3d ago
So they will just artificially increase the cost of everything like hospitals did , all the wheels will still get greased but u won’t be able to afford procedures anymore without paying a much higher insurance premium or living of the government tit.
Massachusetts merchants welcome end of 'premium' holiday pay
(The Center Square) – With the end of the year nearing, so will “premium pay” for employees working Sundays and holidays in Massachusetts. A “grand bargain” piece of legislation signed in 2018 by Gov. Charlie Baker will kick the state’s minimum wage to $15 per hour in addition to providing a state-funded paid family and medical leave program. Pay goes up at holidays, per the recently enacted state law.
NECN
What Happens to Dental Premiums After Question 2's Landslide Approval?
The dentist-backed ballot Question 2 passed Tuesday with an overwhelming majority, making Massachusetts the first state with mandated fixed loss ratio for dental insurance. The loss ratio requires that 83 cents of every dollar paid to insurance companies goes toward the cost of dental care, leaving 17 cents for administrative costs.
MedicalXpress
More than one-third of insured Massachusetts individuals changed insurance type during the perinatal period
More than one in three continuously insured individuals in Massachusetts experienced a health insurance transition during the 12 months before or after giving birth, according to a University of Massachusetts Amherst study. The study, published in JAMA Network Open, analyzed data from more than 97,000 births from 2015 through 2017....
WCVB
Massachusetts changes to step therapy impacts doctors, patients, insurers
BOSTON — For those battling a chronic illness, the last thing they want to do is also battle their insurance company to approve a medication their doctor prescribed. Many people in Massachusetts have faced that exact thing, in some cases repeated times. But last week, Governor Charlie Baker signed a bill into law - years in the making - giving more control to doctors and not insurance companies.
Have you received your Mass. tax refund yet? MassLive wants to hear from you
The Baker administration is in the process of distributing nearly $3 billion in excess state revenues to eligible Bay Staters across Massachusetts. The refunds, which will equate to about 14% of a taxpayer’s personal income tax liability, were triggered by a controversial tax cap law, known as Chapter 62F. It hamstrung a separate sweeping relief measure on Beacon Hill that would have delivered permanent tax cuts, such as expanded child care and dependent care tax credits.
Yes on Question 2: Massachusetts passes dental insurance regulations
Massachusetts is the first state in the nation to mandate consumer dental protections. Massachusetts voters have passed ballot Question 2, making the state the first in the country to introduce a uniform rule for a “medical loss ratio” for dental insurance. The Associated Press called the race early...
Washington Examiner
Tax rebate 2022: Residents in Idaho have until Dec. 31 to apply to receive up to $600
The deadline to apply for an Idaho tax rebate totaling up to $300 for individual filers and $600 for joint filers is swiftly approaching. Those who are eligible have until Dec. 31 to file the 2020 and 2021 individual income taxes that are required to claim the rebate. Recipients can then expect to get the money in March 2023. Filers must have been full-year residents of Idaho in both 2020 and 2021 in order to qualify. Exact payments will vary based on the applicant's financial circumstances.
At least roughly $1 billion in tax refunds sent to Mass. residents so far
More than 900,000 Massachusetts residents have received tax refunds so far under Chapter 62F, the controversial tax cap law that’s requiring state government to return nearly $3 billion in excess revenues back to taxpayers. That equates to nearly $1 billion distributed to eligible Bay Staters as of Tuesday, a...
WBUR
The "millionaire's tax" is happening. Here's when
Editor's Note: This is an excerpt from WBUR's daily morning newsletter, WBUR Today. If you like what you read and want it in your inbox, sign up here. It's Veterans Day. Here's a reminder of how the holiday differs from Memorial Day — and a list of restaurants that offer military discounts or free meals for veterans. Several of the chains have stores in Greater Boston. To honor veterans, Massachusetts leaders made parking free for everyone today at all state parks. Lastly, Radio Boston will host a special Veterans Day hour; tune in at 11 a.m.
nbcboston.com
The Massachusetts Millionaire's Tax Passed. So What Happens Now?
Massachusetts voters approved an amendment to the state constitution Tuesday that will increase taxes on those earning more than $1 million a year. Question 1, the so-called millionaire's tax, passed by a close margin to amend the state Constitution for the first time in 22 years. It imposes a 4% surtax on top of the state's 5% flat tax for the portion of annual household income that exceeds $1 million. Those making up to $1 million, but not exceeding that amount, won’t pay any new taxes.
commonwealthmagazine.org
Voters approve millionaires tax, retain driver’s license law for immigrants
MASSACHUSETTS VOTERS DELIVERED a double victory to two progressive causes on Tuesday, approving by narrow margins ballot questions to impose a new income tax surcharge on high earners and to retain a recently passed law that will allow undocumented immigrants to obtain driver’s licenses. The two high-profile ballot questions,...
WCVB
Massachusetts election result maps: How did your community vote?
BOSTON — Massachusetts voters made history this week, including electing the first woman and first openly gay candidate to the governor's office and changing the constitution to tax the rich at a higher rate. The election also put the Democrats in control of every statewide office, but that doesn't...
How to apply for REAL ID in Massachusetts
Beginning May 3rd of next year, Americans over the age of 18 will need a REAL ID-compliant license to fly domestically.
House staffers set for raises of at least 8 percent
Massachusetts House employees will start seeing a minimum 8 percent raise in their next paychecks under a new compensation plan unveiled by House leadership on Thursday.
Washington Examiner
Democrats have mastered mail balloting. Republicans will pay if they fail to step up
PITTSBURGH — The first thing Allegheny County Republican Chairman Sam DeMarco saw on election night after the polls closed was the more than 100,000 votes from his home county that dropped for Democrat John Fetterman through mail-in ballots. Although he wasn’t sure just yet that that meant the race was lost, he also knew Republicans needed to fix something in the party’s way of doing things going forward.
Massachusetts votes no on Ballot Question 3 (Alcohol licenses), AP says
Massachusetts citizens voted no on Ballot Question 3, rejecting an effort to double the combined number of licenses for supermarkets and convenience stores selling alcoholic beverages from nine to 18. The Associated Press called the result at about 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday. Ballot Question 3 would have gradually raised the...
NECN
Mass. Reports 5,524 New COVID-19 Cases This Week
Massachusetts health officials reported 5,524 new COVID-19 cases and 83 new deaths in the last week, with the new data released Thursday. In total, there have been 1,920,814 cases and 20,697 deaths since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The state reported that as of Nov. 8 there were 147...
commonwealthmagazine.org
One-party rule returns to Beacon Hill
FOR DECADES IT has served as a winning argument for electing Republican governors in deep-blue Massachusetts: A Republican in the corner office is a sensible check on the impulses of the Democratic-dominated Legislature. In January, however, that equation will be scrambled for only the second time in 32 years, with...
Massachusetts Personal Income Tax refund checks from Chapter 62F in some mailboxes
Some Massachusetts residents have received their checks and direct deposits from Chapter 62F that were distributed from the state last week.
WCVB
Women seize five of Massachusetts' top jobs as Democrats make clean sweep
BOSTON — Five Democratic women will take over statewide offices as the party makes a clean sweep of Massachusetts' top elected jobs. Attorney General Maura Healey and her running mate, Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll, are projected to win their race for the State House's corner office. Healey becomes the first female and first openly gay person to be elected governor of the Bay State.
