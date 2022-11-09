Read full article on original website
Balance of power in Pa. House rides on 2 Philadelphia suburban races that are too close to call
The majority in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives is still up in the air after Tuesday’s midterm election. The races for the final two seats, both in the Philadelphia suburbs, are too close to call.
sanatogapost.com
PennDOT Repairing Road in West Vincent, Charlestown
KING OF PRUSSIA PA – A lane closure on Route 401 across six Chester County townships including West Vincent and Charlestown, between Route 100 and Phoenixville Pike, is scheduled for Monday through Friday (Nov. 14-18, 2022) daily from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for crack sealing operations, the District 6 office of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation reported.
Lancaster Farming
Chester County Township Approves Tax Increase to Buy Crebilly Farm
Residents of Westtown Township, Chester County, have voted to raise taxes to acquire a 206-acre historical farm property. The referendum, approved in Pennsylvania’s Nov. 8 election, capped a yearslong effort to prevent Crebilly Farm from being developed. Two-thirds of voters supported the referendum. The vote was 4,001 to 1,926,...
morethanthecurve.com
Update on where major residential developments stand in Conshohocken and Plymouth Meeting
As the end of 2023 approaches, MoreThanTheCurve.com reviewed where the major residential developments (approved and proposed) stand. In total, the approved residential developments are already poised to bring over 2,000 new residents to the 19428 zip code. Once fully realized, everything from traffic to the Borough of Conshohocken’s political ward system will be impacted.
2022 List of Most Expensive Homes in the State Shows the Montgomery County Cost of Doing the Deed
A Stacker list of Pa. home prices shows where Montgomery County ranks in terms of the high-end residential real estate market. Stacker has analyzed residential real estate statistics in Pa., arriving at a list of the most expensive communities in terms of buying a home and acquiring its deed. The...
sanatogapost.com
Local Road Milling, Repaving Projects Set Next Week
KING OF PRUSSIA PA – Portions of roads that cross five western Montgomery County municipalities, as well as one in northern Chester County, will be Pennsylvania Department of Transportation targets for milling and paving operations next week, the agency said. The work schedule it announced included …. In western...
Westtown Township residents support tax increases to save Crebilly Farm
Westtown Township residents have voted to save the historic Crebilly Farm. The 312- acre piece of land is one of the largest open spaces in Chester County. It was the setting of the Battle of Brandywine during the Revolutionary War. But fights between construction companies and the citizens of Westtown...
These Bucks County Towns Have Some of the Most Expensive Homes in Pennsylvania
Several local towns and boroughs in Bucks County recently made the list for having some of the most expensive homes in the state. Staff writers at Stacker wrote about the local homes. With data collected from Zillow, these are some of the local areas that have the most expensive housing,...
penncapital-star.com
Control of Pa. House comes down to three races in the Philly suburbs
Control of the Pennsylvania House will come down to three narrow races for legislative districts in the Philadelphia suburbs. In Bucks County, Democrat Mark Moffa held a two-vote lead over Republican Joe Hogan in the 142nd House District and Democrat Brian Munroe had a 406-vote lead over Republican Todd Polinchock in the 144th District, according to unofficial results Thursday.
Only Two Votes Separate These Bucks County Candidates in Recent Race
The candidates are split between two votes as of Thursday.Image via iStock. In a strange turn of events, there are only two votes between two Bucks County candidates, both of whom ran for local positions in government. Emily Rizzo wrote about the two politicians for WHYY.
Bethlehem’s Goodman Building goes from blighted with ‘stalactites of mold’ to a $9.1M investment
The Goodman Building was bone-dry and shored up with an actual floor traversing most of the first story Friday on Southside Bethlehem. It wasn’t always that way for the property now seeing a $9.1 million public-private investment, celebrated with an afternoon ceremonial groundbreaking. “There were stalactites of mold,” Arif...
aroundambler.com
Incumbent Todd Stephens holds 14 vote lead over Melissa Cerrato for 151st state house seat
The election to represent the 151st Legislative District, which includes portions of Lower Gwynedd and Upper Dublin townships, between incumbent Todd Stephens (R) and Melissa Cerrato (D) is still too close to call. On November 10th, the unofficial results showed Stephens leading Cerrato 16,611 to 16,585 (just 26 votes). The updated, but still unofficial results, this morning (November 11) shows Stephens still maintaining a lead, but it is down to just 14 votes (16,635 to 16,621).
buckscountyherald.com
Doylestown Borough posts PFAS information page
Doylestown Borough recently posted a new page on its website, providing residents with information on PFAS contamination in the community’s water supply. Often referred to as “forever chemicals,” PFAS are found in a wide variety of products such as firefighting foams, non-stick cookware, floor polishes and stain resistant products. They are known to cause many serious health problems, including cancers, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases and immune system disorders.
MontCo Contractor To Pay $43K For Ripping Off Clients: DA
A general contractor in Montgomery County will spend months in jail and pay thousands in restitution after pleading guilty to ripping off several Philadelphia area homeowners, authorities say. Joseph E. Collopy, 46, of Lansdale, will spend nine to 23 months behind bars followed by seven years of probation, and must...
Only 3 votes separate Mark Moffa and Joe Hogan in Bucks County Pa. House district, preliminary results show
There are a handful of Pennsylvania House races that could determine the balance of power in the chamber. One of those is the 142nd state House district race in Bucks County between Democrat Mark Moffa and Republican Joe Hogan. Hogan is leading with only three votes, according to preliminary election...
sanatogapost.com
How Did Your Municipality Swing in Fetterman vs. Oz?
HARRISBURG PA – Who voted for whom, and from where in western Montgomery County, in the outcome of Tuesday’s (Nov. 8, 2022) race for U.S. Senator from Pennsylvania? Take a look and make comparisons in statistics compiled by The Post, from election results provided by the Pennsylvania Department of State, and Montgomery County Voter Services.
abc27.com
Lancaster County sends two Democrats to the State House
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster County is sending two Democrats to the State House of Representatives for the first time in decades: incumbent Mike Sturla and Izzy Smith-Wade-El, who is making history of his own. Smith-Wade-El is the first black and LGBTQ person elected to the State House...
sanatogapost.com
Limerick to Close Portion of Royersford Road
LIMERICK PA – A section of Royersford Road, between Linfield-Trappe Road and Broadleaf Circle, in Limerick Township will be closed for three days next week, the township announced on its website. Crews will restrict access daily from Monday through Wednesday (Nov. 14-16, 2022) from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., it said.
UPDATED: Here Are the Unofficial 2022 Election Results in Bucks County
Pennsylvania is at the center of what the media is calling one of the most critical midterm elections in generations. Below is how Bucks County, with 482,009 registered voters, has voted in the races that have taken on such outsized importance this election cycle.
thevalleyledger.com
Unofficial Election Results are now available – Northampton County
Elections Office staff began posting the results from the mail-in and absentee ballots at approximately 8:30PM on November 8th. Results from the polls will be uploaded as they come in. The unofficial results are available on the Northampton County website at: https://www.northamptoncounty.org/CTYADMN/ELECTNS/Pages/default.aspx. “I want to thank our Elections Office staff,...
