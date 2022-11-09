ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wabash, IN

FOX59

Silver Alert declared for Wabash man

WABASH, Ind. — The Wabash Police Department is investigating the disappearance of an 86-year-old man. Ernest Dehart is 5’9″ and 165 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing glasses, a black and blue flannel pajama shirt, dark blue sweat pants, and blue tennis shoes. Ernest is missing from Wabash, Indiana. […]
wrtv.com

Employee dies after being injured at Haynes International in Kokomo

KOKOMO — One person has died after they were injured Friday morning at Haynes International headquarters in Kokomo. Coroner Dr. Steven J. Seele says Seth Badger, 32, of Logansport was taken to the hospital from the business where he was pronounced dead. According to its website, Haynes International develops,...
WISH-TV

WTHR

fortwaynesnbc.com

Jay County Sheriff’s Office warns of man attempting illegal traffic stops

JAY COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Jay County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a man they say has recently attempted to make illegal traffic stops in the county. Police say the man stopped a driver in rural Jay County in the evening hours, and attempted to stop another woman in the same area. They say the man followed the woman for many miles before driving off.
WISH-TV

Kokomo Police arrest 55 people in monthslong drug investigation

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — Kokomo police say its department arrested 55 people in a 11-month drug investigation. Starting in January, detectives with the Kokomo dug task force initiated Operation Crackle Ice conducting approximately 77 controlled buys. Illegal drugs were purchased from suspected drug dealers. Those drugs included methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, counterfeit pills containing fentanyl, suboxone, Xanax, morphine and marijuana.
WTHR

FOX59

Muncie man accused of fleeing scene after hitting motorcyclist with SUV

MUNCIE, Ind. — Court records reveal that a Muncie man reportedly admitted to hitting a motorcyclist with his SUV on Friday and then fleeing the scene because he knew he’d be sent to jail if he stayed. Anthony J. Mote, 54, is a longstanding habitual traffic violator who admitted to police to being behind the […]
cbs4indy.com

Court docs: Snapchat threat led to deadly Muncie shooting

MUNCIE, Ind. – A purported Snapchat threat led to a shooting that killed a woman and injured another in Muncie, police say. Police arrested 19-year-old Darnzell Drummer in connection with the Sunday afternoon shooting on Monroe Street. Officers responded to the area around 4:40 p.m. on Nov. 4 after...
WOWO News

Preliminary Details Continue On Delphi Murders Trial

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Allen Superior Judge Fran Gull has begun traveling to the Carroll County Courthouse for preliminary work on the murder trial for the man accused of killing 14-year-old Liberty German, and 13-year-old Abigail Williams. On Wednesday, Gull went to Delphi to talk with officials and staff about the trial of 50-year-old Richard M. Allen, who faces two charges of murder. The two girls died on February 13, 2017.
cbs4indy.com

Multiple winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — While the record-setting Powerball run might have come to an end on Monday after the $2.04 billion jackpot was claimed by a lucky Californian, Hoosier weren’t left completely holding an empty bag. Five considerably smaller winning tickets were sold in Indiana, the Hoosier Lottery announced, including...
