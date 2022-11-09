Read full article on original website
Related
KPLC TV
Westlake Council member-elect avoids runoff by three votes
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It happens after every election - election officials gather to open and verify the numbers on the voting machines. It gives everyone a chance to marvel at some extremely close results and proves every vote does count. Election officials went to the Calcasieu voting machine...
Voters noticed mistakes on ballots in St. Landry Parish
Voters in St. Landry parish noticed a mistake on their ballot when they voted in Tuesday's elections causing several ballots to display incorrect candidates or amendments on their perspective ballots.
KPLC TV
Eight area runoff races on Dec. 10 ballot
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Several runoff races are on the ballot for the Dec. 10 election. Candidates had to have received 50 percent of the ballot, plus one vote in Tuesday’s election to win outright. There were eight area races in which that did not happen. CALCASIEU. WESTLAKE...
KPLC TV
Nov. 8 ELECTION: Beauregard Parish School Board results
Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - Voters in Beauregard Parish elected school board members to five districts Tuesday. Results are complete but unofficial from the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office. Member of School Board District 1. Angela M. Deal (R) - 407 (43%) Scott Sandifer (R) - 544 (57%) -...
theadvocate.com
Lafayette business leader Brach Myers announces bid for Louisiana House seat in 2023
Brach Myers, a Lafayette business and civic leader, announced Thursday he is running for House District 45 in 2023. The seat is currently held by State Rep. Jean-Paul Coussan, who recently announced he is running for the State Senate on the same ballot. “I’m humbled by this outpouring of support...
theadvocate.com
Higgins, Hoggatt keep watch in 3rd District congressional election
Political newcomer Holden Hoggatt was banking on big voter turnouts in Calcasieu and Lafayette parishes early Tuesday night in his challenge for incumbent U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins’ seat. UPDATE: Clay Higgins easily secures fourth term in 3rd Congressional District. Hoggatt, a prosecutor and private attorney, was watching closely his...
ELECTION RESULTS: Louisiana State Representatives, Commissioners, and Judges
See results of the November 8, 2022 election here.
KPLC TV
Nov. 8 ELECTION: Lake Arthur elects new mayor; Elton heads to a runoff
Jeff Davis Parish, LA (KPLC) - Lake Arthur elected a new mayor Tuesday. The race for mayor of Elton, however, is headed for a Dec. 10 runoff. Results are complete but unofficial from the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office. Town of Elton:. Only one vote separated the top two...
KSLA
Nov. 8 ELECTION: Louisiana votes to pass three amendments
YES: 934,656 (73%) NO: 345,587 (27%) Property Tax Exemptions for Veterans with Disabilities. How the ballot read: “Do you support an amendment to expand certain property tax exemptions for property on which the homestead exemption is claimed for certain veterans with disabilities?”. What the amendment passing means: Property tax...
postsouth.com
Louisiana voters changed the state Constitution Tuesday; what is different
Louisiana voters made three changes to their state Constitution Tuesday that gave property tax breaks to veterans and the disabled and allows for the reduction of water use charges in some cases but rejected five proposed amendments, including one on clarifying the ban of slavery. Following are the results for...
WWL-TV
Louisiana 8 Constitutional Amendments Election Results 2022
BATON ROUGE, La. — Click here Election results from all parishes and national results. Voters in Louisiana will go to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 8 to consider eight constitutional amendments. While most of the amendments deal with taxes, state budgets, or elections, the most watched ballot item is...
cenlanow.com
Open Casting Call Announced for launching in 2023
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Rapides Foundation is issuing a local casting call for various roles in their upcoming #TreatYourselfCenla campaign, launching in 2023. The campaign is looking for talent throughout Central Louisiana, specifically in Allen, Avoyelles, Catahoula, Grant, LaSalle, Natchitoches, Rapides, Vernon, and Winn parishes. You must be a resident of a listed parish to participate.
KPLC TV
TDL: Bi-district round of playoffs
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The playoffs have arrived, albeit with a new format. The old class system was done away with - Select and Non-select teams are now divided into four divisions each. Seventeen local teams made the playoffs. Local pairings. Division I (Non-Select) Division II (Non-Select) #1 Iowa:...
