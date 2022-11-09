ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

foxsanantonio.com

Police investigating North Side gas station shooting

SAN ANTONIO – The police are investigating a shooting that left a man shot in the elbow. The shooting occurred around 4 p.m, on Nov. 10, on East Mulberry Avenue, towards the North Side of town near Brackenridge Park. According to the police, the altercation started in a gas...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Man killed in rollover crash on Loop 410 on Southwest Side

SAN ANTONIO – A man was killed in a rollover crash on Loop 410 on the Southwest Side on Friday morning. San Antonio police said the crash happened at 5 a.m. on the westbound lanes of the highway near Palo Alto Road, not far from Somerset Road and Palo Alto College.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

SAPD: 3-vehicle crash on Northwest Side sends pair to hospital

SAN ANTONIO – Two people were taken to an area hospital following a three-vehicle crash on the city’s Northwest Side late Wednesday night, according to San Antonio police. The crash happened around 10:45 p.m. on the Loop 410 access road, near Callaghan Road. According to police, a pickup...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Arson investigating after home catches fire twice overnight

SAN ANTONIO – Arson is investigating a house fire on the city’s Southwest Side after the home caught fire twice overnight. The first fire originally happened around 8:45 p.m. at what officials say is an unoccupied house. But sometime after 3 a.m., another call came out at the same home, which is located in a neighborhood off Highway 90 and General Hudnell Drive.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Man accused of robbing clerk at West Side convenience store

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have arrested a man accused of robbing an employee at a West Side convenience store. Felton Brady III, 23, has been charged with aggravated robbery in connection with the incident on Oct. 13 at the store in the 7300 block of Marbach Road, records with the Bexar County Jail show.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Man arrested for shooting neighbor's son in the face, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man is now behind bars, accused of shooting his neighbor's son in the face with a shotgun. 48-year-old Eutimio Antonio Gonzales was taken into custody Friday morning. Investigators say it started with an argument on Price Avenue on the Southwest Side. According to an arrest...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Verify: Is something on I-10 giving cars flat tires?

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio is growing at such a rapid pace that construction projects are constantly ongoing across the city. Tonight's Verify comes from a post we saw on next door that was posted by Scott Southwell, a realtor with EXP Realty of San Antonio. He posted..."Be careful using the Camp Bullis Turnaround at IH-10. Last night my wife and I were at the Exxon/7-11 (next to Oak Hills Church) getting gas. A lady drove into the parking lot with two flat tires!!! Then another car came in with a flat tire."
