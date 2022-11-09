ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

2022 Unofficial election updates: Shapiro, Fetterman on top

By NCPA Staff
 3 days ago

Unofficial results show Josh Shapiro ahead of Douglas Mastriano and John Fetterman narrowly beating Mehmet Oz for the State's Senate seat after Tuesday's election.

Dan Meuser, candidate for the 9th Congressional District, and Glenn Thompson, candidate for the 15th Congressional District, were both victorious.

Unofficial election results for Central Pennsylvania and statewide 2022 election races as of 6 a.m.:

United States Senator

John Fetterman: 2,501,681 (50.16%) (D)Mehmet Oz: 2,364,983 (47.42%) (R)Erik Gerhardt: 68,024Richard L. Weiss: 28,078 Daniel Wassmer: 24,686

Governor and Lieutenant Governor

Josh Shapiro: 2,767,209 (55.47%) (D)Douglas V. Mastriano: 2,131,665 (42.73%) (R)Matt Hackenburg: 48,194 Christina DiGiulio: 22,545Joe Soloski: 19,137

Congress

Representative in 9th District in Congress

Amanda R. Waldman: 32.31% (D)Dan Meuser: 67.69% (R)

Representative in 15th District in Congress

Mike Molesevich: 21.40% D) Glenn GT Thompson: 78.60% (R)

Lycoming County

Representative in the 83rd District

Jamie Flick: 100% (R)

Representative in the 84th District

Joe Hamm: 100% (R)

Columbia County

Representative in the 109th Legislative District

Edward Giannattasio: 27.94% (D) Robert Leadbeter: 63.74% (R)

Potter County

Representative in the 67th Legislative District

Martin Causer: 100% (R)

Tioga County

Representative in the 68th Legislative District

Clint Owlet: 100% (R)

Sullivan County

Representative in the 84th Legislative District

Joe Hamm: 100% (R)

Bradford County

Representative in the 68th Legislative District

Clint Owlet: 100% (R)

Representative in the 110th Legislative District

Tina Pickett: 100% (R)

Centre County

Representative in the 77th Legislative District

Harry Scott Conklin: 61.99% (D)Stephen Yetsko: 38.01% (R)

Representative in the 87th Legislative District

Paul R. Takac, Jr: 56.14% (D)Justin Behrens: 43.86% (R)

Representative in the 171th Legislative District

Robert Zeigler: 34.53% (D)Kerry Benninghoff: 65.47% (R)

Clinton County

Representative in the 76th Legislative District

Denise Maris: 32.18% (D)Stephanie Borowicz: 67.82% (R)

Union County

Representative in the 76th Legislative District

Denise Maris: 32.18% (D)Stephanie Borowicz: 67.82% (R)

Representative in the 83rd Legislative District

Jamie Flick: 100% (R)

Representative in the 85th Legislative District

David Rowe: 100% (R)

Snyder County

Representative in the 85th Legislative District

David Rowe: 100% (R)

Northumberland County

Representative in the 107th Legislative District

Ryan Mock: 28.52% (D)Joanne Carol Stehr: 71.48% (R)

Representative in the 108th Legislative District

Lynda Culver Schlegel: 100% (R)

Montour County

Representative in the 108th Legislative District

Lynda Culver Schlegel: 100% (R)

Democrats buoyed by election returns in Pennsylvania House

Harrisburg, Pa. (AP) — Democrats in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives are likely to make significant gains in the chamber, and some even see hope they could retake the majority once smoke clears from the Tuesday election they began with a 23-seat gap behind the Republicans. With vote counting still underway, Democrats were facing a couple of potential losses in western Pennsylvania and one in Wilkes-Barre, while Republicans were trailing in key races outside Philadelphia and others near Harrisburg, the Poconos and the Pittsburgh area. ...
Late Pennsylvania rep was on ballot due to law, not fraud

CLAIM: Pennsylvania reelected state Rep. Tony DeLuca, who is dead, which is suggestive of shoddy elections or cheating. AP’S ASSESSMENT: Missing context. DeLuca, 85, died a month before Tuesday’s midterm elections. State law stipulates that substitutes, in the case of the death of a candidate, cannot be submitted after ballots have started printing — late September, in this case. A special election will be held to fill his seat. THE...
How disputes over vote certification could play out in Pennsylvania counties after 2022 election

This article is made possible through Spotlight PA’s collaboration with Votebeat, a nonpartisan news organization covering local election administration and voting. This article is available for reprint under the terms of Votebeat’s republishing policy. Harrisburg, Pa. — When polls close at 8 p.m. on Election Day, a nearly three-week process to finalize and certify results will begin, a period in which candidates could lodge objections to certain votes and spark protracted legal fights that would draw out a normally routine process. ...
Midterm milestones: 1st lesbian governor; MD's Black gov

A Massachusetts Democrat is the country’s first openly lesbian candidate to be elected to the office of governor. In Maryland, voters elected the state's first Black governor. Vermont will finally send a woman to Congress, after being the only state not to ever have female representation in the House. Across the country, women, LGBTQ and Black candidates broke barriers as part of a new generation of politicians elected to governor's offices and seats in Congress. ...
Former Pa. governors ask candidates Doug Mastriano, Josh Shapiro to accept results of Nov. 8 election

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Harrisburg, Pa. — Pennsylvania’s four living former governors on Monday sent a letter to the main party candidates vying for the position on Nov. 8, urging them to respect and accept the results of the election regardless of the outcome. In...
1.4 million Pennsylvanians asked to vote by mail. Here’s what that means for Election Week 2022 counting.

