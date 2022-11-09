ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baxter County, AR

Comments / 0

Kait 8

New county judge promises unity following controversy

SALEM, Ark. (KAIT) - After four years of controversy in a North Arkansas county, a newly-elected judge is looking to unite everyone. Fulton County Judge-Elect Kenneth Crow has spent the last few years as the county’s Veteran Service Officer. He’ll move across Locus Street in Salem into the courthouse...
FULTON COUNTY, AR
KTLO

One race develops in Marion Co. mid-term election

Marion County’s mid-term election results were highlighted by the mayor’s race for the City of Bull Shoals.Incumbent David Nixon will face Michael Savu in a runoff election to keep his seat in 2023. Nixon received 349 votes or 40.9%, while Savu received 351 votes or 41%. Challenger Ed Martin received 147 votes or 17.5%.
MARION COUNTY, AR
KTLO

3 boil orders lifted; Fish, Fiddle remains in effect

Three area boil water orders have been lifted and one remains in effect. A boil water order has been lifted for the SPG Water Association in Searcy and Marion Counties. The affected area included Highway 374 East, North Tomahawk road, Tomahawk Slab and all roads off of Tomahawk Slab. The order was lifted Wednesday afternoon.
SEARCY COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Twin Lakes Area sees record snowfall, icy bridges

The Twin Lakes Area saw a new record for snowfall three years after the previous mark was set. At KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot, the official reporting station for the National Weather Service in Mountain Home, a total of one inch of snow hit the ground Friday night and early Saturday morning. The previous record for this date was 3/10 of an inch in 2019.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Jackson, Nuessner elected mayors in Boone Co.

In Boone County, a few races were determined on Election Day. Republican Jim Harp has been elected for Justice of the Peace District 8 after receiving 932 votes and defeating challenger Independent Mark Steven Fowler, who received 414 votes. For the City of Harrison, Jerry Jackson has been reelected as...
BOONE COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Elizabeth ‘Tracie’ Redmond, 54, Mountain Home (Kirby)

Elizabeth “Tracie” Redmond of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away November 11, 2022, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 54. She was born January 19, 1968, in Mountain Home, Arkansas. She married Michael Redmond on May 21, 1992, in Mountain Home and spent 30 wonderful years together. Tracie worked as a unit secretary for Baxter Regional Medical Center for 15 years and retired in 2005. Upon retirement, Tracie and her husband loved to go bass fishing together on the local lakes. They were best fishin’ buddies. Tracie also enjoyed taking care of her flower beds.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
THV11

Officials searching for missing Pope Co. veteran

POPE COUNTY, Ark. — The Pope County Sheriff's Office is seeking information on a missing Batesville veteran. 50-year-old Shannon Lee Collins was last seen on the morning of March 12, 2021, after he allegedly walked away from his home in Pottsville. Shannon was reported missing nine months later by...
POPE COUNTY, AR
KTLO

MH Chamber of Commerce accepting nominations for 2023 annual banquet

The Mountain Home Chamber of Commerce rolls into the holiday season with the annual Christmas parade set for December 2. Mountain Home Chamber of Commerce President Dani Pugsley joined KTLO’s Heather Loftis and Kim Szecsi this morning on KTLO 97.9 morning show. Listen:. In addition, nominations are now open...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Woman sentenced to community corrections center for treatment

A Mountain Home woman pled guilty to a number of drug and weapons charges during a session of Baxter County Circuit Court last Monday. Twenty-seven-year-old Rayndii Tolliver was sentenced to six years in prison with a judicial transfer to one of the Community Corrections Centers in the state. On August...
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Judge sentences Ozark County woman for shooting 2 bystanders during argument

A judge sentenced an Ozark County woman Thursday for shooting two bystanders after an argument between her son and his girlfriend. According to KYTV/KSPR, Rhonda Sprague plead guilty to two counts of second-degree assault and was ordered to serve five years on probation. The shootings happened on May 6 in...
KTLO

Thayer man sentenced to 15 years for meth trafficking, illegal firearms

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Thayer, Mo., man was sentenced in federal court Wednesday for possessing methamphetamine to distribute and illegally possessing firearms. Fifty-year-old Jamie K. Hutcherson was sentenced by U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool to 15 years and eight months in federal prison without parole. Hutcherson was sentenced as a career criminal due to his prior felony convictions.
THAYER, MO