Louisiana Governor Announces Resignation of DCFS Secretary Following Second Fentanyl-Related Child Death
Louisiana Governor Announces Resignation of DCFS Secretary Following Second Fentanyl-Related Child Death. Louisiana – Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards stated on November 10, 2022, that he has accepted the resignation of Department of Children and Family Services Secretary Marketa Walters. Walters, who has led the agency since 2016, has a long and distinguished career fighting to enhance the lives of Louisiana children and families, and her expertise is recognized nationally. Her many accomplishments include implementing significant changes to the agency’s approach to foster care through the Quality Parenting Initiative and establishing Louisiana Fosters, which provides support for foster children and parents, in collaboration with Governor Edwards and First Lady Donna Edwards. Since Governor Edwards’ first term, Louisiana has seen a record number of adoptions from the foster care system, with more than 5,379 children and teens being reunited with their forever families.
Two Sentenced in Federal Court in Louisiana for Conspiring to Distribute Ketamine to Aid in Kidnapping of Louisiana Teenager, Resulting in His Death
Two Sentenced in Federal Court in Louisiana for Conspiring to Distribute Ketamine to Aid in Kidnapping of Louisiana Teenager, Resulting in His Death. Louisiana – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that, on November 9, 2022, U.S. District Court Judge Jane Triche Milazzo sentenced William Harrison Farris (“Farris”), age 43, of New Orleans, Louisiana, and Kacie Doucet (“Doucet”), age 41, of Larose, Louisiana, for their involvement in a conspiracy to drug and kidnap an 18-year-old Slidell resident, which resulted in the teen’s death Farris was sentenced to 87 months (7 years, 3 months) in prison, two years of supervised release, and a $100 obligatory special assessment charge. Doucet was sentenced to 88 months (7 years, 4 months) in prison, two years of supervised release, and a $100 obligatory special assessment charge.
theadvocate.com
Sitting Crowley police chief unseated as two challengers heading to runoff; Broussard came in third
Sitting Crowley Police Chief Jimmy Broussard, currently facing charges in district court, came in third in Tuesday’s police chief race, with challengers Troy Hebert and Scott Fogleman headed into the runoff election. Hebert, a Democrat, netted over 35% of the vote and Fogleman, a Republican, secured over 27% of...
thecentersquare.com
Edwards' European trip costs Louisiana taxpayers more than $39,000
(The Center Square) — Hotel and airfare for Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards’ August trip to the Netherlands and France totaled more than $5,600. With his protective detail provided by the Louisiana State Police costing $33,846, the trip cost taxpayers $39,474.83. That might not be the final tally...
WAFB.com
Attorney General demands answers after DOTD proposes shutting down I-10 to one lane in either direction
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Attorney General Jeff Landry is calling on the Secretary of the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development to be transparent over his plans to significantly reduce the number of travel lanes on I-10 in Baton Rouge for one year or more beginning in 2024. Attorney...
KTBS
Louisiana voters reject ban on slavery, involuntary servitude; author also opposed it
Rep. Edmond Jordan (center), D-Baton Rouge, opposed an amendment he sponsored on slavery and involuntary servitude (Greg LaRose/Louisiana Illuminator) With ballots still being counted Tuesday night, six out of 10 Louisiana voters have opposed an amendment to the state constitution that would prohibit slavery and involuntary servitude but allow forced labor as part of a criminal sentence.
City Of Lake Charles Full-Time Positions Are Available
Are you or is someone you know looking for a full-time career with awesome benefits? Then look no further, because the city of Lake Charles is hiring full-time positions. The positions offer benefits including health insurance, retirement, paid holidays, paid annual leave, and paid sick leave. The city is looking...
Calcasieu Parish News
Lake Charles, LA
14K+
Followers
2K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
News and information about Lake Charles, Sulphur, Westlake, DeQuincy, and other areas of Southwest Louisiana, the state of Louisiana, and the nation.https://calcasieu.info/
Comments / 0