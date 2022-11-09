ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

winemag.com

Straight, No Chaser: The Best Bourbons for Sipping

All featured products are independently selected by our editorial team or contributors. Wine Enthusiast does not accept payment to conduct any product review, though we may earn a commission on purchases made through links on this site. Prices were accurate at the time of publication. Bourbon, that caramel-colored brown liquor,...
KENTUCKY STATE
The Infatuation

8 Places With Good Wine & Moody Lighting

Sometimes, you just want to turn the lights all the way down, drink a glass of pinot noir, or four, and feel sophisticated. The lack of fluorescent overhead lights is very important for times like these, and whenever you feel like crying into a plate of bolognese after a breakup, going on a date, or sitting at a bar alone and overanalyzing every single decision you made today. Romantic, vibey, sexy, whatever you want to call it—you’ll know what constitutes a “moody, dimly lit spot” when you see it. Here are eight of those places.
marthastewart.com

Sommelier Zwann Grays Is Changing the Wine Landscape With Her Custom Glasses and Guided Tastings

If you ask wine lovers what their favorite varietals are, they probably have a few they can name right off the bat. Zwann Grays, a wine educator and sommelier, certainly can, thanks to her 10-plus years in the industry and longstanding fascination with wine geography. She originally became acquainted with wine through books—she liked combing through the food, wine, and travel sections when she worked at Barnes and Noble.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mashed

Giada De Laurentiis Shows Love For The Vintage Negroni

After 100 years, the Italian cocktail Negroni is having a moment. Created in 1919 by Count Camillo Negroni in Florence, Italy (via Difford's Guide), the bitter elixir has surged in popularity in recent years, punctuated by Negroni Week in September, where thousands of bars and restaurants mix the OG and its variations to raise money for worthy causes.
The Independent

Easy autumn cocktails you can make in 60 seconds

Autumn has arrived, and with it comes an abundance of worries about how we’re going to afford the mortgage, heating bills and weekly food shop, let alone going out for drinks.But fear not. Staying in is most definitely the new going out, especially when you’re armed with some easy – and super fast – cocktail recipes.Joel Harrison and Neil Ridley – authors of new book 60 Second Cocktails – are passionate about mixing up a delicious drink, but maintain they “can be made by anyone, anywhere, and with minimal fuss, knowledge or equipment”. So far, so Friday night.“If there’s one...
HOLAUSA

10 best U.S. cities for art & music lovers

Everyone loves to travel, especially when they really need a break. As burnout levels climb all over the country, a new report from the site Workamajig found the best U.S. travel locations for lovers of art and music. The site analyzed each city by looking at its number of...
MICHIGAN STATE
Citrus County Chronicle

Champagne takes center stage again

Sparkling wines are made by sealing the beverages before the fermentation process is complete, causing the effervescent bubbles that is their hallmark. Sparkling wines are produced in various regions of the world, but “champagne” is unique to the Champagne region of northeast France, where vines were introduced by the Romans many centuries ago.
The Guardian

Cocktail of the week: Rockwell’s whisky and ginger highball – recipe

Ginger ale is a classic pairing with whisky, because of the way they complement each other: the whisky brings spice and bit of smokiness, which the ginger ale offsets beautifully (if you want a bigger gingery kick, use ginger beer instead). Cynar’s bittersweet, herbal tones and caramel, toffee and cinnamon notes, meanwhile, make it a great foil for scotch on a winter’s night.
Robb Report

Whiskey Distillers Are Putting Wood in Their Bourbon. Here’s Why.

One of the biggest influences on a whiskey’s character is the time it spends inside a barrel soaking up color and flavor. But there are a few brands that are flipping the script and adding barrel staves directly into the whiskey as a cask finishing technique instead of dumping the liquid into new barrels. And LA-based Broken Barrel Whiskey Co. is one that is leading the charge. While it is becoming more creative and popular, this cask-finishing technique isn’t really new. Maker’s Mark started doing this back in 2010 with its Maker’s 46 expression, which has seared French oak staves inserted...
COLORADO STATE
winemag.com

All Hail the Classic Gin Martini

Do the words “Martini, shaken, not stirred,” ring a bell? Those immortal words, uttered by the fictional spy James Bond, are all the proof we need to declare the martini a classic cocktail of the highest order. It’s a time-honored favorite for a few reasons: 1) its clean,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
cigar-coop.com

Agile Cigar Review: Arturo Fuente Rare Pink Vintage 1960’s Happy Ending

Agile Cigar Reviews are cigar assessments where we use a lightweight, shorter format. These will never take the place of our comprehensive reviews. They are only used on blends we have previously assessed. This might be a blend we are re-scoring or giving a score for the first time. It might be a blend we are looking at in a different size. Today we look at the Arturo Fuente Rare Pink Vintage 1960’s Happy Ending. This is a cigar line that has been previously assessed, most recently back in October 2021 in the Work of Art size.
Robb Report

How a Gnarly Japanese Tree Became a Whiskey World Status Symbol

The whiskey world can be susceptible to fads and hype—indeed, a certain degree of gimmickry is to be expected in a market as crowded as this one. The current obsession, as you’ll no doubt be aware, is cask finishing, where the liquid is transferred to a different barrel after its initial aging—one that previously held a fortified wine such as sherry or a spirit such as rum—to impart another layer of flavor. But this is where things get interesting: Of late, a particular type of wood, the finicky Japanese oak tree known as mizunara, has become the flavor of the...
KENTUCKY STATE
life.com

Serious Drinking: LIFE at a Martini Contest

The writer H.L. Mencken memorably described the martini as the only American invention as perfect as a sonnet. The cocktail, invented in the second half of the 19th century, came into its heyday in the 20th Century, and it was the signature cocktail of the era in which the original LIFE magazine was published, from 1936 to 1972. Martinis frequently show up in cultural representations of those days, savored by the doctors of M*A*S*H during the Korean war and guzzled by the ad executives of Mad Men in the 1960s. This lengthy YouTube disquisition on Roger Sterling’s martini drinking is a good primer on its cultural significance.

