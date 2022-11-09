Read full article on original website
Gizmodo
PepsiCo, Nestlé, Coca-Cola, and Other Major Brands to Blunder Plastic Sustainability Goals
Corporate giants vowed change, but are falling short on their promises. Some of the biggest companies on Earth are all but certain to shoot past agreed upon targets to make plastic packaging more sustainable by 2025, according to a report published Wednesday. Beginning in 2018, hundreds of the world’s largest...
Tyson Foods CFO’s arrest is a ‘critical moment’ for corporate governance at the company
John R. Tyson, EVP, Strategy and Chief Sustainability Officer, Tyson Foods; speaks on stage during The Fight for Food: Value Chains and Partnerships at The 2022 Concordia Annual Summit - Day 3 at Sheraton New York on September 21, 2022 in New York City. Being new on the job as...
Is VF Becoming a Leader in Supply Chain Traceability?
The North Face, Vans and Timberland owner VF Corp says traceability is a company imperative in its latest sustainability report. Titled “Seizing the Momentum,” the footwear and apparel firm’s memo on social and environmental performance details advancements in product mapping and material innovation, as well as circularity measures. Over the past year, VF published traceability maps for 100 of its brands’ best-selling products—on track toward its goal of tracing five key materials through its supply chain by 2028. “We are devoting significant resources to trace our global supply chain so we can better understand the origins of the key materials used in...
6 Incredible Benefits of HR Analytics For Startups To Reap
There is no hidden fact that technological advancements are happening all over the world. These advancements come along with various benefits due to which every field has enhanced its scope. The same is the case with the corporate world. One such technological advancement has been presented in the form of HR analytics. These data analytics have transformed how business operations are carried out.
rigzone.com
Eni, Leonardo Cooperating On Aerospace Decarbonization Projects
Eni and Leonardo have signed an agreement for the development of joint sustainability and innovation initiatives in the aerospace sector. — Eni and Leonardo have signed an agreement for the development of joint sustainability and innovation initiatives, with the aim of boosting the energy transition and decarbonizing their operations.
Black-Owned Fintech Company Launches Free Grant Search Platform
Black-owned fintech and finance company Novae LLC has announced the launch of a new online tool designed to help small businesses to find grants and tax incentives that can help them to grow exponentially. Called Novae Grants, the new tool will allow users to search a database of thousands of...
mmm-online.com
UnitedHealth Group’s CCO Jennifer Smoter insists on measurement to hold comms accountable
Of all the different qualities that make up healthcare professionals, there is perhaps one underlying value that separates true leaders from the pack. “I’ve always had a calling to help people,” says Jennifer Smoter, SVP and chief communications officer at UnitedHealth Group (UHG). An inherent desire to do...
3printr.com
Diana Kalisz from AMUG honoured with Innovators Award
The Additive Manufacturing Users Group (AMUG) announced Diana Kalisz, Vice President, Materials for 3D Systems, as the recipient of its esteemed Innovators Award. AMUG bestows this award on those who have cultivated innovative ideas that have advanced the additive manufacturing industry. The Innovators Award will be presented at the 2023...
tipranks.com
Moderna shares ESG highlights at first ESG Day
Moderna highlighted progress on its environmental, social and governance strategy presented at the Company’s first ESG Day. "As a company, we care deeply about our patients, our employees, the environment and our communities. We recognize that we have an opportunity to change medicine for all, and we will continue to make corporate responsibility a critical part of who we are and what we do," said Stephane Bancel, Moderna’s Chief Executive Officer. "Maintaining our focus on ESG is a key part of our work at Moderna, and we will continue to engage, listen and understand what our stakeholders expect from us as a sustainable responsible business and leader in mRNA medicines." Moderna’s efforts are driven by the belief that: With the potential of our science comes a responsibility to the multitude of patients our technology could help, regardless of whether they have a disease shared by millions, or one that is unique to them alone. We have a responsibility to help ensure the sustainability of our planet, and we will consider our impact on the environment in the decisions that we make. We can and should use our expertise and resources to give back to the communities in which we operate. We have a responsibility to our employees to provide fulfilling, purposeful careers. We hold ourselves to high ethical standards across all areas of our business and with our stakeholders while ensuring we have the governance and practices in place to meet these standards. Moderna launched its corporate social responsibility framework in 2018 and released its first ESG report in June 2022. Moderna’s corporate responsibility strategy considers the needs and priorities of its key stakeholders and the areas where the Company believes it can have a direct impact today and in the future. The Company’s work is centered on five focus areas: Medicines for Patients, Culture & Employees, Community, Environment, and Governance & Ethics.
