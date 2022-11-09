2022 Unofficial election updates: Shapiro, Fetterman on top

Unofficial results show Josh Shapiro ahead of Douglas Mastriano and John Fetterman narrowly beating Mehmet Oz for the State's Senate seat after Tuesday's election.

Dan Meuser, candidate for the 9th Congressional District, and Glenn Thompson, candidate for the 15th Congressional District, were both victorious.

Unofficial election results for Central Pennsylvania and statewide 2022 election races as of 6 a.m.:

United States Senator

John Fetterman: 2,501,681 (50.16%) (D)Mehmet Oz: 2,364,983 (47.42%) (R)Erik Gerhardt: 68,024Richard L. Weiss: 28,078 Daniel Wassmer: 24,686

Governor and Lieutenant Governor

Josh Shapiro: 2,767,209 (55.47%) (D)Douglas V. Mastriano: 2,131,665 (42.73%) (R)Matt Hackenburg: 48,194 Christina DiGiulio: 22,545Joe Soloski: 19,137

Congress

Representative in 9th District in Congress

Amanda R. Waldman: 32.31% (D)Dan Meuser: 67.69% (R)

Representative in 15th District in Congress

Mike Molesevich: 21.40% D) Glenn GT Thompson: 78.60% (R)

Lycoming County

Representative in the 83rd District

Jamie Flick: 100% (R)

Representative in the 84th District

Joe Hamm: 100% (R)

Columbia County

Representative in the 109th Legislative District

Edward Giannattasio: 27.94% (D) Robert Leadbeter: 63.74% (R)

Potter County

Representative in the 67th Legislative District

Martin Causer: 100% (R)

Tioga County

Representative in the 68th Legislative District

Clint Owlet: 100% (R)

Sullivan County

Representative in the 84th Legislative District

Joe Hamm: 100% (R)

Bradford County

Representative in the 68th Legislative District

Clint Owlet: 100% (R)

Representative in the 110th Legislative District

Tina Pickett: 100% (R)

Centre County

Representative in the 77th Legislative District

Harry Scott Conklin: 61.99% (D)Stephen Yetsko: 38.01% (R)

Representative in the 87th Legislative District

Paul R. Takac, Jr: 56.14% (D)Justin Behrens: 43.86% (R)

Representative in the 171th Legislative District

Robert Zeigler: 34.53% (D)Kerry Benninghoff: 65.47% (R)

Clinton County

Representative in the 76th Legislative District

Denise Maris: 32.18% (D)Stephanie Borowicz: 67.82% (R)

Union County

Representative in the 76th Legislative District

Denise Maris: 32.18% (D)Stephanie Borowicz: 67.82% (R)

Representative in the 83rd Legislative District

Jamie Flick: 100% (R)

Representative in the 85th Legislative District

David Rowe: 100% (R)

Snyder County

Representative in the 85th Legislative District

David Rowe: 100% (R)

Northumberland County

Representative in the 107th Legislative District

Ryan Mock: 28.52% (D)Joanne Carol Stehr: 71.48% (R)

Representative in the 108th Legislative District

Lynda Culver Schlegel: 100% (R)

Montour County

Representative in the 108th Legislative District

Lynda Culver Schlegel: 100% (R)