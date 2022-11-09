Read full article on original website
New county judge promises unity following controversy
SALEM, Ark. (KAIT) - After four years of controversy in a North Arkansas county, a newly-elected judge is looking to unite everyone. Fulton County Judge-Elect Kenneth Crow has spent the last few years as the county’s Veteran Service Officer. He’ll move across Locus Street in Salem into the courthouse...
Ozark County Sheriff says they are no longer in survival mode after tax goes through on the ballot
OZARK COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Voters in Ozark County said a resounding yes in the November General election for the county’s law enforcement sales tax. The county asked voters to approve the tax to repair its jail and add more officers. Ozark County Sheriff Cass Martin said more than 60% of voters said yes, with under 4,000 voters.
One race develops in Marion Co. mid-term election
Marion County’s mid-term election results were highlighted by the mayor’s race for the City of Bull Shoals.Incumbent David Nixon will face Michael Savu in a runoff election to keep his seat in 2023. Nixon received 349 votes or 40.9%, while Savu received 351 votes or 41%. Challenger Ed Martin received 147 votes or 17.5%.
3 boil orders lifted; Fish, Fiddle remains in effect
Three area boil water orders have been lifted and one remains in effect. A boil water order has been lifted for the SPG Water Association in Searcy and Marion Counties. The affected area included Highway 374 East, North Tomahawk road, Tomahawk Slab and all roads off of Tomahawk Slab. The order was lifted Wednesday afternoon.
Twin Lakes Area sees record snowfall, icy bridges
The Twin Lakes Area saw a new record for snowfall three years after the previous mark was set. At KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot, the official reporting station for the National Weather Service in Mountain Home, a total of one inch of snow hit the ground Friday night and early Saturday morning. The previous record for this date was 3/10 of an inch in 2019.
Jackson, Nuessner elected mayors in Boone Co.
In Boone County, a few races were determined on Election Day. Republican Jim Harp has been elected for Justice of the Peace District 8 after receiving 932 votes and defeating challenger Independent Mark Steven Fowler, who received 414 votes. For the City of Harrison, Jerry Jackson has been reelected as...
Elizabeth ‘Tracie’ Redmond, 54, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Elizabeth “Tracie” Redmond of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away November 11, 2022, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 54. She was born January 19, 1968, in Mountain Home, Arkansas. She married Michael Redmond on May 21, 1992, in Mountain Home and spent 30 wonderful years together. Tracie worked as a unit secretary for Baxter Regional Medical Center for 15 years and retired in 2005. Upon retirement, Tracie and her husband loved to go bass fishing together on the local lakes. They were best fishin’ buddies. Tracie also enjoyed taking care of her flower beds.
Officials searching for missing Pope Co. veteran
POPE COUNTY, Ark. — The Pope County Sheriff's Office is seeking information on a missing Batesville veteran. 50-year-old Shannon Lee Collins was last seen on the morning of March 12, 2021, after he allegedly walked away from his home in Pottsville. Shannon was reported missing nine months later by...
Linda Lee Chatman, 75, Mountain Home (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 75-year-old Linda Lee Chatman of Mountain Home are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center.Linda Lee Chatman died Thursday in Mountain Home.
MH Chamber of Commerce accepting nominations for 2023 annual banquet
The Mountain Home Chamber of Commerce rolls into the holiday season with the annual Christmas parade set for December 2. Mountain Home Chamber of Commerce President Dani Pugsley joined KTLO’s Heather Loftis and Kim Szecsi this morning on KTLO 97.9 morning show. Listen:. In addition, nominations are now open...
Joan Joyce Williamson, 86, Mountain Home (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 86-year-old Joan Joyce Williamson of Mountain Home are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Joan Joyce Williamson died Friday in Mountain Home.
Woman sentenced to community corrections center for treatment
A Mountain Home woman pled guilty to a number of drug and weapons charges during a session of Baxter County Circuit Court last Monday. Twenty-seven-year-old Rayndii Tolliver was sentenced to six years in prison with a judicial transfer to one of the Community Corrections Centers in the state. On August...
Highlands Oncology cancer center in partnership with Baxter Health opening soon
Highlands Oncology is joining the Mountain Home medical community as a partner with Baxter Health. The new cancer center will provide high-level care to the people of Baxter county and surrounding areas. Highlands Oncology CEO Jeff Hunnicutt joined KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot News to talk about the partnership...
Terry Hennessy, 66, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 66-year-old Terry Hennessy of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby & Family Funeral & Cremation Services. Terry Hennessy died Thursday in Mountain Home.
Judge sentences Ozark County woman for shooting 2 bystanders during argument
A judge sentenced an Ozark County woman Thursday for shooting two bystanders after an argument between her son and his girlfriend. According to KYTV/KSPR, Rhonda Sprague plead guilty to two counts of second-degree assault and was ordered to serve five years on probation. The shootings happened on May 6 in...
Patsy Lee Chapman, 70, Mountain Home (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 70-year-old Patsy Lee Chapman of Mountain Home are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Patsy Lee Chapman died Wednesday in Mountain Home.
Thayer man sentenced to 15 years for meth trafficking, illegal firearms
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Thayer, Mo., man was sentenced in federal court Wednesday for possessing methamphetamine to distribute and illegally possessing firearms. Fifty-year-old Jamie K. Hutcherson was sentenced by U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool to 15 years and eight months in federal prison without parole. Hutcherson was sentenced as a career criminal due to his prior felony convictions.
Baxter County Sheriff asking for help in identifying thief
BAXTER COUNTY, Ar. – The Baxter County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who broke into a vending machine at several locations. In the early morning of November 9, the suspect broke into vending machines at the 24-hour fuel stop at the junction of U. S. Hwy 62 E […]
Baxter Co. man arrested after selling methamphetamine to ASP confidential informants
An Arkansas State Police (ASP) investigation has lead to two Class Y felony charges of delivery of methamphetamine for a Gassville man. According to the probable cause affidavit, ASP and 14th Judicial Drug Task Force met with a confidential informant for the purposes of making a controlled purchase of methamphetamine earlier this year from 40-year-old James Guiltner.
Diane “Twiggy” Young, 79, Mountain Home (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 79-year-old Diane “Twiggy” Young of Mountain Home are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Diane “Twiggy” Young died Wednesday in Mountain Home.
