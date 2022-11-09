ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMBC.com

Staying cold this weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Temperatures will fall back into the 20s overnight. Saturday will be another cold day, with highs in the mid-30s. Temps on Sunday will reach a high near 42 degrees. Looking at the workweek, there is a slight chance of showers mixing or changing to light snow showers Monday night ending early Tuesday morning.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Feeling like winter through next week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Lows will fall into near 20 by Saturday morning. Highs will only reach the mid and upper 30s Saturday with a sunny sky. Sunday will be a little warmer with highs in the low 40s. Highs will be near 40 through most of next week. Light rain and snow are possible Monday evening into Tuesday morning. Otherwise, next week will be cold with highs mainly in the 30s and low 40s with lows in the 20s.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Showers and storms expected Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Showers and storms are expected Thursday in Kansas City. Conditions are partly cloudy Wednesday with temperatures only cooling into the mid-60s. Scattered showers and some thunderstorms are likely midday Thursday into the evening. Temperatures will fall from near 70 into the low 50s through the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Showers and thunderstorms will impact your Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Temperatures starting off in the upper 60s this morning will begin to rapidly drop over lunchtime through the end of the day into the 40s and 50s. Strong north wind and scattered showers will accompany the front with scattered downpours continuing through the afternoon and evening. It’s possible snowflakes may mix with the rain showers this evening and overnight in the vicinity of Kansas City up I-35 into Iowa – no accumulations expected. Much colder temperatures will settle in for the weekend with lows in the teens and 20s and highs in the 30s and lower 40s Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Lows in the 20s and highs in the 30s and 40s will remain through all of next week. There is a slim chance of rain/snow showers Monday evening overnight into Tuesday morning, but confidence in this occurring is low at this time.
KANSAS CITY, MO
fox4kc.com

Joe’s Blog: The cold air is here + next snow chance (FRI-11/11)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Temperatures this morning are starting out “feeling” almost 60 degrees colder than yesterday morning as the expected and well-forecasted cold front sliced through the region during lunch yesterday. Temperatures were dropping about 1 degree per minute for awhile and in the end we saw more needed rains into the evening.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Watch KMBC's Friday Football Patrol for Nov. 11, 2022

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — High school football teams on both sides of the state line had the chance to punch their tickets to go to state. Our final Game of the Week for the season featured Piper and Bishop Miege in the Kansas state sectionals.
SHAWNEE, KS
Kansas Reflector

Glimpses of the new Kansas City airport make visiting current terminals a chore

Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Eric Thomas directs the Kansas Scholastic Press Association and teaches visual journalism and photojournalism at the University of Kansas. The cliché about the Kansas City airport used to go […] The post Glimpses of the new Kansas City airport make visiting current terminals a chore appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS CITY, MO
fox4kc.com

Joe’s Blog: Strong cold front getting closer (WED-11/9)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — We’re starting the day today much like yesterday finished, gray and mild. If anything, temperatures this morning are milder than where the were yesterday. This is more a result of the dew points now reaching the 60s. It feels like spring out there and with the winds going today. That won’t change.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Adopt-A-Family Drive for the Holidays

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — We are teaming up with the Salvation Army again this year for our annual Adopt-A-Family Telethon. Last year 329 families and seniors were adopted during the telethon. That's 329 more Merry Christmases thanks to the generosity in our community. This year the need is even greater and the goal is to adopt400 families/seniors. From a holiday meal to gifts under the tree, you can help thousands of our neighbors have a merry holiday.
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy