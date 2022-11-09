Read full article on original website
Republicans win supermajority in State Senate, fall one seat short in State House: Midterms 2022
The new breakdown could mean a stronger push on issues like the budget or tax cuts.
Lea Webb declares victory in Senate race
BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Democrat Lea Webb has declared victory in the race for the 52nd State Senate District with a lead of less than 1,500 votes. According to the State Board of Election, Webb is leading Republican Rich David by 1,455 votes. David, the former Mayor of Binghamton...
Democrat wins Michigan House race to replace GOP Rep. Peter Meijer
Attorney Hillary Scholten (D) was projected to win Michigan’s 3rd Congressional District, flipping the district in a key victory for the Democratic Party. The Associated Press called the race at 2:10 a.m. House Democrats’ campaign arm had boosted Trump-backed Republican John Gibbs in his successful primary challenge to Rep. Peter Meijer (R), a moderate who…
Too early for predictions in 32nd Senate race featuring Bumstead v. Sabo
With vote tallies trickling in 2 1/2 hours after the polls closed Tuesday, the race for the 32nd state Senate seat pitting Sen. Jon Bumstead against Rep. Terry Sabo was too early to make any predictions. Bumstead, R-North Muskegon, and Sabo, D-Laketon Township, are vying to represent the new Senate...
Republican John James nabs Michigan’s 10th congressional seat
Third time’s the charm for Farmington Hills businessman and veteran John James in his hopes to occupy some form of political office. As projected by multiple news organizations and analysts Wednesday morning, James is expected to keep his lead and become Michigan’s 10th U.S. House district representative with 48.8% of the vote being reported. His Democratic opponent, retired judge Carl Marlinga, trailed with 48.3% of the vote.
thecentersquare.com
Barnes concedes, Johnson declares victory in Wisconsin U.S. Senate race
(The Center Square) – It’s all over but the official final count in Wisconsin’s race for U.S. Senate. Democrat Mandela Barnes conceded the race Wednesday morning. "Unfortunately, we didn’t get over the finish line this time," Barnes told reporters. "But just because we didn’t get across the finish line that doesn’t mean that it’s over."
WTHR
Todd Young wins reelection to Senate
INDIANAPOLIS — Republican U.S. Sen. Todd Young won his Indiana seat for a second term on Tuesday after employing a front-runner strategy throughout his campaign of largely ignoring Democratic challenger Thomas McDermott. Young maintained huge fundraising and organization advantages over McDermott, mayor of the Lake Michigan city of Hammond,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Meet the University of Michigan student who waited in line for 6 hours to register to vote, cast ballot
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The final vote in Ann Arbor was cast at 2 a.m. the morning after the midterm election began. Voters were met with long lines and long waits way after the polls closed on the University of Michigan campus. Students and some faculty left it until...
Michigan election results: Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin defeats Republican Tom Barrett in key contest
Incumbent Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin has defeated her GOP challenger Tom Barrett in the race to represent Michigan's 7th Congressional District in the House, the Associated Press projects. Both Slotkin and Barrett have experience with U.S. military operations. Slotkin served as a CIA analyst and served three tours in Iraq...
US Rep. Angie Craig keeps seat in high-stakes Minnesota race
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Angie Craig defeated Republican Tyler Kistner on Tuesday, winning a high-stakes rematch and frustrating the GOP’s best hope of flipping a Minnesota congressional seat with House control at stake. The race in the suburban and rural 2nd District stretching southward from Minneapolis and St. Paul was one of the most expensive in the country, with some $30 million in estimated outside spending. Meanwhile, Republican Brad Finstad defeated Democrat Jeff Ettinger in a rematch of the August race for a seat vacated when GOP Rep. Jim Hagedorn died of cancer. Finstad is a former state representative from New Ulm who served as state director for USDA Rural Development during the Trump administration. Ettinger is a former Hormel Foods chief executive.
Susan Pha wins Minnesota Senate seat to represent northern suburbs.
