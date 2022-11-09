Read full article on original website
Related
cw39.com
Former Brownsville cop ordered to prison
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A former Brownsville Police officer has been sentenced to federal prison. According to a news release from the United States Attorney’s Office Southern District of Texas, Jose Salinas, 53, was ordered to serve eight years in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Fernando Rodriguez Jr. after his conviction of trafficking one kilogram of methamphetamine.
cw39.com
DPS: Teens arrested in human smuggling chase, ends in crash
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two local teens were arrested in connection to a human smuggling crash near a McAllen shopping mall, the Texas Department of Public Safety stated. According to a tweet from Lt. Christopher Olivarez with DPS, the agency assisted Border Patrol in a high-speed chase that ended...
cw39.com
H-E-B Feast of Sharing returns after two-year hiatus
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — H-E-B kicked off the holiday season in Brownsville with its 30th annual Feast of Sharing celebration. After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, thousands of Brownsville and Rio Grande Valley residents attended the event at Amigoland Event Center. Aside from the free Thanksgiving meal, families...
Comments / 0