maritime-executive.com
African Industrial Company Launches a Pan-African Shipping Company
As the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AFCFTA) agreement gains steam, African manufacturing is expected to grow while also creating new opportunities in commodities and industrial operations. As many African countries transition to develop indigenous industrial and agricultural production, it is also giving rise to a new demand for dedicated shipping companies to provide a full range of maritime and logistics services for the mining and industrial sectors.
theindustry.fashion
Former Clarks Chief People Officer joins Pentland Brands as Chief HR Officer
Pentland Brands, which owns Speedo, Berghaus, Canterbury, Ellesse and Mitre, has appointed Belinda Deery as its new Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO). Deery, who joins Pentland this month, has been Chief Insight and Solutions Officer at behavioural change consultancy KultraLab for the past two years. Prior to that, she spent nine years at Clarks in the roles of HR Director, Global Talent Director and, latterly, Chief People Officer.
nationalhogfarmer.com
17 Dutch pig industry partners launch new platform
Seventeen Dutch companies active in the pig business have signed a strategic partnership agreement. Hereby they have agreed to combine their strengths and knowledge in international pig production. For this purpose, they created a brand new global platform: Dutch Agribusiness Worldwide. This global platform was created to make Dutch knowledge...
Cintas Unveils New ESG Branding to Align its Environmental, Social & Governance Ambitions
CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 11, 2022-- Today Cintas Corporation (Nasdaq: CTAS) unveiled its new Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) branding identity, which was created to help raise awareness and bring consistency and cohesion to Cintas’ ongoing ESG efforts and initiatives. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221111005357/en/ Cintas Corporation (Nasdaq: CTAS) unveiled its new ESG brand identity this morning, which includes a unique logo and the tagline “A Shared Drive for Better” to help bring greater awareness and cohesion to the company’s ESG Journey. (Graphic: Business Wire)
technode.global
Huawei Cloud partners Singapore IMDA to launch incubator program
Huawei Cloud has launched the inaugural Spark Incubator program as part of its partnership with the Infocomm Media Development Authority’s (IMDA) PIXEL Innovation Hub. In a statement, IMDA said the program targets early-stage Singapore-based start-ups in the pre-seed and seed space from sectors including FinTech, Web3, metaverse and software as a service (SaaS) focused enterprises, aims to support their growth to Series A and expansion in Singapore and ASEAN region.
helihub.com
COHC adds three engine type approvals from PWC
Pratt & Whitney Canada, a business unit of Pratt & Whitney, announced that Shenzhen-based CITIC Offshore Helicopter Co., Ltd. (COHC) is expanding the scope of its designated maintenance services to provide line maintenance and mobile repair team support for the PW206B2 and PW206B3 engines that power Airbus H135B2/B3 helicopters, and the PW206C that powers the Leonardo AW109.
ValueWalk
Emerging Tech Reshaping Travel And Tourism In The 21st Century
In the wake of a travel frenzy, sparked by pent-up consumer travel demand and more than two years of pandemic-induced lockdowns and border restrictions, tourism and leisure are making a strong rebound as consumers take to the skies again at a soaring pace. The recent summer of travel chaos, which...
itsecuritywire.com
EY partners with AuditBoard to help businesses access integrated, innovative risk management services
The EY organization today announces an alliance between AuditBoard, a leading cloud-based audit, risk and compliance management platform, and Ernst & Young LLP (EY US), to provide businesses with access to exceptional consulting services and a suite of risk technology services. With the increasing costs and complexities of risk and...
Why Professions Are Adding Analytics to Their Skillsets
Having data analytics skills is in great demand right now. A data analyst can expect a salary, at entry level, that is significantly higher than the average wage. Data analysts that are more senior can expect to rise to the very highest echelons of the company. While it’s a relatively new field, it won’t be long before CEO candidates often (if not usually) have a data analytics background.
salestechstar.com
OpsHub and Tech Mahindra Help a Global Logistics Company to Modernize their Legacy Test Management
OpsHub and Tech Mahindra enable seamless, non-disruptive migration from legacy ALM tool to Azure DevOps for a global logistics company. OpsHub Inc. and Tech Mahindra enable a major international shipping and logistics company to modernize their quality management infrastructure by migrating to Azure DevOps. Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting, and business re-engineering services and solutions, partnered with OpsHub the leading provider of Digital Mesh solutions for agile innovative teams to offer a seamless transition from legacy tools to Azure DevOps.
Happi
Global Premium Cosmetics Market Expected to Grow at a CAGR Rate of 7% by 2029: FactMR
The global premium cosmetics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7 % by the end of the forecast period (2019-2029), per findings from market research firm Fact.MR. Despite issues in global trade and worldwide economic uncertainties, the overall trajectory for the premium cosmetics market is largely positive, the market research firm finds. In the past few years, premium cosmetics brands have made substantial shifts in business strategy, which has been influenced by a number of factors including higher disposable incomes for the middle class, demand for high-efficacy products, finances for women and consciousness about aesthetics among men.
