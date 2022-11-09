Read full article on original website
Remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole bring rain, gusts to NY, NJ
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole will move through the area later Friday, bringing unsettled conditions to the region. Rain is expected to develop by lunchtime and become heavy at times toward the evening. The high temperature will be 71 in the city, upper 60s to low 70s in the suburbs. Winds will also increase later in the afternoon. A Wind Advisory is in effect from late Friday night into Saturday morning.
NY, NJ forecast: Nice day before Tropical Storm Nicole sends rain
NEW YORK (PIX11) — High pressure will move offshore into the Atlantic as the remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole will work their way toward the region. Folks can expect mostly sunny skies Thursday afternoon with winds that will shift to the south. Temperatures will return once again to above average with a high of 65 in the city, and in the mid-60s in the suburbs.
Remnants of Nicole bring heavy rain, gusty winds as workweek ends
The remnants of Hurricane Nicole will get absorbed with a cold front and make their way toward our region Friday. While it will not be a tropical system anymore by the time it arrives here, it will still bring the potential of heavy downpours and strong winds. A Wind Advisory has been posted for the Jersey Shore and Long Island starting late Friday night as gusts may approach 50 mph.
Warming up, but remnants of Nicole to bring rain, wind later in the week
As the high shifts offshore, southerly winds will bring warmer temperatures for the rest of the week, but all eyes are on Hurricane Nicole. The storm is making its way toward Florida as a category 1 hurricane with winds of 70 mph. From there, it will hook up with a cold front and send it quickly toward our region on Friday. Some showers could develop during the day and there could be some tropical downpours by Friday night.
Showers ahead as workweek comes to an end in NY, NJ
Friday will be cloudy and windy with rain developing during the afternoon as the remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole move closer to the area. Showers ahead as workweek comes to an end in NY, …. Friday will be cloudy and windy with rain developing during the afternoon as the remnants...
