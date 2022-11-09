The election to represent the 151st Legislative District, which includes portions of Lower Gwynedd and Upper Dublin townships, between incumbent Todd Stephens (R) and Melissa Cerrato (D) is still too close to call. On November 10th, the unofficial results showed Stephens leading Cerrato 16,611 to 16,585 (just 26 votes). The updated, but still unofficial results, this morning (November 11) shows Stephens still maintaining a lead, but it is down to just 14 votes (16,635 to 16,621).

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO