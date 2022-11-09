Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 winter-friendly activities in Kansas CityEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
The historic neighborhood and streetcar suburb of Squier Park in mid-town Kansas City developed in the 1880sCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Historic Kansas City Water Department building constructed in 1904 is now office space and a breweryCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Missouri Army Veteran Vanished Two Days After His WeddingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedKansas City, MO
Before the Central Library of Kansas City found a home, other buildings were outgrown including the one built in 1897CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Related
KMBC.com
Staying cold this weekend
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Temperatures will fall back into the 20s overnight. Saturday will be another cold day, with highs in the mid-30s. Temps on Sunday will reach a high near 42 degrees. Looking at the workweek, there is a slight chance of showers mixing or changing to light snow showers Monday night ending early Tuesday morning.
KMBC.com
Feeling like winter through next week
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Lows will fall into near 20 by Saturday morning. Highs will only reach the mid and upper 30s Saturday with a sunny sky. Sunday will be a little warmer with highs in the low 40s. Highs will be near 40 through most of next week. Light rain and snow are possible Monday evening into Tuesday morning. Otherwise, next week will be cold with highs mainly in the 30s and low 40s with lows in the 20s.
KMBC.com
Showers and storms expected Thursday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Showers and storms are expected Thursday in Kansas City. Conditions are partly cloudy Wednesday with temperatures only cooling into the mid-60s. Scattered showers and some thunderstorms are likely midday Thursday into the evening. Temperatures will fall from near 70 into the low 50s through the...
KMBC.com
Showers and thunderstorms will impact your Thursday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Temperatures starting off in the upper 60s this morning will begin to rapidly drop over lunchtime through the end of the day into the 40s and 50s. Strong north wind and scattered showers will accompany the front with scattered downpours continuing through the afternoon and evening. It’s possible snowflakes may mix with the rain showers this evening and overnight in the vicinity of Kansas City up I-35 into Iowa – no accumulations expected. Much colder temperatures will settle in for the weekend with lows in the teens and 20s and highs in the 30s and lower 40s Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Lows in the 20s and highs in the 30s and 40s will remain through all of next week. There is a slim chance of rain/snow showers Monday evening overnight into Tuesday morning, but confidence in this occurring is low at this time.
fox4kc.com
Joe’s Blog: The cold air is here + next snow chance (FRI-11/11)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Temperatures this morning are starting out “feeling” almost 60 degrees colder than yesterday morning as the expected and well-forecasted cold front sliced through the region during lunch yesterday. Temperatures were dropping about 1 degree per minute for awhile and in the end we saw more needed rains into the evening.
kshb.com
Weather Blog - A strong cold front & the rain that saved Kansas City
Hurricane Nicole has weakened and continues to weaken over Florida today. Nicole made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane at around 3 a.m. near Vero Beach, Florida. Now that it is over land, it is weakening as it has lost its energy source over the warmer waters. 7 a.m. radar:
KMBC.com
Watch KMBC's Friday Football Patrol for Nov. 11, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — High school football teams on both sides of the state line had the chance to punch their tickets to go to state. Our final Game of the Week for the season featured Piper and Bishop Miege in the Kansas state sectionals.
Glimpses of the new Kansas City airport make visiting current terminals a chore
Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Eric Thomas directs the Kansas Scholastic Press Association and teaches visual journalism and photojournalism at the University of Kansas. The cliché about the Kansas City airport used to go […] The post Glimpses of the new Kansas City airport make visiting current terminals a chore appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Worlds of Fun in Kansas City closes for season; no WinterFest again
Instead of one last weekend, Worlds of Fun has closed for the season, citing cold weather. The Kansas City amusement park won't host WinterFest.
This Is The Most Festive City In Missouri
Thumbtack put together a list of the most festive cities in America.
Kansas City radio switches to full-time Christmas music for holidays
Christmas is still several weeks away, but you can already find Christmas music playing all day on one Kansas City radio station.
kcur.org
Mad for mushrooms? These Kansas City hunters know exactly where to look this fall
The air is cool and autumn leaves are crunching underfoot. The forest is thick with oak, paw paw, and persimmon trees on Hidden Valley Park trail, a four-mile dirt track in north Kansas City. It’s popular spot for mountain bikers but Alix Daniel and Cydney Ross are here to hunt...
KMBC.com
Kansas City police share tips to stay safe while exercising outside
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Exercising is good for your physical and mental health. But sometimes working out can leave us in a vulnerable position, especially if you're out by yourself. Before you hit the trail this weekend, KMBC 9 Investigates shares some ideas to make sure you stay safe.
fox4kc.com
Joe’s Blog: Strong cold front getting closer (WED-11/9)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — We’re starting the day today much like yesterday finished, gray and mild. If anything, temperatures this morning are milder than where the were yesterday. This is more a result of the dew points now reaching the 60s. It feels like spring out there and with the winds going today. That won’t change.
KCTV 5
3 grocers with stores in KC metro say they’ll be open for half of Thanksgiving Day
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Three grocers with locations in the Kansas City metro say their stores will be open for half of Thanksgiving Day. A press release says that all Price Chopper, Hen House Market, and Sun Fresh grocery stores will be open on Nov. 24 from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Residents concerned sideshows in downtown Kansas City becoming norm in area
Residents who live in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, are concerned sideshows are becoming the norm in the area.
Firefighter dies in crash on rural highway
A man died after crashing into several trees near MO-23 Highway, south of Concordia, Missouri, Thursday night.
KMBC.com
Adopt-A-Family Drive for the Holidays
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — We are teaming up with the Salvation Army again this year for our annual Adopt-A-Family Telethon. Last year 329 families and seniors were adopted during the telethon. That's 329 more Merry Christmases thanks to the generosity in our community. This year the need is even greater and the goal is to adopt400 families/seniors. From a holiday meal to gifts under the tree, you can help thousands of our neighbors have a merry holiday.
Home burned to the ground at 7th & Parallel in Kansas City, Kansas
Fire crews were called to the area of 7th & Parallel shortly before 5 a.m. No injuries have been reported.
KMBC.com
KC police talk about rideshare safety when going out for a night on the town
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For some people, the weekend starts early. But what happens when you go out with friends and then are ready to leave before they do?. Using a rideshare app is an option. But KMBC 9 Investigates found it can be dangerous if you're not careful.
Comments / 0