Ana first came to New Bedford from Guatemala when she was just 18, when she began working in one of the busiest fishing ports in the country. She said she put in long hours — sometimes as many as 80 hours a week — processing crabs, lobsters and other seafood. And Ana said she had to trudge to and from work on foot, even when it was pouring, because she didn't have a car or a driver's license.

