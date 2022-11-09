Read full article on original website
foxnebraska.com
Veteran Lawrence Veed earns diploma through Operation Recognition
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — It’s never too late to be recognized for service and education. On this Veterans Day, 95-year-old Lawrence Veed had the honor to receive his high school diploma through service, sacrifice and commitment to our country. Lawrence Veed is a Nebraska native who served in...
foxnebraska.com
Pet of the Week: Diesel
KEARNEY, Neb. — Meet Diesel at the Kearney Area Animal Shelter!. "Hi there! My name is Diesel. I am a very handsome Boxer mix who would love to find my forever home soon! I am a very well behaved dog, I never have accidents in my kennel, I never jump, and I know many basic commands. I can be weary of new people at first, but I warm up quickly with treats and butt scratches. I will need to meet any kiddos or other dogs in the home if you are interested in me. I would make a great dog for a first time dog owner, or any family type really! If you are interested in meeting me, please call or stop by the shelter today!
foxnebraska.com
Well rounded: Central City opens new dome that serves as gym and storm shelter
CENTRAL CITY, Neb. — Central City thinks outside the box with a well rounded facility that's the first of its kind in the state as the high school opens its new dome. This mom can’t believe it as she sees where her son will play. “Holy buckets, this...
foxnebraska.com
GICC continues their dominance on the hardwood
KEARNEY. Neb. — Another year and another state title for Grand Island Central Catholic. “It’s nice to have one more, I’m a little greedy maybe,” said head coach Sharon Zavala. Zavala is the winningest high school volleyball coach in Nebraska history. Her team knows that and...
foxnebraska.com
Lopers Down Pitt Sate in Four, Reach MIAA Finals
KEARNEY. Neb. — Press release courtesy of UNK Athletics:. Outside hitter Emersen Cyza had 20 kills and 12th-ranked Nebraska Kearney recorded nine blocks and served up nine aces to beat Pittsburg State in four sets (28-30, -17, -16, -19) Friday night in a MIAA Tournament semifinal match in St. Joseph, Mo.
foxnebraska.com
Stuhr Museum restoring the Robert Taylor Ranch House
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A place that brought abundance and growth to the Grand Island area a century ago. At the Stuhr Museum in Grand Island, this historical house is being renovated to honor one of the biggest sheep farmers in Nebraska history. “This is the Taylor Ranch House,"...
foxnebraska.com
What's next after Maryland voters approved recreational marijuana use?
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland voters on Tuesday overwhelmingly said yes to Question Four on the ballot, riding the wave of states to approve recreational marijuana use. The law takes effect July 1 of 2023, allowing adults 21 and older to possess, smoke and grow the herb with restrictions on possession of over 1.5 ounces.
foxnebraska.com
UPDATE: Highway 136 back open after blowing dust
WEBSTER COUNTY, Neb. — UPDATE: The Webster County Sheriff's Department said Highway 136 between Guide Rock and Superior has reopened after blowing dust caused it to close Wednesday morning. Nebraska 511 also tweeted that the highway is now open. ORIGINAL STORY: Highway 136 between Guide Rock and Superior is...
foxnebraska.com
Three from Kearney High ready for the next level
KEARNEY. Neb. — It was National Signing Day on Wednesday and three Kearney Bearcat athletes put pen to paper to play at the next level. Eli Mehlin, Lucas Wegner, and Haidyn Skeen signed their letters of intent in front of family, friends, and coaching staffs at Kearney High. Mehlin...
foxnebraska.com
UNK Women's basketball rolls at home
KEARNEY. Neb. — Press release courtesy of UNK Athletics:. Redshirt junior point guard Sarah Schmitt had a career-high 18 points and eight rebounds to help No. 38 Nebraska Kearney down Minnesota Crookston, 69-49, Friday night at the Health & Sports Center. The game was part of a "MIAA/NSIC Crossover"...