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Harrisburg, Pa. — More than 1.4 million people in Pennsylvania requested to vote by mail for the Nov. 8 election, but county officials don’t expect it to take several days to complete the count like in 2020 when the slow pace was used to cast unfounded doubt on the integrity of the results. ...
LIVE UPDATES: The polls are open for Pa. Election Day 2022. Here’s what you need to know.

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Welcome to Election Day 2022 in Pennsylvania. Today, seven Spotlight PA reporters — in collaboration with our partners from Votebeat and students from the News Lab @ Penn State University — are monitoring voting across the state and will keep you...
Justice Department to monitor Centre County polls for compliance with Federal Voting Rights Laws

Washington, D.C. – The Justice Department will monitor compliance with federal voting rights laws in 64 jurisdictions across 24 states for the Nov. 8, 2022 general election. Since the passage of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, the Civil Rights Division has regularly monitored elections in the field in jurisdictions around the country to protect the rights of voters. The Civil Rights Division enforces the federal voting rights laws that protect the rights of all citizens to access the ballot. ...
Staffing crisis strains child services in Pa., officials say Lycoming County in good shape

As reports of child abuse rise throughout Pennsylvania and across the country, low staff and high turnover rates make providing social services to these children an ever-increasing challenge, according to state and local experts. “I’ve never seen staffing as bad as it is right now,” said Brian Bornman, Executive Director of Pennsylvania Children and Youth or Child Welfare Services, who has worked with the state’s children and youth for 30 years. ...
Indigenous names of the Susquehanna Greenway

Reprinted from the Susquehanna Greenway Partnership. The Susquehanna River has drawn people to its banks for thousands of years. Many of our Susquehanna Greenway River Towns were built where former Native American villages once maintained extensive agricultural fields, towns, and roads along the easily navigable shores of the Susquehanna River. Acknowledging the importance of Indigenous people in Pennsylvania’s past, present, and future is key to understanding and respecting the Susquehanna...
Why is Yoga Pennsylvania's most popular fitness class?

Milton, Pa. — Fitness classes exploded in popularity in the United States in the 1970s and have maintained their appeal ever since. From side rooms in gyms and recreational centers to public parks and dedicated studios, Americans are often eager to participate in group exercise. According to a recent analysis of Google search data, Yoga is both the most popular fitness class in Pennsylvania and across the country as a whole. ...
Game Commission makes it easier to get antlerless deer licenses

Changes are in store for hunters who purchase anterless deer licenses by mail each year. Senate Bill 431, which would allow hunters to buy antlerless licenses through the HuntFishPA automated licensing service, was signed into law last week. When it takes effect with the 2023-24 license year, antlerless licenses will be available for purchase online or in person at any license issuing agent. In addition to support from the Game...
Police looking for shooter in Snyder County

McClure, Pa. — State police are looking for a man who allegedly shot a victim last night in Mifflin County and then fled to Snyder County. State police at Lewistown say Adam Fink, 28, was last seen in the area of 6th Avenue in McClure in western Snyder County. Fink allegedly shot a 20-year-old victim shortly after 10 p.m. Nov. 9 at the 5800 block of Route 522 in West Decatur Township, just over the Snyder County line. ...
American Rescue Plan Funds at work: Tree planting on West Fourth St. in Newberry

Williamsport, Pa. — Forty new saplings were planted along West Fourth Street in Newberry Thursday. The trees, a mix of Hackberry and Zelcova, were planted in the three-foot strips between sidewalks and the street. They will replace trees that were taken down during the streetscape project in the Newberry section of Williamsport. "These tree varieties were chosen for their upright characteristics, so they're better for smaller areas," said Chad Eckert,...
Alleged shooter, accomplice caught

McClure, Pa. — The manhunt for a shooter who reportedly fled to Snyder County after an attempted robbery has been caught, police announced today. Adam Douglas Fink, 28, was last seen in the area of Sixth Avenue in McClure in western Snyder County on Nov. 9. Fink allegedly shot a 20-year-old victim shortly after 10 p.m. at the 5800 block of Route 522 in West Decatur Township, just over the Snyder County line. ...
PennDOT: Watch roadways during heavy rainfall from Tropical Storm Nicole

PennDOT is reminding drivers to stay alert on the roads as heavy rain is expected tomorrow from Tropical Storm Nicole. Heavy widespread rainfall is anticipated across the state Friday and overnight into Saturday. There is potential for flooding on roadways and in low-lying areas. Rain is expected to begin tomorrow morning and continue throughout that day and overnight. The heaviest rain is expected in the northwest region of the state,...
Police looking for tattooed suspects

Williamsport, Pa. — Police are looking for a man and woman they believe stole a wallet that was accidentally left behind in a grocery store cart. Police say a 31-year-old South Williamsport woman left her wallet in a cart at the Weis Market on River Avenue in Loyalsock Township on Sept. 18. The tan wallet, which is valued at $30, also contained $30 in cash. Surveillance video shows two suspects:...
Community Policy