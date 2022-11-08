Read full article on original website
Nevada Senate race called, Catherine Cortez Masto wins the seat
NEVADA – The U.S. Senate race in Nevada has been called by AP News in favor of Democratic candidate Catherine Cortez Masto. With 97 percent of votes counted, including those from the state’s largest county, 481,659 votes (48.7%) have gone to Masto, while Republican candidate Adam Laxalt received 476.676 (48.2%).
Nevada Democratic Reps. Horsford, Titus win targeted seats
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada Democratic Congressman Steven Horsford has won reelection to a fourth term, turning back Republican Samuel Peters in a key swing district the GOP had targeted nationally in its bid to take control of the U.S. House. He joined fellow Democratic Rep. Dina Titus in the winner’s circle on Friday. Titus defeated Republican Mark Robertson. Horsford’s district stretching from Las Vegas through suburbs into rural areas all the way to the Utah state line has changed hands between parties the past decade. Peters, a war veteran, lost the GOP congressional primary in 2020. He had aligned himself closely with former President Donald Trump.
Control of Congress: Why the AP hasn’t called the House
Neither party has reached the necessary threshold to win control in the House heading into Sunday. That’s why The Associated Press hasn’t yet called control of the chamber some five days after polls opened. Democrats kept the Senate with Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto’s win in Nevada. Republicans are inching closer to seizing the House but aren’t there yet. California has a dozen races remain to be called and millions of votes left to count. The Associated Press doesn’t make projections and declares winners when it’s determined there is no scenario that would allow a trailing candidate to close the gap.
Democrat Pat Ryan reelected to Congress in New York
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Pat Ryan has won a full term representing part of New York’s Hudson Valley in Congress. Ryan defeated Republican challenger Colin Schmitt in a very close race. He is one of just a few Democrats in the suburbs around New York City who held off Republican opponents in the midterm election. The Democrat initially won a seat in Congress in August in a special election to finish out the term of former U.S. Rep. Antonio Delgado, who resigned to become lieutenant governor. Ryan campaigned hard on abortion rights. He is a former Ulster County executive.
Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez wins election to U.S. House in Washington’s 3rd Congressional District
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez wins election to U.S. House in Washington’s 3rd Congressional District.
US Democrats celebrate Senate win over distraught Republicans
Democrats celebrated Sunday a stunning victory to hold the US Senate, leaving Republicans in disarray and providing a critical base of political and legislative support for the remainder of Joe Biden's presidency. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said the result was a "vindication" of Democrats' achievements, and a clear rejection of the "anti-democratic, authoritarian, nasty and divisive direction" offered by former president Donald Trump and his loyalists.
Rep. Schrier defeats challenger Larkin in hotly contested 8th congressional district race
ISSAQUAH, Wash. – Democratic Representative Kim Schrier defeated Republican challenger Matt Larkin in a close matchup for Washington’s eighth congressional district seat. The national Republican and Democratic parties targeted the seat, which has historically leaned conservative. Schrier first won it in 2018, after longtime Republican Rep. Dave Reichert retired.
Trump-endorsed Sheriff Joe Lombardo defeats Nevada governor
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A career police officer and sheriff in Las Vegas who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump has been elected governor in Nevada. Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo’s narrow victory over Democrat Steve Sisolak became clear Friday, after several days of ballot counting. That was partly due to a broad vote-by-mail law passed by the state Legislature in 2020. It requires counties to accept ballots postmarked by Election Day if they arrive up to four days later. Lombardo sometimes distanced himself from Trump during the campaign, and never offered an endorsement of unfounded claims that the 2020 presidential election was marred by fraud.
US midterm elections: Democrats retain control of Senate as House race still undecided – live
Joe Biden and Chuck Schumer hail achievement after Nevada victory as Georgia Senate heads to runoff
U.S. Senate to tackle debt ceiling, Majority Leader Schumer says
Nov 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate will need to address the nation's debt ceiling in coming weeks, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Sunday, vowing to tackle it and other major issues in a "productive" session before the current Congress ends.
EXPLAINER: Where does the student loan debt plan stand?
President Joe Biden’s plan to provide millions of borrowers with up to $20,000 apiece in federal student-loan forgiveness has been blocked by a second federal court, leaving millions of borrowers wondering if they’ll get debt relief at all. On Thursday, U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman ruled that the program usurped Congress’ power to make laws. The administration immediately said it would appeal. It’s not the only challenge the plan faces. Last month, the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in St. Louis had already put loan forgiveness on temporary hold while it considers a challenge from six Republican-led states. The fate of the plan will likely eventually end up in the Supreme Court, meaning a final decision is a ways off.
Federal judge in Texas blocks President Joe Biden’s student debt relief program
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Federal judge in Texas blocks President Joe Biden’s student debt relief program.
Democrats' control of US Senate means boost for Biden
Democrats' continued control of the US Senate is not merely a symbolic victory for Joe Biden; the come-from-behind performance has real-world political implications for the president's next two years in office. Here is what controlling the Senate means for Biden and his Democrats.
US Rep. Jesus ‘Chuy’ Garcia running for mayor of Chicago
CHICAGO (AP) — U.S. Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia is joining a crowded field of candidates hoping to unseat Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot. Garcia announced his candidacy on Thursday, just two days after easily winning reelection in Congress to represent much of Chicago and parts of a number of Cook County suburbs. Garcia instantly becomes a leading contender thanks to his popularity as a congressman and a history that includes time on the City Council and on the Cook County Board of Commissioners. Garcia was scheduled to make his official announcement at a news conference on Thursday.
Speaker Hortman, DFL-ers signal right to an abortion would be "one of the first" bills passed in upcoming session
MINNEAPOLIS -- As the midterm elections come to a close, leaving Democrats in Minnesota with more legislative power than they've had in the last decade, top DFL-ers signal that legislation on abortion rights will be one of their priorities in the upcoming session.House Speaker Melissa Hortman said in an interview with Esme Murphy on WCCO Sunday Morning that putting the right to have an abortion into law was "absolutely necessary.""It will be one of the first, if not the first bill passed," Hortman said.In a meeting on Friday with newly-tapped leader of the Senate Kari Dziedzic and Gov. Tim Walz, Hortman...
AP News Summary at 9:17 a.m. EST
Democrats hold small but shrinking lead in key Arizona races. PHOENIX (AP) — Margins between Democrats and Republicans have narrowed considerably in key Arizona races. Election officials have been chipping away at counting more than half a million mail ballots returned on Election Day and shortly before. Democrats maintained small but dwindling leads in key races for U.S. Senate, governor, secretary of state and attorney general Wednesday, while Republicans were optimistic the late-counted ballots would break heavily in their favor, as they did in 2020. It could take several days before it’s clear who won some of the closer contests. With Republicans still in the hunt, it remained unclear whether the stronger-than-expected showing for Democrats would extend to Arizona.
Saturday voting barred in US Senate runoff after Georgia holidays
Early voting in a Georgia runoff for U.S. Senate can't be held on a Saturday because state law prohibits it after holidays. Georgia has two holidays before the Saturday when early voting could have been held: Thanksgiving and the state holiday formerly known as Robert E. Lee's Birthday.
