The deadline to apply for an Idaho tax rebate totaling up to $300 for individual filers and $600 for joint filers is swiftly approaching. Those who are eligible have until Dec. 31 to file the 2020 and 2021 individual income taxes that are required to claim the rebate. Recipients can then expect to get the money in March 2023. Filers must have been full-year residents of Idaho in both 2020 and 2021 in order to qualify. Exact payments will vary based on the applicant's financial circumstances.

IDAHO STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO