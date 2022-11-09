MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican Derrick Van Orden was leading the race for a western Wisconsin congressional seat early Wednesday, hoping to win a spot in the House less than two years after he was seen near the U.S. Capitol on the day insurrectionists breached the building. Van Orden led Democratic state Sen. Brad Pfaff by about 4 percentage points with about 75% of the vote counted. Van Orden is among a handful of people who were in Washington the day of the Jan. 6 insurrection and are now running for Congress. The former Navy SEAL has denied taking any part, but Pfaff argued to voters that his presence should be disqualifying. The two were seeking a seat held by longtime Democratic Rep. Ron Kind before Kind, who narrowly defeated Van Orden in 2020, chose not to seek another term.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO