for a first time dog owner, or any family type really! If you are interested in meeting me, please call or stop by the shelter today!

KEARNEY, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO