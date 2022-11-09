2022 Unofficial election updates: Shapiro, Fetterman on top
Unofficial results show Josh Shapiro ahead of Douglas Mastriano and John Fetterman narrowly beating Mehmet Oz for the State's Senate seat after Tuesday's election.
Dan Meuser, candidate for the 9th Congressional District, and Glenn Thompson, candidate for the 15th Congressional District, were both victorious.
Unofficial election results for Central Pennsylvania and statewide 2022 election races as of 6 a.m.:
United States Senator
John Fetterman: 2,501,681 (50.16%) (D)Mehmet Oz: 2,364,983 (47.42%) (R)Erik Gerhardt: 68,024Richard L. Weiss: 28,078 Daniel Wassmer: 24,686
Governor and Lieutenant Governor
Josh Shapiro: 2,767,209 (55.47%) (D)Douglas V. Mastriano: 2,131,665 (42.73%) (R)Matt Hackenburg: 48,194 Christina DiGiulio: 22,545Joe Soloski: 19,137
Congress
Representative in 9th District in Congress
Amanda R. Waldman: 32.31% (D)Dan Meuser: 67.69% (R)
Representative in 15th District in Congress
Mike Molesevich: 21.40% D) Glenn GT Thompson: 78.60% (R)
Lycoming County
Representative in the 83rd District
Jamie Flick: 100% (R)
Representative in the 84th District
Joe Hamm: 100% (R)
Columbia County
Representative in the 109th Legislative District
Edward Giannattasio: 27.94% (D) Robert Leadbeter: 63.74% (R)
Potter County
Representative in the 67th Legislative District
Martin Causer: 100% (R)
Tioga County
Representative in the 68th Legislative District
Clint Owlet: 100% (R)
Sullivan County
Representative in the 84th Legislative District
Joe Hamm: 100% (R)
Bradford County
Representative in the 68th Legislative District
Clint Owlet: 100% (R)
Representative in the 110th Legislative District
Tina Pickett: 100% (R)
Centre County
Representative in the 77th Legislative District
Harry Scott Conklin: 61.99% (D)Stephen Yetsko: 38.01% (R)
Representative in the 87th Legislative District
Paul R. Takac, Jr: 56.14% (D)Justin Behrens: 43.86% (R)
Representative in the 171th Legislative District
Robert Zeigler: 34.53% (D)Kerry Benninghoff: 65.47% (R)
Clinton County
Representative in the 76th Legislative District
Denise Maris: 32.18% (D)Stephanie Borowicz: 67.82% (R)
Union County
Representative in the 76th Legislative District
Denise Maris: 32.18% (D)Stephanie Borowicz: 67.82% (R)
Representative in the 83rd Legislative District
Jamie Flick: 100% (R)
Representative in the 85th Legislative District
David Rowe: 100% (R)
Snyder County
Representative in the 85th Legislative District
David Rowe: 100% (R)
Northumberland County
Representative in the 107th Legislative District
Ryan Mock: 28.52% (D)Joanne Carol Stehr: 71.48% (R)
Representative in the 108th Legislative District
Lynda Culver Schlegel: 100% (R)
Montour County
Representative in the 108th Legislative District
Lynda Culver Schlegel: 100% (R)
