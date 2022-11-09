ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Woodlands, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Houston Press

Secretary of State Announces Ballot Rejection Decrease this Election

The Texas Secretary of State's Office released preliminary data Friday that indicated 10,000 ballots were rejected this election. This is a significant improvement from the 24,000 ballots that were rejected during the March primaries. Sam Taylor, a spokesman from the Secretary of State's office said rejection rates trended in the...
TEXAS STATE
mocomotive.com

Incumbent Steve Toth appears to hold seat in Texas House District 15 election

Voters within Texas House District 15 cast ballots in the Nov. 8 election. (Kylee Haueter/Community Impact) Republican incumbent Rep. Steve Toth appears to be retaining his seat in Texas House District 15 with 73 of 111 Montgomery County voting precincts reporting at 11:15 p.m. Nov. 8. He had 65.14% of the vote, or 36,577 votes, and Democratic challenger Kristin Johnson had 34.86% of the vote, or 19,576 votes.
TEXAS STATE
hellowoodlands.com

The Woodlands Township Board of Directors Unofficial Election Results

Unofficial results for The Woodlands Township Board of Directors election are now posted on the Township’s website. All results are unofficial until the election is canvassed at The Woodlands Township Board of Directors meeting, currently scheduled for 4 p.m., Friday, November 18, 2022, at The Woodlands Township Town Hall.
mocomotive.com

UPDATED: Earnest, Yoars win Lone Star Groundwater Conservation District seats

The Lone Star Groundwater Conservation District has two contested director positions on the Nov. 8 ballot. (Community Impact staff) With all 111 voting precincts reporting in Montgomery County, the Lone Star Groundwater Conservation District will see newcomer John Yoars take the director Place 7 seat and incumbent Kenneth Earnest retain his seat in director Place 3, according to unofficial Montgomery County election results.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

Precinct 2 mobility study includes proposed widening on FM 1488

A Montgomery County Precinct 2 mobility study requested by Precinct 2 Commissioner Charlie Riley and executed by the Houston-Galveston Area Council will be finalized this fall, recommending $3.6 billion in mobility improvements. Although specific funding sources and construction timelines are unknown for the recommended projects, the study outlines the precinct’s…
Community Impact Houston

Early voting results show Schofield ahead in Texas House District 132 race

Texas House District 132 covers portions of the Katy and Cypress communities. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Original story posted Nov. 8 at 8 p.m. Early voting results show Republican incumbent state Rep. Mike Schofield of Texas House District 132 leading over Democrat challenger Cameron "Cam" Campbell. Schofield had 26,092 votes, or 60.52% of the total votes, while Campbell trailed behind with 17,022 votes, or 39.48% of the total votes. District 132 covers portions of Cypress and Katy.
TEXAS STATE
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Food Bank to unveil new mural at The Woodlands Mall

THE WOODLANDS, TX – The Montgomery County Food Bank (MCFB) has partnered with The Woodlands Mall for the unveiling of the new MCFB mural painted by local artist, Becky Steele. The Montgomery County Food Bank and The Woodlands Mall Mural Reveal will take place Thursday, November 17, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. at The Woodlands Mall Food Court – 1201 Lake Woodlands, Dr. in The Woodlands.
THE WOODLANDS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy