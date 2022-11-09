Read full article on original website
WTHR
Yes, a Pennsylvania state representative was reelected after his death
During the midterm election on Nov. 8, 2022, voters cast their ballots for members of Congress, along with state senators and representatives. Some people on social media claimed Pennsylvania voters reelected a state representative who died before the election took place. VERIFY readers Ian H. and Allen asked the team to look into whether that’s true.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Former chief of staff says she was fired for reporting mold in state House district office
The former chief of staff for a Westmoreland County state legislator is suing him and members of the House Republican Caucus alleging that she was fired for reporting mold in the district office. Marcel Nicole Ingram of West Newton is suing in federal court for retaliation under Pennsylvania’s Whistleblower law...
Dead lawmaker elected in western Pa. district spurs fraud conspiracies
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to reflect the Green Party candidate, Zarah Livingston, has received 14.11 % of the vote. A long-serving Democratic state House member easily won re-election in suburban Pittsburgh on Tuesday -even though he had been dead for a month. State Rep. Tony DeLuca,...
Westmoreland's support of GOP candidates not enough for Pa. victories
Although many agree Westmoreland County is a key to victory for state Republican candidates, the margins of victory here this week weren’t enough to translate into statewide wins for GOP gubernatorial and senate hopefuls. “It’s our job to run up the score, and it didn’t happen enough last night,”...
Pa. lieutenant governor to-be Austin Davis joins historic class of Black people elected to high office
Austin Davis, a 32-year-old state lawmaker from Allegheny County, made history Tuesday night. With the gubernatorial election called by the Associated Press for Democrat Josh Shapiro, Davis, who is on the ticket with Shapiro, becomes the first African American elected lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania. He also becomes the highest ranking Black elected official to serve in the Commonwealth.
John Fetterman is projected PA Senate winner: 3 things you need to know
PITTSBURGH (CBS) -- Who is Pennsylvania's prospective next senator, John Fetterman?CBS News projects the Democratic lieutenant governor has defeated Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz, a surgeon and former TV host.The Oz-Fetterman race was one of the most closely watched Senate contests, deemed a toss-up that could tip the balance of power in either party's favor. It was also one of the most expensive Senate races.Here are three quick things to know about Fetterman, including a few policy positions he has mentioned.He was the mayor of Braddock, PAFrom 2006 to 2019, Fetterman was mayor of Braddock, a borough outside Pittsburgh in Allegheny County. He...
Chris Deluzio Declares Himself Winner Of US House Seat Representing Pennsylvania
The Democratic candidate to represent Pennsylvania's 17th District, Christopher Deluzio has declared himself the winner of his race against Republican Jeremy Shaffer. He posted the announcement on Twitter shortly after 11 p.m. on Nov. 8, 2022. "I am honored and grateful that the people of #PA17 have elected me as...
pghcitypaper.com
LIVE: Pennsylvania midterm election night results
Welcome to Pittsburgh City Paper's live Election Night coverage. As votes are counted, we'll continue to update this page with key developments in the major statewide races as well as several local contests. We'll also have live updates from Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman's campaign watch party, as our staff...
WPXI Pittsburgh
Allegheny County court issues cease and desist against group impersonating poll security
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — The Court of Common Pleas of Allegheny County issued a cease and desist order against a group impersonating poll security. According to officials, the group, who called themselves “The Commission Security,” went to different polling places across the county, indicating they were poll security.
Election Day Issues: Several local polling locations forced to open late
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Several local polling locations were forced to open late this Election Day, leading to voters being told to come back later or vote provisionally. Channel 11′s Angie Moreschi has been tracking the problems all day, and found that the locations opened late due to poll-workers or judge of elections showing up late.
Pittsburgh City Council president says West End 'excluded' from public discussions about police chief search
Pittsburgh City Council President Theresa Kail-Smith on Wednesday said she felt her West End council district was “excluded” from conversations about what city residents hope to see in the city’s new police chief. Mayor Ed Gainey’s administration held listening sessions over the past few weeks at Carrick...
wtae.com
Cease and desist order issued against people claiming to be poll security
A court order just issued against a group calling themselves "the commission security". Pittsburgh's Action News 4 has been told they were going to some polling places throughout Allegheny County Tuesday indicating they were poll security. They are now prohibited from traveling to or entering any polling place within the...
pghcitypaper.com
Attention, Allegheny County voters: If your name is on this list, you need to correct your mail-in ballot
Due to a recent order from the Pennsylvania Supreme Court regarding written dates on mail-in and absentee ballots, more than 1,000 ballots previously submitted to the Allegheny County Elections Division will not be counted in tomorrow’s election unless the voters in question correct them in person at the county election office today or tomorrow.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Brian Callaci: Reining in UPMC’s monopsony power key to addressing workforce crisis in Pittsburgh hospitals
What do self-proclaimed freelance writer Stephen King and UPMC registered nurse Jodi Faltin have in common? They’re both fighting back against corporate monopsony power that eliminates competition in the labor market and allows employers to dictate terms to workers. Whether you’re selling horror stories or expertise in providing patient...
11 Investigates: Programs to help troubled kids turn down millions in pandemic relief funding
PITTSBURGH — They are children “at risk”; often neglected or even delinquent in special educational programs struggling to give them a brighter future. So why would so many of those programs in our area turn down thousands of dollars in state funding?. In a surprising investigation, reporter...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
David R. Cashman, longtime jurist in Allegheny County, dies at 76
For many judges in Allegheny County’s criminal courts division, giving the opening instructions in a jury trial can be monotonous. The information — outside of the name of the defendant and charges they face — doesn’t change. It’s page after page of reading aloud to make sure jurors know how to perform their job.
Rostraver Airport restaurant closes, authority seeks another tenant
If someone wants to open a restaurant in Rostraver, the Westmoreland County Airport Authority has just the space for it. The airport authority this week authorized its engineer, Scott Kunselman, and architect, Ethan Hine, to prepare floor plans and dimensions for a request for proposals for use of the space occupied by Eagles Landing II, a restaurant that closed this summer.
New public works facility won't be ready to help Pittsburgh's South Hills neighborhoods this winter
Residents in Pittsburgh’s South Hills neighborhoods might not be wishing for a white Christmas this year. A Department of Public Works facility that was supposed to bring snow plows, salt and other supplies to the district won’t be built this winter, Councilman Anthony Coghill said. Coghill represents Pittsburgh...
Butler woman fined, ordered to repay $45K in stolen Social Security benefits
A Butler woman has been ordered to pay a $1,000 fine and complete 150 hours of community service for stealing Social Security benefits. Amy Lynn Snow, 54, was ordered to repay more than $45,400 that she stole by Chief U.S. District Judge Mark R. Hornak in federal court in Pittsburgh.
wtae.com
Butler County fire department battling Penn Township fire
PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Butler County first responders are fighting a fire in Penn Township in Butler County as of 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. The two-alarm house fire is affecting 117 Morgan Rd. Butler County 911 is reporting no injuries or transports from the location. This is a developing story....
