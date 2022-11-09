Read full article on original website
Silver Alert declared for Wabash man
WABASH, Ind. — The Wabash Police Department is investigating the disappearance of an 86-year-old man. Ernest Dehart is 5’9″ and 165 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing glasses, a black and blue flannel pajama shirt, dark blue sweat pants, and blue tennis shoes. Ernest is missing from Wabash, Indiana. […]
wrtv.com
Employee dies after being injured at Haynes International in Kokomo
KOKOMO — One person has died after they were injured Friday morning at Haynes International headquarters in Kokomo. Coroner Dr. Steven J. Seele says Seth Badger, 32, of Logansport was taken to the hospital from the business where he was pronounced dead. According to its website, Haynes International develops,...
WISH-TV
Carmel police looking for 4 accused of stealing bottles in liquor store robbery
CARMEL, Ind. — Police in Carmel are seeking four people in connection to a robbery at a liquor store. Carmel Police are investigating a robbery that was reported just before 1 p.m. Thursday at Payless Liquors at 14580 River Road. Four people who were seen on surveillance video are believed to have taken “numerous” bottles […]
WISH-TV
Cause of fire that killed Twin Lakes high schooler & mother, ruled ‘undetermined’
MONTICELLO, Ind. (WISH) — The official cause of a house fire that killed a high school junior and her mother has officially been ruled “undetermined.”. The house fire happened in February and took the lives of a Twin Lakes High School junior, 17-year-old Mya Thompson, and her mother, Stephanie Thompson.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Jay County Sheriff’s Office warns of man attempting illegal traffic stops
JAY COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Jay County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a man they say has recently attempted to make illegal traffic stops in the county. Police say the man stopped a driver in rural Jay County in the evening hours, and attempted to stop another woman in the same area. They say the man followed the woman for many miles before driving off.
WISH-TV
Kokomo Police arrest 55 people in monthslong drug investigation
KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — Kokomo police say its department arrested 55 people in a 11-month drug investigation. Starting in January, detectives with the Kokomo dug task force initiated Operation Crackle Ice conducting approximately 77 controlled buys. Illegal drugs were purchased from suspected drug dealers. Those drugs included methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, counterfeit pills containing fentanyl, suboxone, Xanax, morphine and marijuana.
Wave 3
ISP Superintendent touts detectives’ work to solve Delphi murders, Washington County suitcase
INDIANAPOLIS, In. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police has made groundbreaking discoveries in two high-profile murder cases. On October 31, ISP Superintendent Doug Carter had announced detectives had arrested Richard Allen and charged him with the 2017 murders of murders of 13-year-old Abigail Williams and 14-year-old Liberty German in Delphi. The...
WISH-TV
‘She was a sweet person’: Friends remember Muncie woman killed in shooting
MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — The Muncie community is reeling from the shooting death of a woman beloved in her neighborhood. Lay is in disbelief after his friend 43-year-old Joanie Elaine Webb was shot at her home last Friday. “It’s just another tragedy that shouldn’t have happened you know,” Lay...
WISH-TV
Taxpayers may fund defense for suspect in 2017 Delphi murders in Carroll County
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — If a judge grants a public defender to Delphi murders suspect Richard Allen, as he has requested, that attorney must meet certain criteria to handle a murder case. For one, the attorney must have a minimum of three years’ criminal trial experience. Teen girls “Abby”...
Muncie man accused of fleeing scene after hitting motorcyclist with SUV
MUNCIE, Ind. — Court records reveal that a Muncie man reportedly admitted to hitting a motorcyclist with his SUV on Friday and then fleeing the scene because he knew he’d be sent to jail if he stayed. Anthony J. Mote, 54, is a longstanding habitual traffic violator who admitted to police to being behind the […]
Cancer survivor waiting for ride to bingo killed by stray bullet in Muncie
MUNCIE, Ind. — On a quiet Tuesday afternoon on South Monroe Street in Muncie, neighbors are mourning the loss of 43-year-old Joanie Webb. Police said she was shot by a stray bullet while inside her home. "It could have been pretty much anyone on this block," said neighbor Billy...
cbs4indy.com
Court docs: Snapchat threat led to deadly Muncie shooting
MUNCIE, Ind. – A purported Snapchat threat led to a shooting that killed a woman and injured another in Muncie, police say. Police arrested 19-year-old Darnzell Drummer in connection with the Sunday afternoon shooting on Monroe Street. Officers responded to the area around 4:40 p.m. on Nov. 4 after...
WOWO News
Preliminary Details Continue On Delphi Murders Trial
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Allen Superior Judge Fran Gull has begun traveling to the Carroll County Courthouse for preliminary work on the murder trial for the man accused of killing 14-year-old Liberty German, and 13-year-old Abigail Williams. On Wednesday, Gull went to Delphi to talk with officials and staff about the trial of 50-year-old Richard M. Allen, who faces two charges of murder. The two girls died on February 13, 2017.
cbs4indy.com
Multiple winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — While the record-setting Powerball run might have come to an end on Monday after the $2.04 billion jackpot was claimed by a lucky Californian, Hoosier weren’t left completely holding an empty bag. Five considerably smaller winning tickets were sold in Indiana, the Hoosier Lottery announced, including...
WTHR
Delphi Murders Investigation | Arrest Special
Six years after two girls went missing, a man has been arrested for their murders. A closer look at the timeline, as well as more on Richard Allen's back story.