foxnebraska.com
Developer may "Target" big anchor as part of $200 million redevelopment of Conestoga Mall
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Developers may have their eyes on a big "Target" to anchor a $200 million redevelopment of the Conestoga Mall. A once-thriving mall now has multiple boarded up storefronts. The firm Woodsonia is planning the $200 Million project. “They would spend a couple of years renovating...
foxnebraska.com
Scam Alert: Avoid lottery scams
OMAHA, Neb. — Scammers are trying to make bank after the latest Powerball jackpot. Josh Planos with the Better Business Bureau said they've received a report about a Nebraska resident who was contacted by a scammer pretending to be a winner. Tips to avoid:. Be suspicious of irregular communications.
foxnebraska.com
Quick Bites: Cranberry Meatballs
KEARNEY, Neb. — Hy-Vee Dietitian Kaiti George has an easy recipe to make as a side or appetizer for Thanksgiving. 1 package frozen meatballs ( you could also make your own if you would like) 14 ounces whole cranberry sauce. 1/4 cup hoisin sauce. 1/4 cup ketchup. 2 Tablespoons...
foxnebraska.com
UNK History Department's lecture series gives people monthly trips to the past
KEARNEY, Neb. — Traveling back in time...every second Wednesday of the month, the Brown Bag Lecture Series hosted by the University Nebraska Kearney (UNK) History Department tells people interesting facts about our past at the Kearney Public Library. This month's topic was all about the Kearney's street railways. It...
foxnebraska.com
Iowa teen at juvenile detention center following Hamilton Co. pursuit
HAMILTON COUNTY, Neb. — An Iowa teen is in a juvenile detention center following a pursuit Tuesday night in Hamilton County. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday, a trooper observed a Jeep Liberty speeding on Highway 34 between Phillips and Aurora. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to yield and accelerated. The trooper initiated a pursuit.
foxnebraska.com
Nebraska Supreme Court rejects Aubrey Trail appeal
LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Supreme Court has denied an appeal from a convicted murder, arguing his death sentence was unconstitutional. On Thursday, the Supreme Court issued its opinion in the case against Aubrey Trail, 56. Trail was convicted of first-degree murder, criminal conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and improper disposal of human skeletal remains related to the 2017 murder of Sydney Loofe.
foxnebraska.com
Two arrested after multi-agency pursuit in Dawson County
DAWSON COUNTY, Neb. — Two people have been arrested after a multi-agency effort resulting from an ongoing Lexington Police Department investigation. The CODE Task Force was assisting in the investigation. Jose Ruiz, 23, of Grand Island, was arrested for willful reckless driving, flight to avoid arrest, obstruction and two...
foxnebraska.com
Florida couple, along with their pets, rescued from boat during Hurricane Nicole
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (WPEC) — A Florida couple survived a frightening incident early Thursday morning aboard their 52-foot boat during Hurricane Nicole. They said they owe their lives to the first responders who came to their rescue and saved them. David Snow, 64, of Fort Pierce, said he's fortunate...
foxnebraska.com
Federal lawsuit filed against GI sanitation company accused of employing minors
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A federal lawsuit has been filed against a sanitation company, alleging they used child labor to clean a Grand Island meatpacking plant. Federal court records say the U.S. Department of Labor filed a lawsuit against Packers Sanitation, Inc. The lawsuit claims Packers Sanitation, which has an office in Grand Island, employed minors under 16 years old — one of which was younger than 14 — to work overnight more than three hours a day and 18 hours a week. Their job allegedly required them to clean the killing floor and power-driven machines, including meat and bone cutting saws, at the Grand Island JBS plant.
foxnebraska.com
Kearney man sentenced on charges related to trailer court shooting
KEARNEY, Neb. — A Kearney man charged in connection to a shooting at a Kearney trailer court last year will spend years in prison. Tyler Divan, 23, was sentenced Tuesday to a total of 11 to 35 years in prison on charges of attempted distribution of a controlled substance (meth), possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and first-degree assault. He was given credit for 447 days served.
