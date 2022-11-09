Read full article on original website
news4sanantonio.com
REWARD: Suspect wanted after fatally shooting another man in the head
SAN ANTONIO – Police are on the lookout for a suspect who shot a man in the head following an argument. The incident happened on Dec. 14, 2021, on Cincinnati Avenue, towards the Northwest Side of town. Police say the victim of the shooting was huddled with a group...
KSAT 12
Man shot during altercation just south of downtown; suspect in custody, police say
SAN ANTONIO – One man is in the hospital and another man is in custody after an altercation turned into a shooting just south of downtown early Friday morning, according to San Antonio police. The incident occurred around 12:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of South Alamo Street, not...
news4sanantonio.com
One person dead, three others injured after horrific rollover crash on Southwest Side
SAN ANTONIO - One person is dead and three others injured after a rollover accident on the Southwest Side. The deadly accident happened around 12:30 a.m. Saturday off Interstate 35 and Poteet Jourdanton Highway. Police said the vehicle was speeding when the driver lost control of the vehicle and drove...
news4sanantonio.com
Man arrested for shooting neighbor's son in the face, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man is now behind bars, accused of shooting his neighbor's son in the face with a shotgun. 48-year-old Eutimio Antonio Gonzales was taken into custody Friday morning. Investigators say it started with an argument on Price Avenue on the Southwest Side. According to an arrest...
KTSA
Off-duty Border Patrol Agent shoots burglary suspect at San Antonio apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An off duty border patrol agent stopped a burglary at a West Side apartment complex Friday morning. It happed at around 2 A.M. at the Dalian 151 Apartments in 10000 block of Ingram Road. Police report the off-duty agent, who also works as a...
KSAT 12
3 suspects on the run after attacking parking lot attendant in gas station robbery, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are working to track down three suspects accused of assaulting a parking lot attendant during a gas station robbery on the West Side. The incident happened at 2 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at a 7-Eleven gas station. Police said the...
KSAT 12
Woodlawn Lake neighbors surprised by illegal gambling operation hiding in plain sight
SAN ANTONIO – Neighbors near Woodlawn Lake are shocked after Bexar County deputies raided a home that was the site of an illegal gambling operation. Alphonso Santos has lived in the 400 block of W. Woodlawn Avenue for nearly eight months and, for the first time, came home on Thursday night to find his street filled with police lights and patrol cars.
KSAT 12
Man accused of robbing clerk at West Side convenience store
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have arrested a man accused of robbing an employee at a West Side convenience store. Felton Brady III, 23, has been charged with aggravated robbery in connection with the incident on Oct. 13 at the store in the 7300 block of Marbach Road, records with the Bexar County Jail show.
KSAT 12
New Braunfels police searching for suspect in restaurant burglary
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – The New Braunfels Police Department is asking for the community’s help to identify a restaurant burglary suspect. Surveillance camera video shows a man breaking into the 7 Monks Café restaurant on the 400 block of North Seguin Avenue around 2:50 a.m. on Tuesday.
KTSA
San Antonio police looking for suspect in H-E-B stabbing on southwest side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers are looking for a suspect connected to a stabbing at an H-E-B location on the southwest side. Investigators say the stabbing happened in the self-checkout line at the store located on Valley Hi Drive on October 23. The victim was a 30-year-old man who was stabbed three times while he was waiting to checkout.
KSAT 12
Man killed in rollover crash on Loop 410 on Southwest Side
SAN ANTONIO – A man was killed in a rollover crash on Loop 410 on the Southwest Side on Friday morning. San Antonio police said the crash happened at 5 a.m. on the westbound lanes of the highway near Palo Alto Road, not far from Somerset Road and Palo Alto College.
KSAT 12
SAPD: 3-vehicle crash on Northwest Side sends pair to hospital
SAN ANTONIO – Two people were taken to an area hospital following a three-vehicle crash on the city’s Northwest Side late Wednesday night, according to San Antonio police. The crash happened around 10:45 p.m. on the Loop 410 access road, near Callaghan Road. According to police, a pickup...
KSAT 12
SAPD searching for person who pointed gun at woman at Alamo Heights-area emergency room
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for a person wanted for threatening an employee at the Methodist ER in Alamo Heights with a gun. Police said a 33-year-old woman arrived to work at the facility at 250 E. Basse Road just before 7 a.m. on Oct. 16 when a blue vehicle parked in front of her car.
KSAT 12
Driver, passenger killed after vehicle crash on access road of Loop 410
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a vehicle crash left two people dead early Thursday morning. The crash happened around 1 a.m. in the 100 block of SW Loop 410 near Highway 151, on the city’s far West Side. According to police, a male driver...
San Antonio police release video of Councilman Clayton Perry's erratic encounter after car crash
Perry was arrested Thursday for failing to stop and provide information, and SAPD says it also will file DWI charges.
KSAT 12
Four units damaged, residents displaced after fire at North Side apartment complex
SAN ANTOINIO – Four units at a North Side apartment complex were damaged Tuesday afternoon due to a fire. The San Antonio Fire Department said the blaze broke out just before 4:30 p.m. at a two-story complex in the 8400 block of Lindenwood Drive, not far from Nacogdoches Road and Loop 410.
foxsanantonio.com
Pair of suspicious fires destroy West Side home
SAN ANTONIO - Firefighters are investigating the cause of a fire that damaged a home on the West Side. The fire started just before 9 p.m. Tuesday at a home along Harriman Place near U.S. Highway 90. Crews were initially concerned that someone might have been inside at the time,...
KSAT 12
Man arrested after shots fired in neighborhood, standoff with officers, Converse police say
CONVERSE, Texas – UPDATE: A man is in custody following a six-hour standoff inside a home in Converse on Tuesday night, according to the Converse Police Department. Authorities say detectives obtained a search warrant and an arrest warrant for the residence after continued attempts to establish communication. Converse police...
foxsanantonio.com
REWARD: Police searching for man who pulled gun on North Side hospital worker
SAN ANTONIO - Police are searching for a man who pulled a gun on a woman in the parking lot of a North Side hospital. The incident happened just before 7 a.m. on Oct. 16 at Methodist ER Alamo Heights off East Basse Road near U.S. Highway 281. Police said...
KTSA
San Antonio Police release body cam footage from officer’s interaction with Councilman Clayton Perry
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio City Councilman Clayton Perry turned himself in at the courthouse Thursday afternoon after a warrant was issued for his arrest. The warrant was for failure to stop and give information following a hit and run crash on Redland Road Sunday night. Perry...
