Related
Bristol County Sheriff Hodgson ‘Shocked’ By Loss to Heroux
In his first full interview since losing Tuesday's election to Democrat Paul Heroux, Bristol County Sheriff and Republican Tom Hodgson said he was "shocked" by the election results. Hodgson said polling by the campaign "was telling me we were doing very strong." He said supporters have asked him, how did...
ricentral.com
WWTC incumbents among winners in Tuesday's election
WEST WARWICK — David Gosselin Jr., Maribeth Williamson and Jason Messier will each serve another four-year term on the West Warwick Town Council, according to preliminary results from Tuesday’s general election. In Ward 1, which saw Williamson, a Democrat, competing against Independent candidate Angelo Padula Jr. to hold...
ABC6.com
‘The public deserves it’: District Attorney Quinn urging for reform of Massachusetts’ dangerousness statute
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn wants to see changes within the dangerousness statue in hopes of keeping dangerous criminals off the streets, protecting lives of innocent citizens. “You commit a new crime, it shouldn’t be a kindergarten time-out for 90 days and back...
homenewshere.com
Reading voters back Democratic Party favorites in state elections
READING - The town’s citizenry heavily favored Democratic Party candidates running for various state offices in Tuesday’s state elections, when both incumbent State Senator Jason Lewis (D-Winchester) and US Congressman Seth Moulton (D-Salem) recaptured their legislative seats. Though the race technically hadn’t been called as of presstime this...
Jamestown Press
Local Dems sweep; town rejects pot
Every Democrat on the local ballot won their race Tuesday, including Jamestown resident Peter Neronha’s re-election as the state’s top prosecutor, and local voters followed suit with the statewide trend in every contest. Neronha was elected attorney general versus Republican Charles Calenda with 61 percent of the vote....
WBUR
Immigrants celebrate ballot approval of Mass. driver's license law
Ana first came to New Bedford from Guatemala when she was just 18, when she began working in one of the busiest fishing ports in the country. She said she put in long hours — sometimes as many as 80 hours a week — processing crabs, lobsters and other seafood. And Ana said she had to trudge to and from work on foot, even when it was pouring, because she didn't have a car or a driver's license.
theweektoday.com
Election 2022: Wareham results match state, county amid decreased turnout
Wareham voters, along with the rest of Massachusetts, have chosen Democrat Maura Healey to be their new governor. In Wareham, she and running mate Kim Driscoll garnered 53% of the vote on Tuesday, Nov. 8. At press time, Healey has 63% of the vote statewide. 8,908 people voted in Wareham’s...
ricentral.com
The results are in: Pascua wins Dist. 1 council seat; Coventry voters OK changes to charter
COVENTRY — From electing Jonathan Pascua to the town council, to approving nearly every charter change proposed to them, voters in Coventry let their voices be heard during the election Tuesday. With 57.6 percent of the vote, Pascua — who received 1,773 votes to his opponent’s 1,280, according to...
WBUR
Mass. LGBTQ community celebrates Healey's historic victory
The LGBTQ community in Massachusetts is celebrating Maura Healey’s election as the nation's first openly lesbian governor. Healey recognized the moment at her victory party Tuesday night at the Fairmont Copley Plaza in Boston. "I want to say something to every little girl and every young LGBTQ person out...
ABC6.com
Heroux becomes Bristol County’s new sheriff, ends Republican’s 25-year tenure
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — Paul Heroux is claiming victory over Tom Hodgson in the close race for Bristol County Sheriff. Long-time Sheriff of Bristol County, Hodgson, the Republican incumbent, has held the office since 1997 and has not had an opponent since 2010. The tight race remained uncalled...
WBUR
Only Republican DA seeking re-election in Mass. faces progressive challenger in Plymouth
Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz, the only Republican district attorney seeking re-election in Massachusetts, is trying to fend off a challenge from Democrat Rahsaan Hall this week. The contest marks an important challenge for the so-called progressive prosecutor movement, which hopes to overhaul the criminal justice system and suffered...
Signs incorrectly saying voter ID required removed at Mass. polling sites
Signs telling voters they must show identification in order to vote were posted and then removed from some Massachusetts polling locations during Tuesday’s election, according to a non-partisan group that seeks to protect voting rights. Lawyers for Civil Rights staff attorney Jacob Love told MassLive Tuesday the group had...
nrinow.news
Republicans file finance complaint against Jones; Candidate says records prove he had no violation
NORTH SMITHFIELD – The chairwoman of the Rhode Island Republican Party has filed a complaint with the state Board of Elections alleging that Paul Jones failed to properly account for expenses in his recent campaign finance reports. But Jones, a North Smithfield resident who challenged Rep. Brian Newberry for...
This City in Massachusetts Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Massachusetts was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Woonsocket reelects mayor ousted by city council
Just weeks after the Woonsocket City Council ousted her from office, voters chose to re-elect former Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt.
Magaziner defeats Fung in high-profile RI congressional race
Seth Magaziner has won the race for Rhode Island's second congressional district, 12 News projects.
Brett Smiley wins Providence mayoral race
Brett Smiley will be the next mayor of Providence after running unopposed in Tuesday’s election.
Massachusetts State Senate Election results
The results are coming in for who will be elected into Massachusetts State Senate districts.
FireRescue1
After discrimination case ruling, Mass. cancels upcoming fire civil-service exam
BOSTON — The state has canceled the upcoming fire civil-service promotional exam and “will not score” the recent statewide exam for police in light of a recent Boston-based court case. “Our members had the rug pulled out from underneath them,” Boston fire union International Association of Fire...
WBUR
Taking Twitter to court
This is the Radio Boston rundown for Nov. 10. Kimberly Atkins Stohr is our host. There are still a few races pending, but now that we know most of the national electoral results, what does it all mean for Massachusetts? We break it down with our expert panel. Labor attorney...
