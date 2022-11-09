Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Newly Re-elected Lina Hidalgo Mocks RivalsMae A.Harris County, TX
Astros Fans Shower Commissioner Manfred With Well-Earned BoosIBWAAHouston, TX
Beto O’Rourke May Have Broken a Federal Law During His Campaign For Texas GovernorTom HandyTexas State
Houston Astros Extend Dusty Baker's ContractMae A.Houston, TX
Houston Press
Secretary of State Announces Ballot Rejection Decrease this Election
The Texas Secretary of State's Office released preliminary data Friday that indicated 10,000 ballots were rejected this election. This is a significant improvement from the 24,000 ballots that were rejected during the March primaries. Sam Taylor, a spokesman from the Secretary of State's office said rejection rates trended in the...
mocomotive.com
Incumbent Steve Toth appears to hold seat in Texas House District 15 election
Voters within Texas House District 15 cast ballots in the Nov. 8 election. (Kylee Haueter/Community Impact) Republican incumbent Rep. Steve Toth appears to be retaining his seat in Texas House District 15 with 73 of 111 Montgomery County voting precincts reporting at 11:15 p.m. Nov. 8. He had 65.14% of the vote, or 36,577 votes, and Democratic challenger Kristin Johnson had 34.86% of the vote, or 19,576 votes.
mocomotive.com
Hundreds attend Montgomery County Veterans Memorial Commission’s November 11 observance
THE WOODLANDS, TX – The Montgomery County Veterans Memorial Commission presented its annual Veterans Day Observance on November 11. Several hundred community leaders, veterans, family members, and local residents came to Veterans Memorial Park just off Interstate 45 in Conroe to commemorate veterans past and present. The Montgomery County…
hellowoodlands.com
The Woodlands Township Board of Directors Unofficial Election Results
Unofficial results for The Woodlands Township Board of Directors election are now posted on the Township’s website. All results are unofficial until the election is canvassed at The Woodlands Township Board of Directors meeting, currently scheduled for 4 p.m., Friday, November 18, 2022, at The Woodlands Township Town Hall.
mocomotive.com
UPDATED: Earnest, Yoars win Lone Star Groundwater Conservation District seats
The Lone Star Groundwater Conservation District has two contested director positions on the Nov. 8 ballot. (Community Impact staff) With all 111 voting precincts reporting in Montgomery County, the Lone Star Groundwater Conservation District will see newcomer John Yoars take the director Place 7 seat and incumbent Kenneth Earnest retain his seat in director Place 3, according to unofficial Montgomery County election results.
fox26houston.com
How 2022 midterm election results will affect Harris Co. Commissioner’s Court
HOUSTON - The re-election of Judge Lina Hidalgo and the defeat of Precinct 4 Commissioner Jack Cagle have delivered to Democrats unimpeded control of Harris County Government. "Meaning that Harris County Democrats are going to be able to do whatever they want," said Rice political analyst Mark Jones. With Democrats...
mocomotive.com
Celebration, prayer marks Montgomery County’s annual Veterans Day gathering in Conroe
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Given the chance, 77-year-old Doug Needham would serve his country again today if the opportunity presented itself. Needham, a lifelong resident of the Conroe area, served in the U.S. Army from 1965 to 1968. He joined right after graduating…
UPDATE: 2 League City City Council winners determined; third race heads to runoff
With all Galveston County and nearly all Harris County voting centers reporting, two League City City Council race winners have been determined. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Tommy Cones has previous City Council experience, serving two separate stints on League City City Council totaling about nine years starting in 1999, he said.
UPDATE: Unofficial results show Katy ISD tax rate election opposition, all counties reporting
Katy ISD urged voters to retain the tax rate in the voter approval tax rate election on Nov. 8. Voters have spoken, and early results show more ballots in opposition of sustaining the tax rate. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Unofficial results from all three counties show most ballots were cast in...
Click2Houston.com
Harris County GOP says Harris County Elections Administrator should issue ‘apology’ after Election Day problems
HOUSTON – Members of the Harris County Republican Party held a news conference on Thursday to discuss the problems that occurred with the Harris County Elections Administrator on Election Day. The Republican party chairman Cindy Siegel, the party’s Legal Counsel Andy Taylor, and Texas State Senator Paul Bettencourt were...
Harris County Democratic party disputes GOP claim that ballot paper shortage at polls was intentional
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County GOP made several allegations at a press conference on Thursday regarding the Nov. 8 election. The party claimed that thousands of local voters were potentially disenfranchised on Election Day for various reasons. The Republican party attorney said 23 polling sites did not...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Harris County election results 2022: County judge, commissioners, propositions
For statewide results, including Texas governor, click here. The following are results from key races around Harris County. Polls will now close at 8 p.m. after a lawsuit over delayed poll openings.
mocomotive.com
Precinct 2 mobility study includes proposed widening on FM 1488
A Montgomery County Precinct 2 mobility study requested by Precinct 2 Commissioner Charlie Riley and executed by the Houston-Galveston Area Council will be finalized this fall, recommending $3.6 billion in mobility improvements. Although specific funding sources and construction timelines are unknown for the recommended projects, the study outlines the precinct’s…
cw39.com
Local race updates: Hidalgo narrowly beats Mealer in Harris County Judge race
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Two very close local races for county judges both went towards the Democrats, including a tight race for Harris County Judge. Incumbent Lina Hidalgo held off a tough challenge from Alexandra del Moral Mealer to win a second term as Harris County Judge. Mealer sent a...
Who is Lesley Briones? Meet the new Democratic Harris County Precinct 4 commissioner
HOUSTON — For the first time since 2011, Harris County Precinct 4 will have a new commissioner representing them after Democrat challenger Lesley Briones defeated Republican incumbent Jack Cagle in the 2022 election. With Briones' election, there will now be a four-to-one Democratic majority on the Commissioners Court. "It's...
Early voting results show Schofield ahead in Texas House District 132 race
Texas House District 132 covers portions of the Katy and Cypress communities. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Original story posted Nov. 8 at 8 p.m. Early voting results show Republican incumbent state Rep. Mike Schofield of Texas House District 132 leading over Democrat challenger Cameron "Cam" Campbell. Schofield had 26,092 votes, or 60.52% of the total votes, while Campbell trailed behind with 17,022 votes, or 39.48% of the total votes. District 132 covers portions of Cypress and Katy.
County judge race results: Fort Bend, Brazoria, Galveston and Walker counties
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — While the race for Harris County judge got a lot of attention, four Houston suburbs also held county judge elections. Three Republicans won by landslides and a Democrat held on to his seat in a close race with a GOP challenger. Fort Bend County...
Midterm Elections 2022: Harris Co. votes cast during court-ordered extended hour to be set aside
The county's elections administrator announced the development after a lawsuit kept polls open through 8 p.m. But those ballots aren't being thrown out.
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Food Bank to unveil new mural at The Woodlands Mall
THE WOODLANDS, TX – The Montgomery County Food Bank (MCFB) has partnered with The Woodlands Mall for the unveiling of the new MCFB mural painted by local artist, Becky Steele. The Montgomery County Food Bank and The Woodlands Mall Mural Reveal will take place Thursday, November 17, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. at The Woodlands Mall Food Court – 1201 Lake Woodlands, Dr. in The Woodlands.
Harris County Precinct 4 Commissioner Jack Cagle loses reelection
The Republican incumbent was defeated by a small margin with 100 percent of polling locations reporting Wednesday.
