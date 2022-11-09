ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol County, MA

ricentral.com

WWTC incumbents among winners in Tuesday's election

WEST WARWICK — David Gosselin Jr., Maribeth Williamson and Jason Messier will each serve another four-year term on the West Warwick Town Council, according to preliminary results from Tuesday’s general election. In Ward 1, which saw Williamson, a Democrat, competing against Independent candidate Angelo Padula Jr. to hold...
WEST WARWICK, RI
homenewshere.com

Reading voters back Democratic Party favorites in state elections

READING - The town’s citizenry heavily favored Democratic Party candidates running for various state offices in Tuesday’s state elections, when both incumbent State Senator Jason Lewis (D-Winchester) and US Congressman Seth Moulton (D-Salem) recaptured their legislative seats. Though the race technically hadn’t been called as of presstime this...
READING, MA
Jamestown Press

Local Dems sweep; town rejects pot

Every Democrat on the local ballot won their race Tuesday, including Jamestown resident Peter Neronha’s re-election as the state’s top prosecutor, and local voters followed suit with the statewide trend in every contest. Neronha was elected attorney general versus Republican Charles Calenda with 61 percent of the vote....
JAMESTOWN, RI
WBUR

Immigrants celebrate ballot approval of Mass. driver's license law

Ana first came to New Bedford from Guatemala when she was just 18, when she began working in one of the busiest fishing ports in the country. She said she put in long hours — sometimes as many as 80 hours a week — processing crabs, lobsters and other seafood. And Ana said she had to trudge to and from work on foot, even when it was pouring, because she didn't have a car or a driver's license.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
theweektoday.com

Election 2022: Wareham results match state, county amid decreased turnout

Wareham voters, along with the rest of Massachusetts, have chosen Democrat Maura Healey to be their new governor. In Wareham, she and running mate Kim Driscoll garnered 53% of the vote on Tuesday, Nov. 8. At press time, Healey has 63% of the vote statewide. 8,908 people voted in Wareham’s...
WAREHAM, MA
WBUR

Mass. LGBTQ community celebrates Healey's historic victory

The LGBTQ community in Massachusetts is celebrating Maura Healey’s election as the nation's first openly lesbian governor. Healey recognized the moment at her victory party Tuesday night at the Fairmont Copley Plaza in Boston. "I want to say something to every little girl and every young LGBTQ person out...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBUR

Taking Twitter to court

This is the Radio Boston rundown for Nov. 10. Kimberly Atkins Stohr is our host. There are still a few races pending, but now that we know most of the national electoral results, what does it all mean for Massachusetts? We break it down with our expert panel. Labor attorney...
BOSTON, MA