Susan Pha was the first person of color to serve on the Brooklyn Park City Council. Now she’ll represent Brooklyn Park and parts of several other suburbs in the Minnesota Legislature. The post Susan Pha wins Minnesota Senate seat to represent northern suburbs. appeared first on Sahan Journal.
Chronicle
Democrat Valerie Foushee wins 4th Congressional District, NC to send 7 Democrats, 7 Republicans to U.S. House
Democrat Valerie Foushee is projected to win her election to represent North Carolina’s 4th Congressional District, which includes Durham County, Orange County, Person County, Granville County, Alamance County and parts of Caswell County. She will succeed U.S. Rep. David Price, who announced in October 2021 that he will retire at the end of his term.
Results: Democratic state Sen. Don Davis defeats Republican Sandy Smith in North Carolina's 1st Congressional District election
Explore more race results below. Democrat Don Davis defeated Republican Sandy Smith in North Carolina's 1st Congressional District. The 1st District is located in the northeastern region of the state. Trump-endorsed Smith failed to flip the open seat to Republican control. Election 2022 North Carolina Results Explore more election results.
FACT FOCUS: Did late night Michigan voting lines show fraud?
Michigan saw record turnout for a midterm election this week, with control of the governor’s office and referendums on abortion and voting rights in the balance. But with a heightened focus on voting problems and irregularities nationwide, Ann Arbor became a target for false information following reports of long lines of voters waiting to cast ballots late into the night Tuesday in the college community.
Van Orden leads in Wisconsin House race sought as GOP flip
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican Derrick Van Orden was leading the race for a western Wisconsin congressional seat early Wednesday, hoping to win a spot in the House less than two years after he was seen near the U.S. Capitol on the day insurrectionists breached the building. Van Orden led Democratic state Sen. Brad Pfaff by about 4 percentage points with about 75% of the vote counted. Van Orden is among a handful of people who were in Washington the day of the Jan. 6 insurrection and are now running for Congress. The former Navy SEAL has denied taking any part, but Pfaff argued to voters that his presence should be disqualifying. The two were seeking a seat held by longtime Democratic Rep. Ron Kind before Kind, who narrowly defeated Van Orden in 2020, chose not to seek another term.
Green eases past Kelly in 7th Congressional District race
Despite the addition of a large section of Davidson County to the 7th District, Republican U.S. Rep. Mark Green sailed to a third term Tuesday over Democratic challenger Odessa Kelly. By 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, Green, an Ashland City Republican and former state senator, won 108,236 votes, 60%, to Kelly’s 68,871,...
Dixon says it's 'gonna be a late night for us,' wasn't ready to concede in speech prior to AP calling the race
Republican candidate Tudor Dixon says she’s not ready to throw in the towel yet, despite early returns showing Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer with a lead late Tuesday night.
Find all 2022 Michigan election results here
Michigan's report card is almost complete, as millions of voters cast their ballots in a midterm election Tuesday with massive ramifications for the future of the state. While total unofficial results are not expected until Wednesday morning at the earliest, most of the results are already tabulated. ...
Incumbents Simpson and Fulcher retain U.S. House seats
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson was reelected Tuesday in deeply conservative Idaho. Fellow GOP U.S. Rep. Russ Fulcher was leading his opponents, but that race was too early to call. Simpson, 72, won a 13th term representing the eastern portion of the state in Idaho’s 2nd Congressional District. Fulcher, 60, is seeking a third term representing the state’s 1st Congressional District that covers the western portion of the state and stretches from the state’s northern to southwestern border.
Wisconsin’s Johnson beats Barnes; key Senate seat stays GOP
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson defeated Democrat Mandela Barnes in the midterm elections, keeping a seat in GOP hands while turning back Barnes’ attempt to make history as Wisconsin’s first Black senator. The win for Johnson, one of former President Donald Trump’s biggest backers, came after Trump narrowly lost the state to President Joe Biden two years ago. “The votes are in,” Johnson said in an email statement. “This race is over.” Barnes, surrounded by his parents, supporters and U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore, conceded defeat in his hometown of Milwaukee midday Wednesday at the same location where he launched his campaign in July 2021.
