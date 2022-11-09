Read full article on original website
Kait 8
Missouri marijuana legalization impacts counties at state line
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Those in the Natural State are going to be tempted to go over the state line for a smoke, but law enforcement is saying to be patient. On Tuesday, Nov. 8, Missourians took to the polls and passed Amendment 3 during midterm elections. This legalized...
Million + Jaw-Dropping Lights at Christmas Capital of Arkansas
Each holiday season there is a charming small town in Arkansas that has become the "Christmas Capital of Arkansas," the place, Batesville on the White River. Riverside Park comes alive with the magic of Christmas that features over a million twinkling lights that seem to flutter and reflect off the banks of the river. This White River Wonderland is home to one of the largest light displays in the state that includes a huge 70-foot LED lighted Ferris Wheel that visitors can ride.
Kait 8
Football Friday Night (11/11/22)
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The state playoffs kick off tonight in Arkansas while district championships are on the line in Missouri. History could be made in Pocahontas. Connor Baker has 96 rushing touchdowns in his decorated career. He needs 1 to tie and 2 to break the state record set by former Tennessee and NFL running back Cedric Houston. By the way the Redskins are 9 and 1, 4A-3 champions, and have homefield advantage for at least the first two rounds. Charles Baty’s squad hosts Lincoln this evening at Schoonover Stadium.
Kait 8
Fonticiella wins prosecuting attorney race
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Sonia Fonticiella has been elected prosecuting attorney. She defeated Martin E. Lilly. She will serve the 2nd Judicial District, which includes Craighead, Poinsett, Clay, Greene, Mississippi, and Crittenden Counties. You can track all Election Day results by clicking here. You can also find more information by...
Kait 8
Two killed in head-on collision
CABOT, Ark. (KAIT) - Two people, including a Batesville man, died Thursday in a head-on crash. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 2:15 p.m. Nov. 10 on Highway 5 in Cabot in Lonoke County. According to the preliminary crash report, 25-year-old Laiken Sloan May of El Paso, Arkansas,...
Officials searching for missing Pope Co. veteran
POPE COUNTY, Ark. — The Pope County Sheriff's Office is seeking information on a missing Batesville veteran. 50-year-old Shannon Lee Collins was last seen on the morning of March 12, 2021, after he allegedly walked away from his home in Pottsville. Shannon was reported missing nine months later by...
Kait 8
Craighead County races headed to runoffs
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Some Craighead County voters will need to return to the polls to decide three races. Craighead County Election Coordinator Jennifer Clack said Wednesday that the following contests would be decided in the upcoming runoff elections:. Jonesboro Alderman Ward 1 Position 1. Guy Pardew, Jr. Janice Porter.
Kait 8
Rapper arrested in Jonesboro charged with gun and drug trafficking
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – An Arkansas rapper, Freddie Gladney III, known as Bankroll Freddie, was arrested in Jonesboro as part of a federal drug and gun roundup conducted across the state Wednesday morning. According to court documents, Bankroll Freddie and his father, Freddie Gladney Junior, were arrested by U.S....
Two Arkansas players win $100,000 each in Powerball drawing
While a single ticket in California won Tuesday morning’s big $2.04 billion jackpot, two lucky Natural State players were able to claim big money.
Kait 8
Driver crashes into store
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police and emergency crews responded Friday afternoon to a report of a car crashing into a Jonesboro store. A dispatcher with Jonesboro-Craighead County E911 confirmed the incident happened just before 2 p.m. Nov. 11 at Food Smart, 2819 E. Nettleton. Early reports are that an elderly...
Kait 8
Trumann mayoral race heads to a runoff
TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - Trumann Mayor Barbara Lewallen was not reelected during Tuesday night’s general election. Unofficial voting results show that Trumann’s mayoral race now heads to a runoff between Jay Paul Woods and Shane Blagg. Woods got 32% of the vote, Blagg got 27%, Walters got 25%...
Kait 8
THANKSGIVING FEASTS: Locations for free meals during holiday
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – The Thanksgiving holiday is coming very soon, and with prices rising, many may not be able to have a proper meal with the family. Below is a list of locations in Region 8 that are offering free meals this month:. CRAIGHEAD COUNTY. Jonesboro Community Thanksgiving...
WALB 10
Worker falls off equipment, dies at rice milling facility, officials say
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) - Police in Arkansas are investigating a death at a rice milling facility that happened shortly after 5 a.m. Wednesday at Riceland Foods in Jonesboro. Sally Smith, the public information specialist for the Jonesboro Police Department, said a worker lost their footing on a piece of...
Kait 8
A-State to induct new members into ROTC Hall of Heroes
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – The Department of Military Science at Arkansas State University will induct three new members into the ROTC Hall of Heroes during a Saturday morning ceremony. The three to be honored at the Cooper Alumni Center on Nov. 12 will be retired Col. Anthony (Tony) Bell,...
Kait 8
Jonesboro mayor announces cable, internet deal with Ritter
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - After decades of having just one cable provider in town, Jonesboro residents will soon have another option. Mayor Harold Copenhaver announced Thursday that the city and Ritter Communications had reached an agreement to “create a long-overdue option for internet and television service to residents and businesses all over the city.”
arkadelphian.com
Hot Springs resident wins $50K in Powerball drawing
LITTLE ROCK — A single ticket sold in California won a Powerball® jackpot worth $2.04 billion ($997.6 million cash) after matching all six numbers drawn in Monday’s delayed drawing – white balls 10, 33, 41, 47, 56 and red Powerball 10. The Power Play® multiplier was 2X.
Kait 8
Library to lay off employees following funding cut approval
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A Northeast Arkansas library will now see some major changes following the approval of a funding cut petition. According to Vanessa Adams, director of the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library, said they will lay employees off at the end of the year. The announcement comes...
Kait 8
Pilot discusses hijacking incident 50 years later
WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - Fifty years ago, a Northeast Arkansas pilot was involved in a significant piece of history. Harold Johnson was the pilot of a plane hijacked by three men who had hefty requests. Johnson said fear struck when a hijacker opened the cockpit door in midflight from...
Kait 8
Proposal to cut funding to Jonesboro library approved
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Craighead County library system will see its funding cut in half. Citizens voted ‘yes’ for a petition to cut the mills for the county’s property tax from 2 mills to 1 mill on real and personal property supporting the operation of the Craighead County Public Library.
Kait 8
Store destroyed by tornado to reopen
LEACHVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Dollar General destroyed by the Dec.10 tornado will soon reopen. Dollar General Assistant Manager June Pennington died when the storm tore apart the store. The Leachville mayor told Region 8 News that the Dollar General north of town is set to open by the end...
