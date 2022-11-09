ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calcasieu Parish, LA

KPLC TV

Westlake Council member-elect avoids runoff by three votes

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It happens after every election - election officials gather to open and verify the numbers on the voting machines. It gives everyone a chance to marvel at some extremely close results and proves every vote does count. Election officials went to the Calcasieu voting machine...
WESTLAKE, LA
KPLC TV

Eight area runoff races on Dec. 10 ballot

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Several runoff races are on the ballot for the Dec. 10 election. Candidates had to have received 50 percent of the ballot, plus one vote in Tuesday’s election to win outright. There were eight area races in which that did not happen. CALCASIEU. WESTLAKE...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Nov. 8 ELECTION: Beauregard Parish School Board results

Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - Voters in Beauregard Parish elected school board members to five districts Tuesday. Results are complete but unofficial from the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office. Member of School Board District 1. Angela M. Deal (R) - 407 (43%) Scott Sandifer (R) - 544 (57%) -...
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Higgins, Hoggatt keep watch in 3rd District congressional election

Political newcomer Holden Hoggatt was banking on big voter turnouts in Calcasieu and Lafayette parishes early Tuesday night in his challenge for incumbent U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins’ seat. UPDATE: Clay Higgins easily secures fourth term in 3rd Congressional District. Hoggatt, a prosecutor and private attorney, was watching closely his...
LAFAYETTE, LA
KSLA

Nov. 8 ELECTION: Louisiana votes to pass three amendments

YES: 934,656 (73%) NO: 345,587 (27%) Property Tax Exemptions for Veterans with Disabilities. How the ballot read: “Do you support an amendment to expand certain property tax exemptions for property on which the homestead exemption is claimed for certain veterans with disabilities?”. What the amendment passing means: Property tax...
LOUISIANA STATE
WWL-TV

Louisiana 8 Constitutional Amendments Election Results 2022

BATON ROUGE, La. — Click here Election results from all parishes and national results. Voters in Louisiana will go to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 8 to consider eight constitutional amendments. While most of the amendments deal with taxes, state budgets, or elections, the most watched ballot item is...
LOUISIANA STATE
cenlanow.com

Open Casting Call Announced for launching in 2023

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Rapides Foundation is issuing a local casting call for various roles in their upcoming #TreatYourselfCenla campaign, launching in 2023. The campaign is looking for talent throughout Central Louisiana, specifically in Allen, Avoyelles, Catahoula, Grant, LaSalle, Natchitoches, Rapides, Vernon, and Winn parishes. You must be a resident of a listed parish to participate.
AVOYELLES PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

TDL: Bi-district round of playoffs

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The playoffs have arrived, albeit with a new format. The old class system was done away with - Select and Non-select teams are now divided into four divisions each. Seventeen local teams made the playoffs. Local pairings. Division I (Non-Select) Division II (Non-Select) #1 Iowa:...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Governor Announces Resignation of DCFS Secretary Following Second Fentanyl-Related Child Death

Louisiana Governor Announces Resignation of DCFS Secretary Following Second Fentanyl-Related Child Death. Louisiana – Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards stated on November 10, 2022, that he has accepted the resignation of Department of Children and Family Services Secretary Marketa Walters. Walters, who has led the agency since 2016, has a long and distinguished career fighting to enhance the lives of Louisiana children and families, and her expertise is recognized nationally. Her many accomplishments include implementing significant changes to the agency’s approach to foster care through the Quality Parenting Initiative and establishing Louisiana Fosters, which provides support for foster children and parents, in collaboration with Governor Edwards and First Lady Donna Edwards. Since Governor Edwards’ first term, Louisiana has seen a record number of adoptions from the foster care system, with more than 5,379 children and teens being reunited with their forever families.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Two Sentenced in Federal Court in Louisiana for Conspiring to Distribute Ketamine to Aid in Kidnapping of Louisiana Teenager, Resulting in His Death

Two Sentenced in Federal Court in Louisiana for Conspiring to Distribute Ketamine to Aid in Kidnapping of Louisiana Teenager, Resulting in His Death. Louisiana – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that, on November 9, 2022, U.S. District Court Judge Jane Triche Milazzo sentenced William Harrison Farris (“Farris”), age 43, of New Orleans, Louisiana, and Kacie Doucet (“Doucet”), age 41, of Larose, Louisiana, for their involvement in a conspiracy to drug and kidnap an 18-year-old Slidell resident, which resulted in the teen’s death Farris was sentenced to 87 months (7 years, 3 months) in prison, two years of supervised release, and a $100 obligatory special assessment charge. Doucet was sentenced to 88 months (7 years, 4 months) in prison, two years of supervised release, and a $100 obligatory special assessment charge.
LOUISIANA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Edwards' European trip costs Louisiana taxpayers more than $39,000

(The Center Square) — Hotel and airfare for Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards’ August trip to the Netherlands and France totaled more than $5,600. With his protective detail provided by the Louisiana State Police costing $33,846, the trip cost taxpayers $39,474.83. That might not be the final tally...
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

Louisiana voters reject ban on slavery, involuntary servitude; author also opposed it

Rep. Edmond Jordan (center), D-Baton Rouge, opposed an amendment he sponsored on slavery and involuntary servitude (Greg LaRose/Louisiana Illuminator) With ballots still being counted Tuesday night, six out of 10 Louisiana voters have opposed an amendment to the state constitution that would prohibit slavery and involuntary servitude but allow forced labor as part of a criminal sentence.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Calcasieu Parish News

Lake Charles, LA
