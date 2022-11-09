Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
Fire at abandoned home on far West Side spread to surrounding brush, SAFD says
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters are looking for answers after a fire at an abandoned home spread to some neighboring brush early Thursday morning. Firefighters were first called around 5:40 a.m. about smoke seen near Loop 1604, just between Wiseman Boulevard and North Ellison Drive. Firefighters said when...
KSAT 12
Woodlawn Lake neighbors surprised by illegal gambling operation hiding in plain sight
SAN ANTONIO – Neighbors near Woodlawn Lake are shocked after Bexar County deputies raided a home that was the site of an illegal gambling operation. Alphonso Santos has lived in the 400 block of W. Woodlawn Avenue for nearly eight months and, for the first time, came home on Thursday night to find his street filled with police lights and patrol cars.
KSAT 12
New Braunfels High quarterback shocked, falls from utility pole, officials say
NEW BRAUNFELS – A New Braunfels High School quarterback is recovering in a San Antonio hospital after he climbed a metal utility pole and was shocked before falling at least 20 feet, according to officials. Leighton Adams, a junior, will miss Friday’s playoff game at Jerry Comalander Stadium against...
foxsanantonio.com
Police investigating North Side gas station shooting
SAN ANTONIO – The police are investigating a shooting that left a man shot in the elbow. The shooting occurred around 4 p.m, on Nov. 10, on East Mulberry Avenue, towards the North Side of town near Brackenridge Park. According to the police, the altercation started in a gas...
KSAT 12
Man killed in rollover crash on Loop 410 on Southwest Side
SAN ANTONIO – A man was killed in a rollover crash on Loop 410 on the Southwest Side on Friday morning. San Antonio police said the crash happened at 5 a.m. on the westbound lanes of the highway near Palo Alto Road, not far from Somerset Road and Palo Alto College.
KTSA
Off-duty Border Patrol Agent shoots burglary suspect at San Antonio apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An off duty border patrol agent stopped a burglary at a West Side apartment complex Friday morning. It happed at around 2 A.M. at the Dalian 151 Apartments in 10000 block of Ingram Road. Police report the off-duty agent, who also works as a...
KSAT 12
3 suspects on the run after attacking parking lot attendant in gas station robbery, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are working to track down three suspects accused of assaulting a parking lot attendant during a gas station robbery on the West Side. The incident happened at 2 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at a 7-Eleven gas station. Police said the...
KSAT 12
SAPD: 3-vehicle crash on Northwest Side sends pair to hospital
SAN ANTONIO – Two people were taken to an area hospital following a three-vehicle crash on the city’s Northwest Side late Wednesday night, according to San Antonio police. The crash happened around 10:45 p.m. on the Loop 410 access road, near Callaghan Road. According to police, a pickup...
KSAT 12
Arson investigating after home catches fire twice overnight
SAN ANTONIO – Arson is investigating a house fire on the city’s Southwest Side after the home caught fire twice overnight. The first fire originally happened around 8:45 p.m. at what officials say is an unoccupied house. But sometime after 3 a.m., another call came out at the same home, which is located in a neighborhood off Highway 90 and General Hudnell Drive.
KSAT 12
Man shot during altercation just south of downtown; suspect in custody, police say
SAN ANTONIO – One man is in the hospital and another man is in custody after an altercation turned into a shooting just south of downtown early Friday morning, according to San Antonio police. The incident occurred around 12:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of South Alamo Street, not...
KSAT 12
Four units damaged, residents displaced after fire at North Side apartment complex
SAN ANTOINIO – Four units at a North Side apartment complex were damaged Tuesday afternoon due to a fire. The San Antonio Fire Department said the blaze broke out just before 4:30 p.m. at a two-story complex in the 8400 block of Lindenwood Drive, not far from Nacogdoches Road and Loop 410.
news4sanantonio.com
REWARD: Suspect wanted after fatally shooting another man in the head
SAN ANTONIO – Police are on the lookout for a suspect who shot a man in the head following an argument. The incident happened on Dec. 14, 2021, on Cincinnati Avenue, towards the Northwest Side of town. Police say the victim of the shooting was huddled with a group...
KSAT 12
Man accused of robbing clerk at West Side convenience store
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have arrested a man accused of robbing an employee at a West Side convenience store. Felton Brady III, 23, has been charged with aggravated robbery in connection with the incident on Oct. 13 at the store in the 7300 block of Marbach Road, records with the Bexar County Jail show.
foxsanantonio.com
Man arrested for shooting neighbor's son in the face, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man is now behind bars, accused of shooting his neighbor's son in the face with a shotgun. 48-year-old Eutimio Antonio Gonzales was taken into custody Friday morning. Investigators say it started with an argument on Price Avenue on the Southwest Side. According to an arrest...
Verify: Is something on I-10 giving cars flat tires?
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio is growing at such a rapid pace that construction projects are constantly ongoing across the city. Tonight's Verify comes from a post we saw on next door that was posted by Scott Southwell, a realtor with EXP Realty of San Antonio. He posted..."Be careful using the Camp Bullis Turnaround at IH-10. Last night my wife and I were at the Exxon/7-11 (next to Oak Hills Church) getting gas. A lady drove into the parking lot with two flat tires!!! Then another car came in with a flat tire."
KSAT 12
San Antonio dessert shop shuts down brick-and-mortar store due to violent crime in area
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio small business owner says she can’t keep fighting the uptick of violent crime in her neighborhood and is being forced to close up shop. Chamoy City Limits, located in the 400 block of West Hildebrand Avenue, has been the target of over a dozen break-ins and burglaries.
KSAT 12
Driver, passenger killed after vehicle crash on access road of Loop 410
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a vehicle crash left two people dead early Thursday morning. The crash happened around 1 a.m. in the 100 block of SW Loop 410 near Highway 151, on the city’s far West Side. According to police, a male driver...
foxsanantonio.com
Man wanted after severely beating teenage boy after being dunked on at Northwest Side gym
SAN ANTONIO - Police are searching for a man who investigators say severely beat a teenager up after he was dunked on at a Northwest Side gym. The incident happened just after 5 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Tru Fit Athletic Club Park North off Northwest Loop 410 near Blanco Road.
news4sanantonio.com
Man in custody after allegedly setting fire at Northwest Side apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO - A man is in custody accused of setting a fire at a Northwest Side apartment complex. The fire started just before 11 p.m. Tuesday at the Adobe Apartments off Callaghan Road near Fredericksburg Road. Firefighters say they were able to contain the damage to the living room...
foxsanantonio.com
REWARD: Police searching for man who pulled gun on North Side hospital worker
SAN ANTONIO - Police are searching for a man who pulled a gun on a woman in the parking lot of a North Side hospital. The incident happened just before 7 a.m. on Oct. 16 at Methodist ER Alamo Heights off East Basse Road near U.S. Highway 281. Police said...
