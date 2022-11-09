ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegheny County, PA

WTHR

Yes, a Pennsylvania state representative was reelected after his death

During the midterm election on Nov. 8, 2022, voters cast their ballots for members of Congress, along with state senators and representatives. Some people on social media claimed Pennsylvania voters reelected a state representative who died before the election took place. VERIFY readers Ian H. and Allen asked the team to look into whether that’s true.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Pa. lieutenant governor to-be Austin Davis joins historic class of Black people elected to high office

Austin Davis, a 32-year-old state lawmaker from Allegheny County, made history Tuesday night. With the gubernatorial election called by the Associated Press for Democrat Josh Shapiro, Davis, who is on the ticket with Shapiro, becomes the first African American elected lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania. He also becomes the highest ranking Black elected official to serve in the Commonwealth.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

John Fetterman is projected PA Senate winner: 3 things you need to know

PITTSBURGH (CBS) -- Who is Pennsylvania's prospective next senator, John Fetterman?CBS News projects the Democratic lieutenant governor has defeated Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz, a surgeon and former TV host.The Oz-Fetterman race was one of the most closely watched Senate contests, deemed a toss-up that could tip the balance of power in either party's favor. It was also one of the most expensive Senate races.Here are three quick things to know about Fetterman, including a few policy positions he has mentioned.He was the mayor of Braddock, PAFrom 2006 to 2019, Fetterman was mayor of Braddock, a borough outside Pittsburgh in Allegheny County. He...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pghcitypaper.com

LIVE: Pennsylvania midterm election night results

Welcome to Pittsburgh City Paper's live Election Night coverage. As votes are counted, we'll continue to update this page with key developments in the major statewide races as well as several local contests. We'll also have live updates from Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman's campaign watch party, as our staff...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Allegheny County court issues cease and desist against group impersonating poll security

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — The Court of Common Pleas of Allegheny County issued a cease and desist order against a group impersonating poll security. According to officials, the group, who called themselves “The Commission Security,” went to different polling places across the county, indicating they were poll security.
WPXI Pittsburgh

Election Day Issues: Several local polling locations forced to open late

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Several local polling locations were forced to open late this Election Day, leading to voters being told to come back later or vote provisionally. Channel 11′s Angie Moreschi has been tracking the problems all day, and found that the locations opened late due to poll-workers or judge of elections showing up late.
pghcitypaper.com

Attention, Allegheny County voters: If your name is on this list, you need to correct your mail-in ballot

Due to a recent order from the Pennsylvania Supreme Court regarding written dates on mail-in and absentee ballots, more than 1,000 ballots previously submitted to the Allegheny County Elections Division will not be counted in tomorrow’s election unless the voters in question correct them in person at the county election office today or tomorrow.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Brian Callaci: Reining in UPMC’s monopsony power key to addressing workforce crisis in Pittsburgh hospitals

What do self-proclaimed freelance writer Stephen King and UPMC registered nurse Jodi Faltin have in common? They’re both fighting back against corporate monopsony power that eliminates competition in the labor market and allows employers to dictate terms to workers. Whether you’re selling horror stories or expertise in providing patient...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

David R. Cashman, longtime jurist in Allegheny County, dies at 76

For many judges in Allegheny County’s criminal courts division, giving the opening instructions in a jury trial can be monotonous. The information — outside of the name of the defendant and charges they face — doesn’t change. It’s page after page of reading aloud to make sure jurors know how to perform their job.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

Rostraver Airport restaurant closes, authority seeks another tenant

If someone wants to open a restaurant in Rostraver, the Westmoreland County Airport Authority has just the space for it. The airport authority this week authorized its engineer, Scott Kunselman, and architect, Ethan Hine, to prepare floor plans and dimensions for a request for proposals for use of the space occupied by Eagles Landing II, a restaurant that closed this summer.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Butler County fire department battling Penn Township fire

PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Butler County first responders are fighting a fire in Penn Township in Butler County as of 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. The two-alarm house fire is affecting 117 Morgan Rd. Butler County 911 is reporting no injuries or transports from the location. This is a developing story....

