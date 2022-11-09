ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Limerick, PA

sanatogapost.com

PennDOT Repairing Road in West Vincent, Charlestown

KING OF PRUSSIA PA – A lane closure on Route 401 across six Chester County townships including West Vincent and Charlestown, between Route 100 and Phoenixville Pike, is scheduled for Monday through Friday (Nov. 14-18, 2022) daily from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for crack sealing operations, the District 6 office of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation reported.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Lancaster Farming

Chester County Township Approves Tax Increase to Buy Crebilly Farm

Residents of Westtown Township, Chester County, have voted to raise taxes to acquire a 206-acre historical farm property. The referendum, approved in Pennsylvania’s Nov. 8 election, capped a yearslong effort to prevent Crebilly Farm from being developed. Two-thirds of voters supported the referendum. The vote was 4,001 to 1,926,...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
morethanthecurve.com

Update on where major residential developments stand in Conshohocken and Plymouth Meeting

As the end of 2023 approaches, MoreThanTheCurve.com reviewed where the major residential developments (approved and proposed) stand. In total, the approved residential developments are already poised to bring over 2,000 new residents to the 19428 zip code. Once fully realized, everything from traffic to the Borough of Conshohocken’s political ward system will be impacted.
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
sanatogapost.com

Local Road Milling, Repaving Projects Set Next Week

KING OF PRUSSIA PA – Portions of roads that cross five western Montgomery County municipalities, as well as one in northern Chester County, will be Pennsylvania Department of Transportation targets for milling and paving operations next week, the agency said. The work schedule it announced included …. In western...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
penncapital-star.com

Control of Pa. House comes down to three races in the Philly suburbs

Control of the Pennsylvania House will come down to three narrow races for legislative districts in the Philadelphia suburbs. In Bucks County, Democrat Mark Moffa held a two-vote lead over Republican Joe Hogan in the 142nd House District and Democrat Brian Munroe had a 406-vote lead over Republican Todd Polinchock in the 144th District, according to unofficial results Thursday.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
aroundambler.com

Incumbent Todd Stephens holds 14 vote lead over Melissa Cerrato for 151st state house seat

The election to represent the 151st Legislative District, which includes portions of Lower Gwynedd and Upper Dublin townships, between incumbent Todd Stephens (R) and Melissa Cerrato (D) is still too close to call. On November 10th, the unofficial results showed Stephens leading Cerrato 16,611 to 16,585 (just 26 votes). The updated, but still unofficial results, this morning (November 11) shows Stephens still maintaining a lead, but it is down to just 14 votes (16,635 to 16,621).
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Doylestown Borough posts PFAS information page

Doylestown Borough recently posted a new page on its website, providing residents with information on PFAS contamination in the community’s water supply. Often referred to as “forever chemicals,” PFAS are found in a wide variety of products such as firefighting foams, non-stick cookware, floor polishes and stain resistant products. They are known to cause many serious health problems, including cancers, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases and immune system disorders.
DOYLESTOWN, PA
sanatogapost.com

How Did Your Municipality Swing in Fetterman vs. Oz?

HARRISBURG PA – Who voted for whom, and from where in western Montgomery County, in the outcome of Tuesday’s (Nov. 8, 2022) race for U.S. Senator from Pennsylvania? Take a look and make comparisons in statistics compiled by The Post, from election results provided by the Pennsylvania Department of State, and Montgomery County Voter Services.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster County sends two Democrats to the State House

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster County is sending two Democrats to the State House of Representatives for the first time in decades: incumbent Mike Sturla and Izzy Smith-Wade-El, who is making history of his own. Smith-Wade-El is the first black and LGBTQ person elected to the State House...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

Limerick to Close Portion of Royersford Road

LIMERICK PA – A section of Royersford Road, between Linfield-Trappe Road and Broadleaf Circle, in Limerick Township will be closed for three days next week, the township announced on its website. Crews will restrict access daily from Monday through Wednesday (Nov. 14-16, 2022) from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., it said.
LIMERICK, PA
thevalleyledger.com

Unofficial Election Results are now available – Northampton County

Elections Office staff began posting the results from the mail-in and absentee ballots at approximately 8:30PM on November 8th. Results from the polls will be uploaded as they come in. The unofficial results are available on the Northampton County website at: https://www.northamptoncounty.org/CTYADMN/ELECTNS/Pages/default.aspx. “I want to thank our Elections Office staff,...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA

