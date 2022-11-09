Autumn has arrived, and with it comes an abundance of worries about how we’re going to afford the mortgage, heating bills and weekly food shop, let alone going out for drinks.But fear not. Staying in is most definitely the new going out, especially when you’re armed with some easy – and super fast – cocktail recipes.Joel Harrison and Neil Ridley – authors of new book 60 Second Cocktails – are passionate about mixing up a delicious drink, but maintain they “can be made by anyone, anywhere, and with minimal fuss, knowledge or equipment”. So far, so Friday night.“If there’s one...

1 DAY AGO