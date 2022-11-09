ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Breaking down six possible College Football Playoff scenarios

Let's run College Football Playoff scenarios. That's truly my favorite aspect of the Allstate Playoff Predictor. As we sit around and wonder who gets in if X, Y and Z all happen, the Predictor has the answers. Or, at least a probabilistic forecast. While the committee provides weekly rankings that...
GEORGIA STATE
Las Vegas Raiders LB Blake Martinez retires from football

HENDERSON, Nev. -- Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Blake Martinez, who joined the team just over a month ago, announced his retirement on social media Thursday. Martinez, 28, announced his decision four days after leading the Raiders with 11 tackles in Sunday's loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. "I had an amazing...
LAS VEGAS, NV
NFL Week 10 injuries: Who's in and out for this week's games

Week 10 of the NFL season is here, and some teams are dealing with big injury questions. The struggling Las Vegas Raiders (2-6) put tight end Darren Waller and receiver Hunter Renfrow on injured reserve on Thursday. Waller has been dealing with a hamstring injury since Week 5, while Renfrow has injuries to his ribs and a hamstring. Both players will miss at least four games.
WASHINGTON STATE
Las Vegas Raiders place Darren Waller, Hunter Renfrow on IR

HENDERSON, Nev. -- The Las Vegas Raidersplaced a pair of Pro Bowl pass-catchers -- tight end Darren Waller and slot receiver Hunter Renfrow -- on injured reserve Thursday. Waller and Renfrow will both miss at least four games, starting with Sunday's home matchup against the Colts, and will not be eligible to return until the Raiders (2-6) play the Rams on Dec. 8.
LAS VEGAS, NV
NFL midseason predictions: Playoff teams, Super Bowl picks, breakouts

We've hit the midway point of the2022 NFL season. Nine weeks down, nine to go. The first half was filled with surprises, from teams on unexpected playoff tracks to struggling veteran quarterbacks. But a lot can still happen over the two months remaining in the regular season. So we asked...
The Columbus Dispatch

We know it's only rock'n roll, but TBDBITL likes it. Watch the OSU band's halftime show

The Ohio State football team returned to Ohio Stadium this week to play Indiana after back-to-back road games. And while the Ohio State Marching Band made history earlier this season when it performed six straight new routines at halftime as the football team played six straight homes games to open the season, TBDBITL had last week off when the Buckeyes went to Northwestern. ...
COLUMBUS, OH
Packers claim safety Johnathan Abram off waivers

The Green Bay Packersclaimed Johnathan Abram off waivers from the Las Vegas Raiderson Wednesday. Abram, a 2019 first-round draft pick by the Raiders, was waived on Tuesday. The Packers lost one member of their secondary on Sunday against the Detroit Lions but it was a cornerback, Eric Stokes (ankle, knee).
GREEN BAY, WI
The Baltimore Sun

No. 1 Broadneck field hockey beats Churchill, 2-0, in Class 4A final to win first state championship since 2002

Facing perhaps the fastest field hockey team in the state, Winston Churchill coach Cay Miller said she asked her team to be the “speed bump” that slowed No. 1 Broadneck. In Saturday’s Class 4A state final, however, it was the Bruins who played the part of a road block. Junior Mady Quigley and senior Maya Everett each scored goals, and the Bruins’ lightning-quick midfield and defense did the ...
ANNAPOLIS, MD

