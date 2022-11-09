Read full article on original website
winemag.com
Straight, No Chaser: The Best Bourbons for Sipping
All featured products are independently selected by our editorial team or contributors. Wine Enthusiast does not accept payment to conduct any product review, though we may earn a commission on purchases made through links on this site. Prices were accurate at the time of publication. Bourbon, that caramel-colored brown liquor,...
8 Places With Good Wine & Moody Lighting
Sometimes, you just want to turn the lights all the way down, drink a glass of pinot noir, or four, and feel sophisticated. The lack of fluorescent overhead lights is very important for times like these, and whenever you feel like crying into a plate of bolognese after a breakup, going on a date, or sitting at a bar alone and overanalyzing every single decision you made today. Romantic, vibey, sexy, whatever you want to call it—you’ll know what constitutes a “moody, dimly lit spot” when you see it. Here are eight of those places.
marthastewart.com
Sommelier Zwann Grays Is Changing the Wine Landscape With Her Custom Glasses and Guided Tastings
If you ask wine lovers what their favorite varietals are, they probably have a few they can name right off the bat. Zwann Grays, a wine educator and sommelier, certainly can, thanks to her 10-plus years in the industry and longstanding fascination with wine geography. She originally became acquainted with wine through books—she liked combing through the food, wine, and travel sections when she worked at Barnes and Noble.
WDW News Today
REVIEW: NEW Visions of Sugarplums Marketplace Debuts With Bourbon-Chocolate Tart and Drinks at the 2022 Festival of Holidays in Disney California Adventure
Disney California Adventure describes this booth as, “make dreams come true with delicious sweets and savory treats.” Visions of Sugarplums is new to the Festival of Holidays at the park, so let’s try some treats and see if we think it should return next year. Menu for...
Giada De Laurentiis Shows Love For The Vintage Negroni
After 100 years, the Italian cocktail Negroni is having a moment. Created in 1919 by Count Camillo Negroni in Florence, Italy (via Difford's Guide), the bitter elixir has surged in popularity in recent years, punctuated by Negroni Week in September, where thousands of bars and restaurants mix the OG and its variations to raise money for worthy causes.
hotelnewsme.com
MICHELIN-RATED TÀN CHÁ UNVEILS TABLE 8, A SCINTILLATING OMAKASE-STYLE PRIVATE DINING EXPERIENCE
Tàn Chá’s Chef David Pang continues to push the boundaries of Chinese cuisine in Dubai and beyond, with the launch of its ultra-exclusive private dining experience Table 8 by Tàn Chá. Set within a chinois private dining space, this sensorial experience is inspired by the...
Easy autumn cocktails you can make in 60 seconds
Autumn has arrived, and with it comes an abundance of worries about how we’re going to afford the mortgage, heating bills and weekly food shop, let alone going out for drinks.But fear not. Staying in is most definitely the new going out, especially when you’re armed with some easy – and super fast – cocktail recipes.Joel Harrison and Neil Ridley – authors of new book 60 Second Cocktails – are passionate about mixing up a delicious drink, but maintain they “can be made by anyone, anywhere, and with minimal fuss, knowledge or equipment”. So far, so Friday night.“If there’s one...
10 best U.S. cities for art & music lovers
Everyone loves to travel, especially when they really need a break. As burnout levels climb all over the country, a new report from the site Workamajig found the best U.S. travel locations for lovers of art and music. The site analyzed each city by looking at its number of...
Citrus County Chronicle
Champagne takes center stage again
Sparkling wines are made by sealing the beverages before the fermentation process is complete, causing the effervescent bubbles that is their hallmark. Sparkling wines are produced in various regions of the world, but “champagne” is unique to the Champagne region of northeast France, where vines were introduced by the Romans many centuries ago.
Cocktail of the week: Rockwell’s whisky and ginger highball – recipe
Ginger ale is a classic pairing with whisky, because of the way they complement each other: the whisky brings spice and bit of smokiness, which the ginger ale offsets beautifully (if you want a bigger gingery kick, use ginger beer instead). Cynar’s bittersweet, herbal tones and caramel, toffee and cinnamon notes, meanwhile, make it a great foil for scotch on a winter’s night.
Whiskey Distillers Are Putting Wood in Their Bourbon. Here’s Why.
One of the biggest influences on a whiskey’s character is the time it spends inside a barrel soaking up color and flavor. But there are a few brands that are flipping the script and adding barrel staves directly into the whiskey as a cask finishing technique instead of dumping the liquid into new barrels. And LA-based Broken Barrel Whiskey Co. is one that is leading the charge. While it is becoming more creative and popular, this cask-finishing technique isn’t really new. Maker’s Mark started doing this back in 2010 with its Maker’s 46 expression, which has seared French oak staves inserted...
winemag.com
All Hail the Classic Gin Martini
Do the words “Martini, shaken, not stirred,” ring a bell? Those immortal words, uttered by the fictional spy James Bond, are all the proof we need to declare the martini a classic cocktail of the highest order. It’s a time-honored favorite for a few reasons: 1) its clean,...
cigar-coop.com
Agile Cigar Review: Arturo Fuente Rare Pink Vintage 1960’s Happy Ending
Agile Cigar Reviews are cigar assessments where we use a lightweight, shorter format. These will never take the place of our comprehensive reviews. They are only used on blends we have previously assessed. This might be a blend we are re-scoring or giving a score for the first time. It might be a blend we are looking at in a different size. Today we look at the Arturo Fuente Rare Pink Vintage 1960’s Happy Ending. This is a cigar line that has been previously assessed, most recently back in October 2021 in the Work of Art size.
How a Gnarly Japanese Tree Became a Whiskey World Status Symbol
The whiskey world can be susceptible to fads and hype—indeed, a certain degree of gimmickry is to be expected in a market as crowded as this one. The current obsession, as you’ll no doubt be aware, is cask finishing, where the liquid is transferred to a different barrel after its initial aging—one that previously held a fortified wine such as sherry or a spirit such as rum—to impart another layer of flavor. But this is where things get interesting: Of late, a particular type of wood, the finicky Japanese oak tree known as mizunara, has become the flavor of the...
life.com
Serious Drinking: LIFE at a Martini Contest
The writer H.L. Mencken memorably described the martini as the only American invention as perfect as a sonnet. The cocktail, invented in the second half of the 19th century, came into its heyday in the 20th Century, and it was the signature cocktail of the era in which the original LIFE magazine was published, from 1936 to 1972. Martinis frequently show up in cultural representations of those days, savored by the doctors of M*A*S*H during the Korean war and guzzled by the ad executives of Mad Men in the 1960s. This lengthy YouTube disquisition on Roger Sterling’s martini drinking is a good primer on its cultural significance.
